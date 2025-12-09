Weed Products to Bring to Your Holiday Dinner

Maybe you’re dreading catching up with all your relatives, or maybe you’re psyched to spend time with loved ones and unwind for a day. It doesn’t matter if your top priority is the prime rib or the talking, these are the best cannabis goodies to indulge in during. If you bring these weed products to your holiday festivities, rest assured, you can enjoy a hazy, light-hearted day with everyone.

Get through painful conversations, plates of mashed potatoes, and eggnog while riding a comfortable high with these exceptional, weed products.

Mr. Moxey’s Mints are cannabinoid-infused mints that are as discreet as hell. You can pop one or five into your mouth during an annoying conversation with your uncle and take the tension down a notch. There are six different mint formulas to choose from. For the Thanksgiving vibes, I adore the Relax mints, which are cinnamon-flavored and have 2.5mg THC and 5mg CBD for a small lift and side of relaxation. If the cinnamon isn’t your vibe, try the Relief mints, which are mint-flavored and contain 2.5mg THC, 2.5mg CBD, and 2.5mg CBG.

Courtesy of Macey Wolfer

The WYNK Cran-Blood Orange Seltzers have that warm, fruity flavor profile associated with fall and winter. It’s a light, airy drink with a lot of carbonation, which can make it refreshing in between hardy bites of mashed potatoes. Add a splash of cranberry juice and a sprig of thyme to make it into a fancy cocktail, so you look classy at the function. You can also mix this with a variety of juices and syrups and fruit to make THC sangria!

For all my Aperol spritz babes, you can ditch the alcohol this year and still have your colorful, European-coded spritz. The faux spirit is infused with THC and tastes just like real Aperol, with that bitter rhubarb flavor that’s mature and layered. Make it into a fancy holiday drink with a proper wine glass, an orange peel, and a teeny tiny straw. The Cann Spritz has the same bold color as Aperol, but contains 3.5 mg THC per serving for a gentle high.

Who needs pumpkin pie this year when you have this Peanut Butter Pie THCa Flower? Don’t worry, you have both. But get high with this cozy Peanut Butter Pie strain before you dive on into the dessert table. It has a nutty, buttery taste (like a pie!). However, notes of mint, pepper, and herbs create a complex depth of flavor. The nugs are moist, so every hit is lush and smooth. With about 28% Delta-9 THC concentration, it’s sure to get you toasted before dinner is ready.

Indulge in those apple fall flavors with the Cheech + Chong Apple Fritter THCa Flower. It’s a bright apple scent with hints of cinnamon and other spices that make it a little punchy and edgy. But it also has a buttery, cheesy taste that creates a richer and warmer feel on your tongue. The apple flavor here is what really stands out, as it should, so you get a cozy experience. And with between 20-25% THC content, it’s strong enough to get you through a family dinner, and it may even go with your cousin’s charcuterie.

Lumi creates strain-specific gummies that are loaded with the natural terpenes found in the Apple Pie strain. The Lumi Apple Pie Gummies aren’t just apple pie flavored. They’re Apple Pie strain-flavored, so you do get a subtle hempy taste reminiscent of the weed. It’s not a sweet flavor; it’s like a spiced apple jam on a cracker with cheese, so it has savory notes to appreciate. The high hits within about 30 minutes, with 5mg in each gummy, and leaves you euphoric and clear enough for conversations.

Do I even need to explain this one? Baking and the holidays go hand in hand, so making a few THC cookies on this food-focused event feels like an obvious choice, and you should use the Cycling Frog Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix. These just contain 5mg THC per cookie, so even beginners can chow down on a Double Dutch Chocolate Chip treat without being overwhelmed. Be warned, they make you sleepy toward the end, so get your spot on the couch ready for an after-dinner nap.

If you tend to feel uncomfortable and awkward during Christmas dinner, this Delta-8 vape might be your solution. The Mood Delta-8 THC Runtz Vape delivers a clear-headed and uber-social vibe. You can be the life of the party without getting drunk. A few hits deliver a fruity taste and energetic sensation, giving you the pick-me-up you need before and after a fat turkey leg. The candy-like flavor also satisfies your all-day sweet tooth.

Is peach cobbler a holiday thing? Well, now it is. The Tre House Texas Peach Cobbler Vape gets you baked, complete with oatmeal crumble on top. It has that cozy, warm flavor profile that you deserve on Christmas Eve, with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, oatmeal, and butter. The vape is also a heavy-hitter, getting you toasted with just a few cloudy rips. It’s the perfect holiday companion if you want a strong, fun high that keeps you entertained through a boring holiday.

Off Duty Cannabis Shots are small packets of THC-infused liquid that can be mixed into whatever you’re drinking (or eating). They have a slight milky appearance, so they might be noticeable if you mix them into water or another clear beverage. But they’ll totally disappear into most drinks (like eggnog?), and you can also mix them into softer foods if it makes sense. They’re a wonderfully sneaky way to stay toned.

Making fruit cake this holiday? Maybe you sneak a little drizzle of this Euphoric Nano THC Syrup into the filling! Don’t do that without telling the other people browsing the dessert table, but it’s a fun way to make the night a little hazier and happier. Plus, this tasty, sugary syrup will only enhance that cherry pie flavor. It has the potency of about 8-10mg of Delta-9 THC per one teaspoon, so you can stay as low or get as high as you like.

Cann Grapefruit Rosemary

All of Cann’s staple drinks are marvelous options for a holiday bevs. However, I find the Grapefruit Rosemary Social Tonic — which just happens to be my favorite — to be the best of the bunch for this hearty meal. The grapefruit has a light citrus flavor that’s enhanced by the robust herbal taste. The rosemary notes fit perfectly with a traditional holiday dinner, like brisket or prime rib. For something even more festive, try the limited edition Cranberry Sage Social Tonic!

Cann Hi Er Boy Grapefruit Rosemary Available at Cann Buy Now (opens in a new window)

If the biscuits, buns, and rolls are your favorite part of a holiday feast, be sure to spark up one of the Mood Wonder Bread THCa Prerolls before dinner hits the table. These yeasty, toasty prerolls have a soft, bready flavor that’s comforting and warm. The 29% THC strain offers a social and calm high that keeps you chill and chatty. It’s a lovely daytime high for watching football, making small talk, and, obviously, eating as much stuffing as you possibly can.

The Magic Apple THCa Flower is especially fun for the holiday, as it’s not a common strain to happen upon. Mr. Hemp Flower engineered this top-notch strain, not too different from Apple Fritter or Apple Pie. It has a bright and juicy aroma and flavor profile, with fresh notes of apple, perky spices, and hints of butter, cheese, and caramel. The high is cozy but clear, so you can enjoy the euphoric sensation and still be engaged at dinner.

Best paired with a slice of hot cherry pie, the cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies are a cherry-flavored treat that delivers a delightfully soft high. Each gummy contains 10mg THC for a strong but manageable high. They’re best for medium to heavy users, while beginners should start with half a gummy. It’s easy to have casual conversations, eat a bunch of food, and just enjoy the moment. No gummy is as good for actually having a fun holiday.

The Mood Butter Cream Caramels are a delicious, nutty treat that you can have before walking into the function, during dinner, or after as a high-times dessert. They’re creamy and gooey and have a buttery, rich flavor that fits the fall season flavor palate beautifully. Just don’t let the little grandkids get a hold of them, because these aren’t grandma’s butter cream caramels. They contain 20mg THC and 20mg CBD in every caramel, so I recommend them for people who want to be extra toasted during the holiday.