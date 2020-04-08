Weed Stores in Ontario Can Do Delivery and Pick-Up Now

The Ontario government is allowing legal cannabis stores in the province to deliver orders and allow curbside pick-up after initially ordering the shops to close on Friday.

Cannabis stores were not listed on the province’s updated list of essential retailers on Friday, meaning the only way to legally get weed in Ontario was ordering online through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

However, on Tuesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced an emergency order allowing the province’s 52 private weed stores to deliver to homes and allowing customers to order online and pick up product outside shops.

Customers must be at least 19 and are limited to a max 30 grams per person.



For curbside pick-up, customers have to order and pay for their weed by phone or online, and payments must be completed when the order is placed. The person who placed the order has to be the same person picking it up. Customers won’t be allowed in the store, so the pick-up has to take place outside. Customers are expected to socially distance in line.

For delivery, payment also has to be completed at the time of the order. The weed can be delivered to anyone aged 19 and older who lives at the address specified in the order.

Liquor stores remain open with reduced hours, and restaurants or any establishment with a liquor licence can deliver alcohol or offer it in take-out orders as long as food is ordered. There is no limit on the amount of alcohol a person can purchase for take-out and delivery. In addition, grocery stores are now able to start selling booze at 7 a.m.

