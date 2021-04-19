Weekly Horoscope: April 19 – 25

Mercury enters gentle Taurus at 6:29 AM on Monday, April 19: With the planet of communication in this earth sign, we have more patience to see our conversations through to the end. People will be more rigid in their opinions and possibly more shy when it comes to beginning a conversation. Also on Monday, Taurus season begins as the sun enters Taurus at 4:33 PM! Taurus is the fixed earth sign of the zodiac, ruled by Venus. Beautiful things take time to create. In Taurus’s world, beauty manifests in real objects rather than passions or ideas.

On Thursday, April 22, Venus meets Uranus! Venus is at home in Taurus where it can be luxurious and indulgent, but when it connects with rebellious Uranus, these lush aesthetics take on a more unusual form. Look out for inventions in art and fashion, as well as some cryptocurrency news. On Friday, April 23, Mercury also meets Uranus. Mercury is the planet of commerce and communication, so make sure you have the correct address entered in whatever shipments you’re making.

On Saturday, April 24, Venus clashes with Saturn at 12:21 AM: This is a commitment set in stone, but it can also mean symptoms of cold feet if things don’t feel so secure. Whatever is not solid enough to support our desires is going to get a hard push down and collapse. Ephemeral beauty and frilly romance are only appealing if there’s something substantial enough to keep.

At 7:58 AM on Sunday, April 25 Mercury also clashes with Saturn, and there are a lot of rejections. A heavy mental atmosphere follows. People are not going to be so optimistic right now, but at least there will be some sense of redemption as Mercury meets with Venus at 6:19 PM on Sunday. While things are tough and slow, there is an ability to think about the better things that have weathered the storm.

All times ET.

Aries

After having so much to say these past few weeks, you feel a shift when the planet of communication leaves your sign. Mercury and the sun in Taurus will have you thinking more about what you need to sell or purchase in order to support your most immediate endeavors. There will be a lot of receipts and statements to mull through, and a newfound appreciation for what you already possess. You’re meeting challenges and taking steps to address long-term investments in your future as Venus and Mercury clash with Saturn, the planet of rules and restrictions. Whatever discipline you engage with now is going to pay off in the long run. While things might seem tough, you can still keep a positive mental attitude about the future as Mercury meets with sweet Venus. Talking with friends will help you remember the vision!

Taurus

It’s Taurus season and you’re back in the room after some weeks of rest. After some time thinking more about things that are out of sight, you’re ready to focus on what’s right in front of you as communication planet Mercury enters your sign, sharpening your mind and tongue. You have a lot of charisma as well as erratic ideas and desires as Mercury and your planetary ruler Venus meet with eccentric Uranus. While you want to go wild, there are rules you need to follow. Your new ideas are met with law and order as Venus and Mercury clash with serious Saturn. You can still find creative ways to feel gratitude and peace of mind as Mercury meets with Venus, your planetary ruler. Make some art about it. Enjoy the bursts of cool ideas!

Gemini

Your mind cools off in the shade after being on fire for the past few weeks. Your planetary ruler Mercury moves into a secretive, quiet sector of your chart where it may find some skeletons in the closet and clear up unused space for later. Taurus season means it’s time for rest and solitude, but this week you might feel trapped and restless, eager to break free as Mercury meets Uranus. This is great for brainstorming, but can leave one feeling zapped, so remember to decompress. There is a feeling that you’re up against overpowering rules as Mercury clashes with Saturn, leading you to make changes. At least you find your quiet comforts and can see some light coming through the cracks as Mercury meets with Venus, providing some benefits to all of the sacrifice.

Cancer

You’ve been focused on your career lately, Cancer. There have been many conversations surrounding your legacy and how you can achieve your goals over the past weeks, but now Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your house of hopes, dreams, and community. This is a time for you to be reaching out to people who can make your aspirations happen, or to find people to share your winnings with. Taurus season brings more attention to your friends and community organizations that support your larger goals. There are changes to payroll as Venus and Mercury clash with conservative Saturn, asking for more support. There is inspiration to be found in your friendships and community as Mercury meets with Venus. People power gives you hope and comfort when things seem uncertain or rocky. There are friendships you can count on.

Leo

There was a lot of talk and thought around what you believe in these past few weeks, and with all the planning and precursory work in order, it’s time to get to business. The planet of communication, Mercury, moves into your house of fame and career, bringing you new ideas and things to talk about when it comes to your public-facing life. You’re starting a new chapter in your career with the sun entering Taurus. There is a lot of excitement in this realm as both Venus, the planet of aesthetics, and Mercury meet with Uranus, the planet of invention and rebellion. You are ready to do something drastic and attention-grabbing, just for the sake of being different. There are still rules keeping you in order so that you don’t completely break everything. Venus clashes with Saturn, asking that you only follow fashion that is cool, reasonable, and sustainable.

Virgo

You’ve been processing some pretty yucky and uncomfortable things as your planetary ruler Mercury has been in a psychic and dark place in your chart. Now Mercury and the sun move into fellow earth sign Taurus, where you are reunited with the comfortable things that you know. It’s easier to share your ideas now that there is more certainty, but you’re ready to break out of your old ways of thinking. You’re excited about new ideas, and possibly mentally restless as Mercury meets with inventive Uranus. There may be some feelings of isolation and like your ideas are not being accepted, as Mercury clashes with Saturn, finding some things falling through bureaucratic plot holes. You still find the positive side by speaking your mind Mercury meets with sweet Venus.

Libra

You’re in the mood for something different as your planetary ruler Venus meets with unconventional Uranus. You’re ready to go off the beaten path and do something spontaneous with your partner. This has some surprises and gifts in store for you! You are committing to something serious as Venus clashes with Saturn, which can find you ready to state your boundaries in relationships, with no mercy at all. You’re asking for what you need and stating your standards, which are changing. A compromise is made as Mercury meets with Venus. This is also a good time to ask someone for what you want; you can make a very convincing case that you deserve it. This is a good aspect for asking for and receiving help—Taurus season can give you what you need.

Scorpio

As the weather gets warmer, Scorpio is ready to step out! Your work has really been all you can think about lately, but now that you have your appointments squared away, you’re excited to hear from the people who matter most in your life as Mercury and the sun enter your house of relationships. Relationships are tricky. While you are very loyal, you also need someone who is willing to give you freedom, or maybe you need to be OK with giving your partners space to roam. Both Venus and Mercury meet with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, finding your relationships being a place of unpredictability and excitement. The brakes are pumped as they both clash with Saturn—the line has to be drawn somewhere.

Sagittarius

The fire of Aries season is now ashes, ready to plow into the ground as Taurus season is here. This means the party is over, and it’s time to tackle your chores, Sag. Chores don’t have to be boring, either. All magic requires ritual. The planet of communication, Mercury, enters Taurus, bringing you more information about your work and lifestyle, what needs to be done in a day. You’re working out some blocks in your schedule as both Venus and Mercury clash with Saturn, the planet of rules. There are some things in a contract that need to be addressed again. At least you can find some benefits to your labor as Mercury meets with sweet Venus, giving you an idea of what you value and desire in your day-to-day life.

Capricorn

After spending so much time focused on your home life and taking initiative on all things domestic, it’s time for you to turn on cruise control. The sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing more comfort and pleasure your way. This is a time when you need to focus on the things that you enjoy: friendships, dates, and creative pursuits. It’s one of the most pleasant times of year for you! There are still some clouds hanging overhead as both Venus and Mercury clash with your somber planetary ruler, Saturn, but there is no play without work, and your desires for more fun can be restricted by your conservatism. You want the fun times to last, which might stop you from even branching out to begin with. You will exercise caution, but remember to have fun!

Aquarius

You’ve been busy with your phone calls and errands, running about town, and now that you have everything organized, it’s time to take initiative! Taurus season begins, giving you the impetus to take charge around the house. It can be a nostalgic time, too, with a lot of memories from childhood as Mercury moves into the domestic sphere as well. There is a very busy, but heavy, mental atmosphere as Mercury meets with Uranus, the planet of invention. There might be a little too much mental restlessness, which leads to feeling exhausted, as Mercury clashes with Saturn. At least there is something pleasant for you in your private thoughts as Mercury meets with Venus. There will be too much of an emphasis on what you think you should be doing, which can feel alienating. Your values and standards are changing, as they should.

Pisces

Aries season was all about your money and belongings, but now Taurus season is here, and you’re left to think about all the people that you want to share these things with! The sun and Mercury move into your house of communication and siblings. You have a lot of notes to review, read, and write. This is a time when you’re getting familiar with a new skillset, or sharpening the same old. Taurus can be very artistic and crafty. There may be some mental or creative and romantic blocks as Venus and Mercury clash with Saturn, the planet of boundaries—it’s possible that you are afraid to express something, or being held back. A gratitude list, or a list of nice things to say, can be written down for whenever you’re ready, as Venus mets with Mercury.

