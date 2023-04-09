Weekly Horoscope: April 10 – 16

A lot is happening Tuesday! Love planet Venus enters airy Gemini on Tuesday, April 11, at 12:47 AM, making communication sweeter. The coming weeks of Venus in Gemini are useful for talking about desires.

Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 6:14 AM, which can help us deepen our understanding of the shadow of desires, like jealousy, possessiveness, and unconscious feelings. At 6:07 PM, the sun and Jupiter meet, beginning a new cycle of peacemaking and success.

Venus clashes with serious Saturn on Friday, April 14, at 12:38 PM: Commitments in relationships can change. Look out for feelings of loneliness, constriction, or duty.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You can have insights about what you need to do in order to succeed. The sun meets with optimistic Jupiter in your sign, offering you wisdom in who you are and how you share your light with others. This is a time for you to gain a wider perspective on who you are! There’s always more space to be yourself, and this new, year-long cycle will prove it. With your planetary ruler Mars in a very private and restful sector of your chart, you can find that you’re taking more time to cool down and focus on your home life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters your chart’s house of personal resources, helping you understand your desires surrounding the material world. Money, luxury—what does it mean to you? Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy or possessiveness, which can show up in your career. Explore how your feelings about money play into your role in the public eye. Venus clashes with Saturn, which may find you changing how you invest in your future, whether it’s by diversifying or taking a little reroute. You might be feeling slowed down by material or social blocks, but you can still find alternate routes that help you feel satisfied in the end.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your sign, helping you understand your desires about love: self love and partnerships included! How do you view yourself, love yourself, adorn yourself? Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy or possessiveness. This can show up as a deep exploration of your beliefs, values, and morals. You can feel comfortable discussing and exploring things that are normally considered taboo. Opening Pandora’s box does have consequences; as Venus clashes with serious Saturn, you might be dealing with these consequences, and changing your commitments with your public title and responsibilities.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun meets with optimistic Jupiter in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, offering you a clear and insightful wisdom about who you’re meant to be. The seasons changing typically initiate new periods in your life, Cancer. This current change or initiation has to do with your legacy. Note that your legacy or vocation isn’t always the same as a job or work. This new one-year cycle is about how you share your wisdom and vision to the farthest possible reaches. There’s an element of heroism to this aspect, or even an ability to take your experiences and use them to heal and uplift others.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

With power planet Pluto now in your chart’s house of relationships, how you experience interpersonal dynamics is evolving over the next 20 years. Every time there’s an aspect to Pluto, we can get a clue to what you have to work with in order to move forward. Love planet Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy or possessiveness. Conversations about the future, and sharing positive feelings, can help overcome obsessive patterns. Your outlook and ability to look beyond the small things is strengthened as your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with optimistic Jupiter. You’re all too wise to give into fear, Leo!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, helping you understand your desire to be recognized. This can be a period when you’re understanding fame on a deeper level. Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, asking you to overcome feelings of jealousy or possessiveness, which can show up in an exploration of how you post online, or unconscious feelings about your work and career. Venus clashes with serious Saturn, which could find you changing your commitments within your relationships. Maybe you’re changing your public relationship status. This could also be a moment of shared, collaborative effort toward something sustained.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini, bringing you a breath of fresh air! This will help you understand how you can expand your horizons and see different viewpoints. Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy or possessiveness. This can show up in your friendships or love affairs. All that needs to happen is a tender conversation; maybe some confessions. The sun meets with optimistic Jupiter in your chart’s house of relationships, offering harmonious wisdom about how to successfully come together and share a vision. Venus clashes with Saturn, which could change your commitments to work, travel (or academia), and routines.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Many Scorpios can tell you that life and death are a cycle. Many souls or items exit only to come back around. Or maybe these same things take on new meaning in order to sustain. With Pluto, the planet of transformation, now in an area of your chart concerning endings, you can spend the next two decades connecting with infinity in new or reconfigured ways. Love planet Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy, possessiveness, or control. This aspect can manifest through an acceptance of endings or loss. An Alan Watts podcast recently told me that absence is substance, and I just heard a reggae song that sang “making room for blessings.” Have faith in the void!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of relationships, helping you understand your desires surrounding interpersonal dynamics. Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy or possessiveness, which can manifest in how you receive messages or how you talk about what you desire. Language choice is key! The sun meets with your planetary ruler, optimistic Jupiter, in your chart’s house of pleasure and fun, offering you harmonious wisdom about how to share your joy and insights with your friends, lovers, and fellow partygoers. Venus clashes with serious Saturn, which could find you changing your commitments in your home responsibilities and maybe your relationships with elders.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun meets with optimistic Jupiter in your chart’s house of home and family, revealing to you a harmonious wisdom about domestic affairs. This can be a moment when you’re able to see beyond endings. This part of your chart relates to where the sun goes while one sleeps, so it corresponds with endings. While the sun meets with Jupiter, there’s an ability to feel optimistic about what happens next. Tap into a fearlessness and hopefulness about what can happen when the party’s over. You can illuminate your fears and talk about things that might be weighing on you, and through this, come up with a new path and acceptance of what’s in your control, and what’s not.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Love planet Venus moves into your chart’s house of friendships, love affairs, and creativity, starting a period of inspiration and good vibes. In order to enjoy these juicy fruits, you’ll have to toil the land a little! You’re doing a deep exploration of your heart and feelings to know what you truly want, at your core. Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto (which is now in your sign), encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy, possessiveness, or control. Sometimes it can be a relief to put the responsibility in someone else’s hands—to let go of a tight, forceful grip!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of home, family, and rest, helping you understand your desires concerning private affairs. Family relationships can be highlighted over the coming weeks. Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to transcend feelings of jealousy, control, or possessiveness. This can show up in how you feel about endings or things that are outside of your power! Your feelings have a lot of information for you. The sun meets with your planetary ruler, optimistic Jupiter, in your chart’s house of personal resources, offering you wisdom about your self-worth. Venus clashes with serious Saturn, which could find you calling it quits on things that don’t feel right.