Weekly Horoscope: April 11 – 17

The aspect that astrologers have been buzzing about since late 2021 is here! On Tuesday, April 12, lucky Jupiter meets with transcendental Neptune at 10:42 AM and there is something magical and otherworldly about it. While hopes are high, there is still a dose of reality as the sun gently connects with serious Saturn, also on Tuesday, at 8:14 PM. Consequences are issued, but within reason.

Action planet Mars changes signs and enters Pisces on Thursday, April 14, at 11:05 PM. Mars in Pisces is quick on its feet! The waters are getting warmer—maybe people are going to do more than just dip their toes.

Occult relationships are revealed with the Libra full moon on Saturday, April 16, at 2:55 PM, which squares off with Pluto, the planet of secrets. An urge for justice digs up secret information. Both Libra and its opposite sign Aries are about communion. Aries is war and Libra is peace, but they are two parts of the same animal! Libra understands how to bring harmony with two different parties, while Aries sees it all as one piece. This full moon helps us find balance between ourselves and others, and can ignite a harmonious, powerful change.

Conversations about what is desired flow as the planet of communication, Mercury, gently connects with love planet Venus at 9:09 PM on Sunday, April 18. People are especially smooth with words. It’s a good time to make peace with others, or find common ground through art or commerce.

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for April 11 – 17

You’re letting a lot go as the planet of growth, Jupiter, meets with Neptune, the planet of detachment, in a very dreamy and subconscious sector of your chart. This might be a time when you’re able to accept really big mysteries. You’re making incremental progress toward your goals as the sun gently connects with slow-moving Saturn. You might be ready to make some moves in secret as your planetary ruler Mars moves into a covert sector of your chart. The full moon illuminates your chart’s relationships sector, and your partners (romantic or otherwise) might have something to reveal to you. Things might seem bigger than they really are as the moon clashes with Pluto, which has a tendency to exaggerate. Remember to take things one step at a time.

Taurus horoscope for April 11 – 17

Your hopes are extra high as optimistic Jupiter meets with dreamy Pisces in a sector of your chart relating to your plans for the future. You are ready to exceed your original ideas of what was possible and step into a new vision for yourself. You’re making peace with authority and quietly making progress on things that require your help as the sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of work and routine, bringing something you’ve been toiling over to fruition. This can also be a time when you can recognize what habits serve you best. Conversations with your friends and community flow as messenger Mercury connects with Venus, giving you insight into what you, and the collective, desires, and how you can fit in.

Gemini horoscope for April 11 – 17

The planet of growth and success, Jupiter, meets with dreamy Neptune in your chart’s career sector, bringing a bounty of glamor to your namesake. Your reputation is growing, and the shape that it takes is illusory. It can be whatever you want it to be, so make a wish! Action planet Mars also enters your career sector, speeding everything up and bringing extra ambition to your public life. You’re able to cover a lot of ground, quickly. The full moon in fellow air sign Libra brings your desires to fruition. This can be a moment when your creative projects, or relationships, are in a tangible state of completion. Your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with Venus, helping you articulate desires, and even share some information that is private or subconscious.

Cancer horoscope for April 11 – 17

You’re wandering as Jupiter, the planet of exploration, meets with spiritual Neptune. You might be physically exploring new worlds, or even doing some deep-sea soul searching. You’re getting a better understanding of what you believe in. This is an excellent time to marvel and wonder about life’s beauty and mystery. On a more practical level, you have the opportunity to receive stability in your career. Try to get some assistance from your boss or other authorities as the sun gently connects with Saturn—an auspicious sky to ask for material support. The full moon in fellow cardinal sign Libra illuminates your chart’s house of home and family, bringing domestic affairs to completion. From this vantage point you can see what changes need to be made, and how you can make your resting place more comfortable for yourself and others.

Leo horoscope for April 11 – 17

Trust and faith in others reaches a new level as optimistic Jupiter meets with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, in your chart’s house of shared resources. This can be a really transformative moment. Maybe you’re giving someone the benefit of the doubt, or you’re ready to let go of relationship hangups, or you’re willing to be really generous with your affection! Whatever’s happening is done with extra kindness. Your planetary ruler, the sun, gently connects with slow-moving Saturn, giving you a gift of patience for others. You can understand their predicament and are willing to see the gift that giving is in and of itself. The full moon in Libra connects you to your neighbors, siblings, colleagues, and roommates. In a moment of global grief, you are a beacon of kindness.

Virgo horoscope for April 11 – 17

You have faith in others as optimistic Jupiter meets with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, in your chart’s relationships sector. This can be a moment of really immersing yourself in relationships, and not holding yourself back from union. The past few months have had you extremely cautious about branching out into your relationships as you calculated the risks you were taking, and tried to understand the practical side of an agreement. With passionate Mars also entering your relationships sector, you’re going all in, with nothing stopping you. The Libra full moon illuminates what you have to offer, materially, and brings financial matters to a head. Conversations with partners flow as your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with Venus. This is a great time for you to get a better understanding of what other people want, and explore how far your relationships can take you.

Libra horoscope for April 11 – 17

You’re taking a look at the bigger picture of your rituals as Jupiter, the planet of growth, meets with dreamy Neptune, in your chart’s house of habits and daily routine. You’re understanding what is worth your time and dedication, and ready to move past old habits that you simply no longer have faith in. If anyone has a grip on practical magic right now, it’s you. The sun gently connects with Saturn, helping you understand your standards when it comes to relationships and self-expression. You know what you’re willing to sacrifice for the greater cause. Trust that you won’t miss what you’re leaving behind. The full moon in your sign helps you put your feelings about other people first, and to put full trust in those feelings.

Scorpio horoscope for April 11 – 17

Creative inspiration is juicy and flowing as Jupiter, the planet of growth, meets with otherworldly Neptune. This encourages you to tap into something universal, glamorous, and all-encompassing. This can bode well for romantic relationships as well as social endeavors, since you’re extra bubbly and charismatic. Your planetary ruler Mars joins the party, speeding everything up and making you extra ambitious to reach your ideals. You’re willing to have a good time and not holding anything back. Through all of this creative exploration, you’re learning things about your own inner world. The full moon illuminates a part of your chart that deals with your subconscious and dream state, revealing a side of yourself that you don’t often commune with.

Sagittarius horoscope for April 11 – 17

There is something extra magical happening in the shadows as your planetary ruler, Jupiter, meets with transcendental Neptune. You are well aware of this, but it’s your precious secret. This can be a time when you are exploring the things that inspire you in private, or in a space where prying eyes can’t see. You might be exploring your deep past, family history, or even digging up ancient spiritual knowledge. Action planet Mars joins the party, and you are ambitious to chase after spiritual fulfillment. There’s a lot of inner exploration to do! The full moon in Libra brings some of your goals or objectives to completion, as it illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. This can be a great moment to connect with your community and share the things that you’ve learned from your soul searching with your friends.

Capricorn horoscope for April 11 – 17

Make sure you keep a notepad or voice recorder near you: Your mind is extra fertile with inspiration and divine messages as holy Jupiter meets with transcendental Neptune. You might be questioning what you believe to be true, or even exploring the different forms that truth and wisdom take. It’s a good time to practice your psychic skills, but you also know how to take things with a grain of salt. The sun gently connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, and some progress can be made when it comes to your home and investments. Something you’ve been working toward since October 2021 comes to fruition with the full moon, illuminating your chart’s house of career and public reputation. Give yourself a pat on the back for bringing this dream to life.

Aquarius horoscope for April 11 – 17

You have a new understanding of the material world as philosophical Jupiter meets with Neptune, the planet of transcendence, in your chart’s sector of personal resources. You’re able to see past any physical limitations right now, and understand things from a bird’s-eye view. This might give you the hunch that money or luxury goods have nothing to do with what you really desire, and you’re ready to just spend it all on a whim. There is still self-restraint. You’re able to counter these strongly felt truths with some practical understanding as the sun gently connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn. The full moon in fellow air sign Libra brings your beliefs to fruition. You’re eager to share your ideas with the world, and can do it in style, too!

Pisces horoscope for April 11 – 17

Your vibe this week is ethereal forest fairy living in a moss-covered shoe. Your traditional planetary ruler, Jupiter, meets with your modern planetary ruler Neptune, in a once-in-a-lifetime alignment in your sign! Actually, not every Pisces will get to experience this. Don’t forget to ground yourself so you don’t float away. Action planet Mars enters your sign, giving you energy and ambition to chase after your beliefs and ideals. You’ll have an ability to communicate all of these gorgeous ideas as Mercury, the planet of the mind, connects with Venus. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of shared resources, which can find you paying off a debt or sharing your resources with someone in need.

