Week on Week: The VICE India Mixtape

Attempting to keep up with new releases is exhausting. And the never-ending quest to discover an act before they hit >1000 plays on Bandcamp is all but rewarding. Having given up full time music writing a little while ago, more often than not I find myself feeling a mix of FOMO and IDGAF about new, local music while compiling my Spotify playlists. With this feature, we (that is I) aim to put together a weekly mixtape with inputs from VICE India staffers—across all departments, without being judgemental assholes. This time, we have a guest entry too!

“Something’s Wrong” by Asukal

Videos by VICE

A couple of weeks ago, I heard a song from Brooklyn-based candy-pop artist Asukal while peeing in a co-working space. It was thrilling, and I ran the gauntlet of consuming all Asukal content. The best song from her EP, Purity, is “Still Think Bout U”, but somewhere in the middle of the opening song “Something’s Wrong”, she asks her former lover, ‘Let’s talk about it, let’s talk about everything you are to me,’ in a state of confused delirium after the end of a happy relationship. As a connoisseur of heartbreak music (s/o to Damien Rice), her non-anger, non-happiness, and plain (centrist) probing is devastatingly inviting, taking us to a place few in popular culture have ever even looked at, let alone ride in an open jeep and stare down the clouds above, like she does.

—Parthshri Arora, Staff Writer and feeler of feelings in a harsh, harsh world

“Epitaph” by King Crimson

“This song gives you perspective, and also peaces (sic) you out.”

— Prianka Jain, In-house Designer and really peace-d out 4realz

“I Will Follow You Into The Dark” by Death Cab For Cutie

“Death Cab for Cutie is a band I always find myself listening to when I want something mellow for a change. Their songs give you a sense of comfort, a rush of emotions. While I don’t believe in the afterlife, this song is just about that; dealing with the thoughts of uncertainty, and the inevitability of death. It reminds me of the times I’ve had to deal with a death of a loved one. It’s such a powerful and comforting song, and one of my all time favourite DCFC songs.”

—Keshia D’silva, In-house Motion Graphics Artist, and is tooyoung-tootalented

“Semma Weightu” by Santosh Narayanan

“I missed Kaala entirely when it released this year and only watched it online many many months later in my how-did-I-forget-Tamil-films-are-awesome watch phase. This song was literally my morning power anthem for about two months. It stands testament to how ahead of its time the Tamil movie industry’s music is, and has always been. Tempted to throw in a Prabhudeva song as reference to the greatness of older Tamil movie music, but I’ll save that for another day.”

—Shonali Mani, Supervising Producer and channels Queen Bey easy-peasy

“Fight Test” by The Flaming Lips

“Just write the words yourself…”

“Wait, I’m working on budgets for this show…”

“Jee le apni zindagi.”

—Kanika Unnikrishnan, Creative Producer and spreader of calm, and crab curry

“Oldie” by Odd Future

“OFWGKTA—although it’s no more, these seven letters are forever. Six years on, and this track still bangs. Why did I pick this one? Probably because it inspired me to be comfortable in my own skin and continues to do so. 09:42 – it’s for you lot. Let this track be a reminder that you can do, and be anything. Let’s not forget OF paved the way for the likes of today’s Brockhampton, The Internet etc.”

— Dame Rynjah, Business Development Manager @ Milkman , often seen wandering the office corridors for news about the scene that are often rumours

“Juicy Cup” by IJA

“IJA might be the International Jugglers Association, but these boys have nothing to do with it, except perhaps juggling sounds. Sahil Mendiratta and Ashhar Farooqui make up IJA (from Kumaon, lest they forget to tell you) and this new tune is a good indicator of their prowess. This single release comes with a supporting remix from the ever-present Hashback Hashish, and I’m excited to see what their record has in store, apparently due at the end of the year. I’ll keep my hopes up, but knowing how a large majority of Indian bands function, we won’t hear it until another five years.”

— Naman Saraiya, Producer and honestly-not-judging-your-reccos, gaiz

Check out our previous editions here.