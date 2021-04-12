Weekly Horoscope: April 12 – 18

The week begins in the afterglow of the Aries new moon…it’s still not too late to start or end things! The sun gently harmonizes with Mars on Tuesday, April 13, at 7:09 PM, encouraging us to work with people on collaborative projects. This is a useful time to ask someone for assistance, or to facilitate a group effort in accomplishing a plan.

Venus, the planet of love, enters its home sign of Taurus on Wednesday, April 14, at 2:21 PM. In Taurus, Venus has everything it needs in order to lounge, love, and pamper itself! Luxury and indulgence are key words.

The sun connects with lucky Jupiter at 12:58 PM on Thursday, April 15: We’ll be sharing good news or have luck in beginning an endeavor! Through conversations, a greater understanding is reached. Someone can introduce you to someone who helps you grow. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto on Friday, April 16, at 9:26 AM and we are addressing an imbalance of power, and digging up some dirt. This is an attack on bureaucracy that is purposefully difficult.

There is a lot happening on Saturday, April 17: Action planet Mars harmonizes with Jupiter at 1:13 AM, making it easy for us to attack big ideas. This aspect chisels away at dogma, breaking down what’s overwhelming into smaller, digestible parts. Cerebral Mercury also connects with generous Jupiter at 11:59 AM, making it easy to discuss and comprehend philosophies and complex ideas—this is a good time for teaching and learning! Conversations get heated as Mercury connects with action planet Mars at 3:09 PM. Secrets are spilled and someone’s shady paranoia is revealed as Mercury clashes with Pluto at 5:49 PM. This weekend is going to bring a lot of exciting conversations into the picture!

Big news comes on Sunday, April 18, as Mercury meets with the sun at 9:49 PM: This is a time to get an honest answer, and to share your message with the world. There is a sense of urgency to these conversations as Mercury is in the final degrees of Aries.

All times ET.

Aries

Do not underestimate the span of your reach this week, Aries. You have connections in high places as well as locally. There are so many people that you can recruit onto your team as the sun connects with your planetary ruler Mars, and Jupiter, the planet of growth. You’re breaking out of certain patterns and pressure valves as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto, blasting the shadow of something that’s been lurking. You have a burst of optimism and faith in your future as Mars harmonizes with lucky Jupiter. The positive mental attitude and hunger for knowledge is ripe for your education as Mercury connects with Jupiter and Mars. Important news comes later in the week as Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information.

Taurus

With your planetary ruler Venus in the sign before yours since March 22, you’ve been in a more solitary mood. This previous transit had you thinking about your hidden desires and cleaning out your romantic closet. Now Venus enters your sign, Taurus, where it belongs! This will bring you closer to the things that you want, aesthetically and romantically. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes with your job as the sun and Mercury connect with Jupiter, the planet of growth. Much happens right before your birthday as you’re lining up your ducks before the start of your personal new year. You’re excited to charge into something new that will bring you more opportunities and reach in your career, especially if it means you’re making more money, as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter.

Gemini

You’re exploring your networks and getting in touch with the people who can make your big ideas happen as your planetary ruler, Mercury, transits your chart’s house of friendships and hopes and dreams. You’re more sociable at the moment. Mercury connects with Jupiter and Mars, presenting the opportunity for you to put your thoughts into action. You are defining your beliefs more in the face of new information, learning and coming to more sound conclusions. Education is exciting. A collaboration to execute your vision is in store. A stakeholder is aggravated into coughing up some loose change as Mercury clashes with Pluto. You’re excited to share and receive important news when Mercury meets the sun at the end of the week.

Cancer

Aries season gives you the chance to be on top of your game, dear Cancer! You’re giving a heroic performance and should give yourself a pat on the back. You are finding some hidden strengths as the sun connects with Mars, showing you things that you didn’t realize would come in handy. The sun also connects with generous Jupiter, setting the stage for you to make a big ask. Mercury also connects with these same planets, so many of these connections are happening via messages or in your head. Relationships are taking on a new life as the sun clashes with Pluto, the planet of transformation. A crisis of sorts will find you coming out the other side shiny and new.

Leo

Your faith in yourself and your ideas is at a high during Aries season. Right now you’re learning how to have faith in other people as the sun connects with Jupiter. Conversations with your partners find you learning more about each other, and your definition of commitment is expanding! You’re also doing a good job connecting with people online and in your community, finding ways to tackle issues together as the sun connects with action planet Mars. You have a lot to show off as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, moves into the most visible sector of your chart! You have something you want to share with the world as the sun meets Mercury—this could be an important post or publication!

Virgo

Your intuition is stronger these days as your planetary ruler, Mercury, moves through a secret and hidden sector of your chart. You’re thinking a lot about what other people must be thinking, but how could you possibly know without asking? Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter, setting the stage for you to ask important, practical questions, and to get some assistance at work. Mercury also connects with action planet Mars, which could translate to you asking to be fairly compensated for your accomplishments. Your understanding of intimacy and sexuality is transformed, and you learn more about what’s buried beneath the surface as Mercury clashes with Pluto, planet of secrets. A revelation about money and shared finances arrives as Mercury meets with the sun.

Libra

Aries season brings you clarity in all of your relationships—at least the important ones, anyway! The sun connects with action planet Mars and plans are discussed with your partner, romantic or otherwise. This is a good time to strategize with one another, or even discuss things that put you off. It might not sound like fun, but forgiveness and lightheartedness is offered by the sun’s connection with Jupiter. Your planetary ruler Venus moves into your chart’s house of shared resources, offering more security and fairness in your relationships. You’re digging up your own past and obsessions as the sun clashes with Pluto, forcing you to reckon with some hangups. Secrets are spilled and a new understanding is reached. Your partners have some important news for you this weekend when messenger Mercury meets with the sun.

Scorpio

Aries season is no joke for you, Scorpio. This is a time when you’re most productive and being honest with yourself about your daily rituals. You’re learning more about your capacity and how it pays off as the sun connects with action planet Mars, stirring up questions about fair compensation. The planet of love and beauty, Venus, enters your chart’s partnerships sector: If you’re already coupled, this offers more space for you to talk about what you want, or better align your relationships to your personal values. Major progress is made in terms of things being shared around the home as action planet Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, bringing resolution to things happening in your home life. You’re learning more about your family and home as Mercury connects with Jupiter.

Sagittarius

Aries season asks you to channel your creativity: Having fun, and honoring your sexuality and need for pleasure is really what the first sign of spring means for Sagittarius! The sun connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, bringing exciting ideas. Collaborating with a friend on a project that helps you express yourself is appropriate. The planet of action, Mars, also harmonizes with Jupiter, and you’re able to make peace with some things that have been annoying you in your relationships. Be careful not to make problems a lot bigger than they actually are—Jupiter tends to exaggerate! Mercury connects with Jupiter, offering resolutions and an ease in sharing ideas. Big news arrives in your creative and romantic life as messenger Mercury meets with the sun this weekend, revealing important information.

Capricorn

Aries season is a busy time for you as you are taking initiative around the home. Nobody does spring cleaning like a Capricorn! The sun connects with action planet Mars and lucky Jupiter, giving you a better understanding of your daily responsibilities and how you can get them to be the most profitable for you. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto and you’re ready to destroy whatever is holding you back! You’re confronting your fears and working through some deep-seated stuff. Mercury also clashes with Pluto, which can manifest as a secret being revealed. You’re changing your mind when confronted with something that was supposed to be hidden, or ready to address things that you’ve been latched onto.

Aquarius

Aries season is all about your colleagues, your roommates, your neighbors, and your siblings. You’re learning about the people that you just have to share the space with. The sun connects with generous Jupiter and you feel compelled to make your local community a better place. This presents the opportunity to express your generosity and gratitude for your daily crew. Your sex drive is heightened as action planet Mars harmonizes with flirtatious Jupiter—you’re excited to get out there and express your needs and desires! It’s a bubbly situation. Your sense of humor is especially witty and outrageous as messenger Mercury connects with Jupiter, so turn on the charm and don’t be afraid to be silly!

Pisces

Aries season is what comes after Pisces season: You’ve had your time in the sun, and now you’re left to think about how you will support yourself and all of your wishes. Pisces have the heroic urge to support others, too. The sun connects with your planetary ruler, generous Jupiter, encouraging you to find some luck tucked away in the pockets of the spring wardrobe you kept in storage. If you dig around, you’ll find some gold. The planet of action, Mars, also harmonizes with Jupiter, and you’re making forward strides in your home and family life, with some seemingly serendipitous timing. Important news about your income is revealed as messenger Mercury meets with the sun this weekend, giving you some key receipts.

