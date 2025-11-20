Scientists Are Defining Every Weed Scent, and One of Them Is Poop — Enjoy!

Cannabis has a wide range of flavor and aroma profiles. Some strains are fruity or citrusy while others may smell like straight up diesel fuel. The scent can tell you a lot about the strain, offering insight into whether it may be more on the uplifting or sedative side, for example. Despite how much the scent profile can teach us about a strain, there is no standardized language to describe cannabis aromas.

That might change, thanks to efforts by researchers at Oregon State University.

In a recently published study in the academic journal, PLOS One, researchers propose the first-ever standardized vocabulary for describing the smell of uncombusted cannabis buds. They came up with 25 terms with defined reference standards to create an aroma lexicon with defined reference standards.

Of the 25 terms researchers came up with, four clusters of main scent profiles became clear, beyond “herbal,” which applied to each category:

Fruity, berry, candy, and cakey

Citrus and chemical

Cheesy and vomit/fecal

Skunky, earthy, musty, straw, fuel, black tea, woody and nutty/toasted bread

The researchers stated that, although the study does not definitively generate or validate a lexicon, it “represents an important phase in the continued evolution of a comprehensive descriptive system for Cannabis. It organizes and refines existing sensory terminology into a coherent, data-driven structure suitable for both research and applied contexts.”

Beyond the Terpenes

The cannabis industry has long relied on terpene profiles as the primary indicator of how cannabis will smell, taste, and feel. These little aromatic compounds do play a role in the smell, taste, and feel, but according to this new research, they don’t represent the whole picture.

They note that while terpene profiling can help to reveal clear chemical clusters, it’s not enough to accurately predict sensory character. Instead, the researchers point out that there is growing evidence to suggest that esters, aldehydes, thiols, and other volatile organic compounds may significantly influence the sensory profile of unsmoked cannabis.

This new research could have an interesting impact on cannabis marketing efforts, as listing terpene profiles and effects on product labels is a common practice used to give an idea of what’s inside.

The Future Is Fecal, Fruity, and Beyond

Oregon State University researchers have spoken: cannabis sensory profiles cannot be accurately described through simple terpene percentages. Instead, a standardized lexicon can help to capture cannabis profiles in a more holistic, meaningful way.

According to their research, this includes an entire category dedicated to the smells of cheese, vomit, and poop.

