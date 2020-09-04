Cannabis ‘Rains’ on Tel Aviv as Hundreds of Free Weed Packets Drop From the Sky

In a scene right out of every stoner’s dream, free weed literally fell from the sky in Israel on September 3. Israel’s second most populous city, Tel Aviv, saw a high flying drone drop hundreds of packets of cannabis in the town centre on a busy Thursday afternoon. Reports say that this stunt, bound to have made some people very happy, was part of a movement to get cannabis legalised in the country.

Green Drone, a pro-legalisation group of Israel, was likely the major force behind this shower of drugs. They declared on their Telegram that they were going to be “handing out free cannabis from the sky” before the act. “It’s time, my dear brothers,” they had put out. “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky. Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love.”

הזייה בכיכר רבין: רחפן הטיל מהשמיים עשרות שקיות של מריחואנה. מי שעומד מאחורי המיזם זאת קבוצה שמכנה את עצמה "הרחפן הירוק". בגלל שלא חישבו נכון את הרוח, רוב החומר התפזר על הכביש באבן גבירול. עוברי אורח נהנו מהשלל@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/xeziJsH950 — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) September 3, 2020

The baggies fluttered down near Rabin Square, a popular site for street protests and political rallies. And their stunt achieved what it sought, as it attracted dozens of people. Folks ran into the street traffic to collect all the free stuff that was raining down upon them, causing the streets to go into a frenzy.

UN DRONE SOBREVOLÓ Y REPARTIÓ FLORES EN TEL AVIV. Only in Israel. pic.twitter.com/3g9iRZuPhC — Flor | פלור (@florgolds) September 3, 2020

The police said they suspected the packets were filled with “a dangerous drug” and provided photos of what appeared to be cannabis. The two people suspected of operating the drone were also arrested.

This isn’t an isolated instance of weed philanthropy or cannabis activism by the group, Green Drone. “We’re launching the ‘rain of cannabis’ project, that will include a weekly delivery to different parts of the country of 1 kilo of cannabis divided into free 2 gram bags,” their message stated. They explained that the pandemic “requires thinking outside the box and coming up with new ways of getting cannabis to consumers,” an idea that led to their drone deliveries project.

Cannabis is illegal in the country currently, except for limited medical circumstances. A bill to decriminalise cannabis and another to legalise it for adult use were introduced this year, and the legislature voted in favour of advancing both for a preliminary reading.

