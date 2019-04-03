Weed-Infused Wagyu Tartare with Caviar and Gold Leaf Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the pickled cannabis leaves:

½ cup|125 ml soy sauce

6 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons regular or infused honey

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon Korean chili flakes

10 cannabis or shiso leaves

for the tartare:

4 ounces|113 grams wagyu beef, finely diced

1 small black truffle (optional)

kosher salt, to taste

1 sheet nori, cut into squares

1 ounce|28 gras caviar

gold leaf, to garnish (optional)

Directions

In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, vinegar, honey, sesame oil, and chili flakes. Add the cannabis or shiso leaves and marinate a minimum of 2 hours, preferably up to 24 hours. Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of the pickling liquid from the leaves into a bowl with the wagyu. Finely chop a few leaves and add them into the bowl. Grate in the black truffle and the cannabis. Season to taste with salt and set aside. Gently toast the sheets of nori over the stovetop and place on 4 separate plates. Top each with a spoonful of caviar and sprinkle with gold leaf. Serve with more pickling liquid on the side for dipping.

