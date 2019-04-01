Weekly Horoscope: April 1 – 7

Mercury retrograde ended last week, but things will still be fuzzy until mid-April. The communication planet of data and number crunching doesn’t perform at its normal speed in Pisces, a sign that is about fluidity. Things won’t be entirely rigid, though, which is great for creative pursuits—but if you need more clarity, wait until April 16 when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow and soon moves into Aries.

Mercury began its trip through Pisces in mid-February and on February 13, the messenger planet met Neptune, the planet of illusions, making for some extra psychedelic brain fog. The two planets were most perfectly aligned on March 24—only a couple of days before Mercury retrograde ended. When Mercury ended its retrograde, it was still with Neptune, extending their date together. This week, Mercury meets Neptune exactly on Tuesday at 5:38 AM and will still be with Neptune through April 14, so we’ll be hungover from this extra confusing Mercury retrograde for a while. Neptune is also the planet of beliefs, so its extended date with the planet of the mind has us considering what we believe in, and the ways we consciously shape our reality.

Videos by VICE

A new moon in Aries arrives on Friday at 4:50 AM. As we move through this week, we are shedding layers of old winter coats and preparing for the beginning of a new cycle. This is a great time to initiate something new or end something old—same sides of the same coin. Whatever turn is taken, it will be sustainable—this new moon squares off with Saturn, the planet of time, initiating changes that really stick.

Mercury connects with structural Saturn on Sunday at 5:17 AM. Mercury’s connection with Saturn has been stabilizing the fluctuations of Mercury in Pisces since mid-February, and with Mercury on top of Neptune connecting with Saturn, we can make the necessary connections to turn romantic, idealized fantasies into reality. Dreams really do come true.

All times EST

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You start the week as you have been for the past couple of months (thanks to Mercury’s trip through Pisces): with your head in the clouds, parsing through the depths of your mind. As the week progresses and the moon wanes towards you, Aries, you take the first steps towards something personally empowering and long-lasting. The Aries new moon on Friday helps you initiate projects that look impressive on a résumé. Even if expectations seem too high, trust that it’s nothing you can’t live up to. Everyone gets imposter syndrome sometimes, but if a musician messes up on stage, only they know they’ve made a mistake—the crowd just keeps on dancing.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Getting in touch with your friends, online and offline, has been major for you since mid-February, Taurus. Feeling connected to your community has been easier lately, and it’s going to be that way for most of the month. During the new moon this weekend, it’s time to catch up on your rest. Too much socializing is tiring, and it’s a good weekend to catch up on “me time.” While you’re spending quality time with yourself, try to find a way to communicate an abstract vision for the future, either on the page in a journal, or with a trustworthy person. Getting it out of your head and into the world can help you mold the clay.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s been hard to tell what’s really real lately, Gemini. Life is but a dream and you’re seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses for a quarter of this year, from mid-February through mid-April. Your planetary ruler Mercury has been merging with Neptune, the planet of fantasy and spirituality, making things very groovy and malleable. Stay on the optimistic side to shape your reality for the better. Your friends help you perk up. The new moon in Friday brings new connections and friendships that help boost your career, so try to make some plans and get out of the house. On Sunday, find a good listener who helps you face your fears.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’ve been seeing a lot of the world since mid-February, opening yourself up to new ideas and philosophies. An interest in the universal (and maybe even religious, or educational) carries you through the first weeks of spring. The new moon on Friday initiates a new chapter for your career and reputation, which would be impossible without your most committed relationships. This weekend, celebrate the people in your life who push you to achieve greatness. Sunday is perfect for a sentimental gesture of appreciation for those special people. Have a conversation about why you believe in your connection, and how you see things going well into the future. What does your ideal partnership look like?

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Since mid-February, you’ve been realizing a lot of weird stuff and changing your understanding of the world. What you thought was real has come into question, Leo. As Mercury, the planet of the mind, has been with confusing Neptune for some time, it’s hard for you to know which way is up, as other people play a part in shaping your reality. With the new moon on Friday, you make plans to see the world through books or travel—but these plans will not come to fruition unless you do the work first. Commit to your health and your routines in order to feel up to task. It’s helpful to find the support of another person who can help guide you through changing your lifestyle.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’ve been on an empathy kick, Virgo. Your planetary ruler Mercury, the planet of the mind, has been with dissolvent Neptune since mid-February, thinning the veil, so to speak. It will continue to do just that through mid-April, but first it peaks on Tuesday, helping you connect with others on a near-psychic level, so be aware of who you choose to spend your time with now. Friday’s new moon in your house of transformation and intimacy presents a perfect opportunity to start over. You can have healthy, deeply trusting friendships if you’re receptive. On Sunday, talk about what levels of commitment you feel up for. Recognize the boundaries of pleasure to find a way to make it sustainable.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s been hard to find a direction with your huge workload, Libra. Grabbing around in the dark for a way to get to the top of a mountain of unfinished to-do lists gets a little bit easier now that Mercury is no longer retrograde. Use this post-Mercury retrograde time to learn how to be flexible with your schedule. Prioritize taking care of your health every day, making a proverbial lighthouse out of something like daily water intake to guide you through the Neptunian fog. Friday’s new moon gives you a fresh perspective on your feelings about relationships, influenced by hard feelings about past experiences, either inherited from your family or things you’ve experienced earlier in life. Be aware of this as you talk it out this weekend.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You have been a smooth-talking flirt since mid-February, Scorpio, and your powers of persuasion are running high through mid-April, thanks to messenger Mercury’s meeting with nebulous Neptune in your house of pleasure, friendships, and creativity. Use this transit to your advantage: Make beautiful art. Tell your friends how much you adore them. Friday’s new moon brings a change of plans at work as you make an important adjustment to your schedule. Blow off steam this weekend by talking about sex and dating on Sunday. Find someone that you can feel comfortable to discussing taboo subjects with, opening a can of worms that has wonderful implications for your sex life.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your home and family life is prioritized now as your head swirls with nostalgia, Sagittarius. Mid-February through mid-April has been, and continues to be, a sensitive time, as Mercury has been with Neptune in a deeply personal sector of your chart. Other people can help you enjoy taking a trip down memory lane. Now you can look back and laugh. The new moon on Friday makes for a hot and memorable date night, so ask someone—even if it’s just a friend—to join you for something like a game of cards at home. On Sunday, you move forward with deep feelings about home and family issues connecting to your self-worth. It could be a touchy subject, but talking things out can make you stronger.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You have been on fire with the dad jokes lately, Capricorn, and you will continue to be through mid-April. With Mercury meeting Neptune in your house of communication, you can read a crowd and speak to them with a truly inspired range. With the new moon on Friday, your guard is up as you stiffly resist changes at home. You have great boundaries, and this is going to shape your living situation, however—especially if you share your space with other people—you need to accept that you’re not the only person living on this earth. On Sunday, let your face get soft and talk about what’s troubling you. Laughter is the best medicine.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Since mid-February, you’ve been figuring out what you need in order to support yourself. It’s deeper than the surface, and definitely not solid—though an organized budget never hurt. Self-esteem can fluctuate when one questions the nature of materiality, but not when you are confident in your own presence. You are here to stay, Aquarius, but what do you need in order to feel protected? Friday’s new moon in your house of communications helps you get to inbox zero, clearing up space to help you talk about spacey stuff this weekend, like the nature of the material world. Open up about your desires, and don’t be afraid to list your demands of what you need in order to be comfortable.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re a romantic mush ball of affection and tenderness lately—but especially at the beginning of this week! Expressing what is on your mind and in your heart comes easily. With the communication planet Mercury in your sign, you have a better grasp on how to put words to really abstract concepts. Friday’s new moon reminds you of who you are and what you need in order to support yourself (i.e. generous attention and validation from people you respect). Feeling useful and supportive of your community is important to you now, so going out and socializing is crucial this weekend. On Sunday, meet with your friends for brunch to discuss future plans. Bouncing ideas off of someone is key.

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.