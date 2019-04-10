Weed-Infused Spicy Sardine Spaghetti Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons infused or regular olive oil, plus more for drizzling
5 garlic cloves, minced
½ head fennel, diced, fronds reserved for garnish
1 (4 ¼-ounce|122 gram) can sardines
1 teaspoon chili flakes
¼ cup|60 ml white wine
1 (15 ½-ounce|450-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
1 pound|450 grams spaghetti
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 ounces|225 grams infused or regular ricotta cheese
Directions
- Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the fennel and sardines and cook until the fennel is soft, 4 minutes. Add the chili flakes and cook 1 minute more. Add the white wine and cook until reduced slightly, 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until slightly thick, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook 1 minute less than the box says for al dente. Drain, reserving ½ cup|120 ml cooking water. Toss the pasta in the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add a bit of cooking liquid if needed to thin it out slightly. Divide among bowls and top each with a dollop of ricotta. Drizzle with olive oil to serve and garnish with the fennel fronds.
