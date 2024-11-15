Dimmu Bongir Is the Weed-Themed Black Metal Band You Didn’t Know You Needed

Blaze up those Northern Skies and grab some munchies for your Transilvanian Hunger, because after you hear Dimmu Bongir you’re gonna be in a Funeral Fog. (Too many black metal references? Not enough? Fine. “Chainsaw Gutsfuck.”)

Hailing from Norway, the weed-themed black metal band — that borrows their name from fellow Norwegian black metal band Dimmu Borgir — consists of just two men: Gahll on vocals, bass, lead guitar, and keys; and Hashiah on guitar, drums, keys, and backing vocals. The band has released two albums so far, Hvis pipen tar oss in 2023 (a parody of Burzum’s Hvis Lyset Tar Oss) and 2024’s Dark Medieval Hash, featuring the viral single “A Witch is Stoned.”

The music video for “A Witch is Stoned” has brought more fans into the Dimmu Bongir smoke sesh, over the past couple of weeks, due to its impressively low-budget silliness and black metal lampoonery. Check it out below!

Like Cannabis Corpse before them, Dimmu Bongir accomplished something very impressive… They make quality music that you can genuinely appreciate while being a little silly with it. Instead of singing about Satan or murder, they’re singing about smoking pot and getting high.

After you’ve jammed “A Witch is Stoned” a few times, we recommend Deathkush, Transylvanian Munchies, and Pagan Rips.