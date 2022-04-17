Weekly Horoscope: April 18 – 24

We’re willing to do whatever it takes to get it done! Just before leaving Aries, the sign of the go-getter, the sun clashes with power planet Pluto on Monday, April 18, at 11:14 AM. Ambition is incredibly strong, especially if there is true belief in the cause. Being driven can create divides, but division is what cuts umbilical chords. This is a strong push toward something seminal, influential.

Taurus season begins as the sun enters earth sign Taurus at 10:24 PM on Tuesday, April 19. Taurus is the sign of beauty in physical form: Everyone is taking their time to enjoy life’s pleasures, especially the visually beautiful, sensual, manmade things!

Mercury clashes with moralistic Saturn on Sunday, April 24, at 9:49 PM, which might bring arguments based on principals and shifting understandings of law. New rules can be written. Agreements change based on a common belief. Communication is more forgiving, but potentially misleading. On Sunday, Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune at 6:37 PM, and the arguments that people make might be unrealistic, yet reveal something about their ideals. Double check that everyone is on the same page before moving forward with something permanent.

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for April 18 – 24

You’re willing to do whatever it takes to see your vision through as the sun in your sign clashes with power planet Pluto, granting you a relentless mind. There is an added sense of urgency, since the sun is at the final degrees of your sign, Aries. Take a swing at something that seems way bigger than you; you might be surprised to learn that it’s not as unbeatable as you made it out to be! The sun leaves your sign for the next one in zodiacal order, Taurus. This illuminates some truths about your financial life. Over the coming four weeks, you can consider how you want to conquer material hurdles, and what your ideal financial situation looks like.

Taurus horoscope for April 18 – 24

The past few weeks may have found you in a quarantine-like situation as the sun moved through a hidden and secretive sector of your chart. You’ve been a mystery to others these days, but now you’re more present than ever as Taurus season begins! With the sun in your sign, you can really light up a room over the coming four weeks. Your understanding of your responsibilities are changing as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with serious Saturn. You have to address the elephant in the room, which takes a little effort. You’re expressing yourself with intelligence and able to appeal to everyone as Mercury connects with Neptune. Everyone will hear whatever they want to hear, but you’re at least making changes that stick!

Gemini horoscope for April 18 – 24

The past few weeks have found you working toward your goals, connecting with friends, and out in the public much more, as the sun moved through a very social sector of your chart. Now that the sun enters into a secretive and hidden part of your chart, you might be less accessible than you’ve been recently. Still, your mysteriousness and exclusivity can be a key element in your mass appeal and glamour. You’re deep in thought about your worldview as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Saturn, which can lead to some changes. It’s hard to say what’s real. There’s some confusion in the air as Mercury connects with Neptune, the planet of illusions. Maybe the most meaningful thing to say is nothing at all, while you observe.

Cancer horoscope for April 18 – 24

The last four weeks of Aries season has been all about your connection to the public. There’s been a reckoning with your legacy, which may have brought about some uncomfortable truths and necessary transformations. More transformations arise as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto, giving you an extra push and motivation to chase after purified and healed relationships. Something is happening that allows the pendulum to swing. The sun enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, encouraging you to have faith, think about the future, and understand your desires on a greater scale. More invitations to connect with your community arrive over the next month. It will be extra glamorous, magical, and bubbly!

Leo horoscope for April 18 – 24

The past month had you connecting with a higher power as your planetary ruler, the sun, moved through your chart’s house of beliefs and spirituality. The skies have generally been extra mystical, too, tapping you into something healing and witchy. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto, which may feel like a crisis of belief, leading to something groundbreaking and brand new coming out on the other side! The sun enters your chart’s sector of fame and public reputation, putting you in the spotlight. Hopefully this month will be lucrative and healing. Mercury clashes with Saturn and connects with Neptune, and the next chapter of commitment in your relationships begins. Forgiveness and peace are made.

Virgo horoscope for April 18 – 24

The first moments of spring are usually filled with a lot of changes for you, Virgo, as the sun moves through the sector of your chart associated with transformation. You gave a lot away last month, and now that the sun enters a new sign, it’s time to explore how you’re going to fill that empty space! The sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating your chart’s sector of higher knowledge and travel. You’re seeing how far you can go and testing limits, which do not seem to exist right now, at least not outside of your commitments to others. Your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Saturn, which has you changing your schedule and routine. You’re taking an astute temperature of the vibe of your relationships as Mercury connects with Neptune, cluing you into other people’s beliefs.

Libra horoscope for April 18 – 24

You’re seeing your relationships with x-ray vision as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto, showing you what’s been swept under the rug. There is a power dynamic being probed, which can be extremely motivating—or a little scary! Either way, it’s a time to be extra conscious of everyone’s egos, including your own, and make sure to turn on the Libra charm to the highest possible setting. If others want to do it their way, they’re going to. Maybe that’s what calls you to be defensive or to reckon with yourself. The sun moves into a very intimate, transformative sector of your chart for the next month. Don’t be shy with your wish lists…you might be surprised by others’ generosity.

Scorpio horoscope for April 18 – 24

Getting into a habit or routine has been a strength of the past month as the sun has moved through your chart’s house of work and rituals. Now that you’ve gotten your work and chores out of the way, you have space to focus on your relationships. The sun enters your chart’s house of partnerships, and this time around is extra fantastical! There is a concentration of planets in a social and romantic sector of your chart, showing that you are really going after you ideal love affairs, and there’s nothing stopping you from pursuing your passions and creative vision. You do have some deep-seated concerns to talk about, however, as messenger Mercury clashes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries.

Sagittarius horoscope for April 18 – 24

The past month of the sun moving through fellow fire sign Aries has been all about having fun, making out, and trying your hand at creating the best, most authentic art that you possibly can. And if you don’t consider yourself to be an artist or creative person, you were at least able to express yourself like one: with authenticity and fearlessness! The sun changes signs, entering your chart’s sector of health and routine. This can show you what you think is the best course of action for your work and lifestyle over the coming month. Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with dreamy Neptune, which might find you getting distracted from your tasks. Ask for help, or a little breathing room, if you’re up against a deadline.

Capricorn horoscope for April 18 – 24

You’ve been resting, at home, chilling, as the sun has moved through your chart’s domestic sector. It’s likely that you’ve been away from the public and starting a lot of things that are important to you, but not ready for the eye yet! The sun clashes with power planet Pluto and something massive kicks off, likely in secret. The sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus, which is a great time to celebrate and connect with the sensual experiences, and people, that make you feel happiest. You might feel like your buttons are being pushed as messenger Mercury clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, provoking you to set firmer boundaries. If that sounds too confrontational, don’t worry; you can smooth things over as Mercury harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, making forgiveness feel effortless.

Aquarius horoscope for April 18 – 24

After a lot of exhausting mental activity, it’s time to close your eyes and rest a little bit, dear Aquarius. Aries season activated a very busy sector of your chart, but the sun changes signs, moving into a private and personal place. The coming month will be restful and help you initiate important ventures in your home and family life. You need to address some things about yourself as messenger Mercury clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, inviting you to vocalize your limits or express things that are might feel private or taboo. Mercury also connects with dreamy Neptune, and you’re inspired by material objects. Maybe you can channel something cool. Hold onto something from your past, or an object given to you from someone that came before you, and let it talk to you! Talking to an imaginary friend might be a way to achieve inner peace.

Pisces horoscope for April 18 – 24

You’re on fire enough as it is, so it’s good to get some chill and grounding energy as the sun moves into earthy Taurus. This gives you time to consider things that you want to learn about on a practical level. There are skills that you may get interested in, that will help you become the version of yourself that you want to be. Mercury, the planet of the mind, connects with your modern planetary ruler Neptune, helping you take certain beliefs to task. You can apply yourself in a way that inspires and heals. Conversations are illuminating, and maybe even supernatural at this time! Under these skies, you’re figuring out how to put more abstract concepts and intuitions into concrete messages.

