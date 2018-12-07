Week on Week: The VICE India Mixtape

Attempting to keep up with new releases is exhausting. And the never-ending quest to discover an act before they hit >1000 plays on Bandcamp is all but rewarding. Having given up full time music writing a little while ago, more often than not I find myself feeling a mix of FOMO and IDGAF about new, local music while compiling my Spotify playlists. With this feature, we (that is I) aim to put together a weekly mixtape with inputs from VICE India staffers—across all departments, without being judgemental assholes.

“Trampoline” by SHAED

“There’s no doubt that Apple’s music choices for its commercials are brilliant. Recently, a new Apple ad brought me to this vibrant and bouncy track and since then I’ve been listening to it almost everyday. This song has a different cool and refreshing vibe which gives you a child-like energy and yeah, you do feel like you’re jumping on a trampoline.”

—Khushali Gandani, Audience Development Executive, and rather-polite-all-the-time

“Hold Up” (Beyonce cover) by Holy Holy

“It’s hard for anyone to cover Beyonce. She is, after all, the entire package. So, when Holy Holy decided to do a ‘Like A Version’ of ‘Hold Up’, it definitely piqued my interest. How would indie rockers from Australia interpret one of the world’s most critically acclaimed female artists in history? Let me tell you, they don’t disappoint. There’s an honesty to this version. A genuineness of wanting to pay tribute to a woman who has transcended the realm of us mortals. Having a male voice interpret her strongly feminine lyrics brings an unexpected softness, which is perfect listening at any point of time in day. Give it a listen. And notice the urge you’ll have to listen to it over and over again. Go on. Do it.”

—Samira Kanwar, Head of Content and ready-for-sleepytime like it’s a ’90s hip-hop tune

“Let Me Sign” by Robert Pattinson

“It’s an awesome feeling when shitty experiences pay off in the end, and that is exactly how I found this song—in the climatic scene of the first Twilight movie (I watched it because I was a broke college student and a friend offered to buy me chicken fried rice). I love gloomy love songs. The melancholia makes the cheese edible. This song was written and performed entirely by Robert Pattinson, bee tee dubs!”

—Ashwin Shetty, Creative Director, Platforms, and gr8st critic of biryanis, pfft.

“Pork Soda” by Glass Animals

“Glass Animals has always been a gateway to a darker, more nihilistic side for me, but “Pork Soda” in particular hits me hard with all the feels for being both angsty and acidic, yet totally uplifting. It plays out like an ode to nostalgia and how our tendency to let certain thoughts and incidents overpower others, totally fucks us up in the end, leaving us swallowing regret like it’s pork soda, the fizz left behind by beer. How memories prick your brain, becoming the pineapples that leave you brain-dead and hungry for more, an intoxicating melancholia it delivers on a platter of upbeat instrumentation and an emotionally explosive ending.”

—Shamani Joshi, Junior Staff Writer and has the info, but not the drugs

“3PEG/LABEL BLACK” by Sharry Mann and Gupz Sehra

“Nothing makes a Punjabi happier than whiskey at night and desi beats echoing in the background. What better way to express that than with two of the best drinking songs mashed together?”

—Prashant Oberoi, Head of Post Production and asker of many smoke-breaks

“Nothing New” by Charlotte Day Wilson

“Charlotte Day Wilson is the latest Canadian export making serious waves. She’s collaborated with BADBADNOTGOOD and Daniel Caesar in the past, but really comes into her own with her Stone Woman EP. Although I absolutely love everything she’s ever put out, this one is the perfect winter song.”

—Vidhi Gandhi, A&R Manager at Ninja Tune and living-that-best-music-life in LDN.

“Human Error” by Smokey The Ghost and Laulty Fogic

“Smokey The Ghost has been around a little bit, but obviously not taken off as much as he should’ve in this wave of gully rap popularity. In this new, under 3-minute tune alongside Laulty Fogic, they drop some real truth bombs. What stood out for me, barring the obvious lyrical skill, is the dope music video—reminiscent of the Superorganism universe. Smokey’s rather slept on mixtape from earlier in the year is a pretty slick showcase of his skills as a versatile rapper, comfortable working with varied producers and allowing the guest features to shine through as well—as evidenced on this joint as well. In a week that took me a bit to decide what song to throw in, Mumbai pop-punk racketeers, The Lightyears Explode, have finally returned with new music as well, and there’s new Sharon Van Etten, and new Earl, and new… oh god, I’m trying to keep up.”

—Naman Saraiya, Producer and not-listening to the Dead all of December

