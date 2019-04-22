Weekly Horoscope: April 22 – 28

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The sun moved into sensual, indulgent earth sign Taurus over the weekend, and though one might expect things to slow down during Taurus season, the sign’s sweet planetary ruler Venus is in bold fire sign Aries, meaning we’re still riding the energetic high of Aries season. This helps us stand up for the things we hold in high esteem, which comes in handy whenever we face the unexpected at the beginning of this week.

Videos by VICE

We’ll be taking our ideas to the next level on Monday, when the sun meets Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 7:05 PM. Bold and brilliant inventions are encouraged.

Pay attention to things that are showing their underbellies this week as we inch closer to Pluto retrograde, which begins Wednesday at 2:45 PM. Pluto, known as the lord of the underworld, is a small, faraway planet that spends half the year retrograde, but during the days surrounding its change from retrograde to direct (and vice versa), it’s good to be aware of Plutonian themes like impulsivity, secrets, and power structures.

While Pluto is retrograde, our finger is on the pulse, helping us get a sense of the subterranean undercurrents of what really compels people to do things. This sort of psychoanalytical strength is good to have in our back pockets as we’re called to take action for our beliefs this weekend.

On Saturday, action planet Mars squares off with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, at 9:04 AM. This can inspire an intellectually zealous reach, but if we’re honest with ourselves about what’s a philosophical tangent and what’s actually right in front of us, we can avoid playing the fool.

All times EST

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You can surprise yourself this week, dear Taurus. The sun meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Monday, inspiring you to try something totally different as you address issues in inventive ways. Your understanding of your beliefs may take a turn as Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday. Be careful of being duped into spending way more money than something is worth this weekend, when action planet Mars squares off with Neptune, the planet of illusions.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You can get a sense of other people’s insecurities and wield your empathy like a boss as Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday. This also highlights financial help from others, since Pluto signals large sums of cash and is occupying your house of other people’s money. Be sure you’re double-checking instructions as the weekend inches closer, Gemini. When action planet Mars squares off with deceptive Neptune on Saturday, you may be tricked into chasing rainbows. Remember there’s no harm in chasing your dreams as long as you’re aware of what’s objectively before you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You may encounter surprising interactions with friends as the sun meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Monday. Power struggles in your relationships reach a boiling point this week, when Pluto, the planet of secrets known as the lord of the underworld, begins its retrograde in your house of partnerships on Wednesday. Call in a third party to help mediate if you sense that manipulative moves are afoot. Mars and Neptune square off on Saturday, creating a lazy energy. Your intuition is very strong but steer clear of paranoid fantasies. Don’t make any important decisions just yet. Rest and relax!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Surprising news about your career arrives on Monday as the sun meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. This is an excellent opportunity for brilliant breakthroughs and ideas about how you can stand out in the world. Pluto retrograde begins on Wednesday, finding you in an intense mood when it comes to your work. This is also a powerful time to kick a bad habit. On Saturday, action planet Mars squares off with Neptune, the planet of illusion and delusion, bringing drama to your social life—if things aren’t that deep, don’t push them to be.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re coming into a new understanding of the world that breaks your preconceived notions as the sun meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Monday. Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday, stirring up deep emotions about sex and creativity, and you’re exploring the power dynamics around these themes in your life. Action planet Mars squares off with Neptune, the planet of illusion and delusion, on Saturday—be careful of how other people seem, and parse out what they’re actually showing you from the potential you see in them. Remember that potential doesn’t always align with reality.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Who knew such shocking emotions, such twists and turns, could pop up! Monday finds the sun meeting with Uranus, the planet of surprise, bringing the unexpected your way—especially when it comes to sensitive themes like sex, money, and grieving the end of things in your life. Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday, finding you deep in thought about your family dynamic, living situation, and boundaries. A lazy energy flows on Saturday as Mars squares off with Neptune—plans are canceled, and some half-baked ideas are shared.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You might be a freak, and you might love control, but are you a control freak? Not usually, but this Monday, those tendencies might bubble as the sun meets Uranus and some wildly unexpected things pop up in your relationships. Your ruling planet Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday, asking you to reflect deeply on your communication skills—can you be honest and tactful, dear Scorpio? Mars clashes with Neptune on Saturday, stirring up confusing feelings and finding you emotional. Spend time with people you know and trust.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your schedule is wacky on Monday as the sun meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Keep things flexible, Sagittarius—surprises abound as you run your errands! Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday, stirring up issues concerning power and control in your finances, sense of security, and self-esteem. Things are up in the air—and feeling very intense! You’re unsure what to think about everything this weekend as action planet Mars squares off with Neptune, the planet of illusion and delusion, on Saturday. Don’t pick fights over meaningless things or suspicions—take it easy and connect with the friends you know and love.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Unexpected thrills pop up in your love life and in your creative endeavors as the sun meets with Uranus on Monday. You’re craving something fresh and new in your life, Capricorn. Independence is also especially important to you now. Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday, finding you rethinking your position of power and what you want to do with it. Mars squares off with Neptune on Saturday, stirring up confusion—it’s not the easiest time for communication, so daydream instead.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun meets with your ruling planet Uranus on Monday, finding surprises popping up for you at home. You’ve always stood out from the crowd, Aquarius, but right now, you’re craving independence from your home and family—or simply craving a big change, now more than ever. Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday, bringing intense dreams your way. This is a great time to work with a dream journal! Mars squares off with Neptune on Saturday, stirring up complicated and unclear emotions, especially concerning self-worth—you want to have fun, but what does fun mean anymore? It’s a mopey energy—relax and don’t try to force things.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun meets with Uranus on Monday, bringing a very surprising conversation your way, dear Pisces. You’re seeing things in a whole new light—a brilliant eureka moment arrives! Pluto, the lord of the underworld, begins its retrograde on Wednesday, finding you reflecting on the power dynamics in your social life. Mars squares off with your ruling planet Neptune on Saturday, creating a tension that you’re not sure what to do with—avoid drama at home, and focus on energetically cleansing your space instead.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun meets Uranus on Monday, and surprises concerning money pop up—but this could manifest brilliantly! A fresh source of abundance may appear! However, this isn’t the best time to gamble or be foolish with what you have (not just in terms of money, but also with your time and energy!). Pluto begins its retrograde on Wednesday, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and legacy—how do you want to be remembered, Aries? You’re reflecting deeply on what power means to you now. You ruling planet Mars squares off with hazy Neptune on Saturday—watch out for communication issues. Save important conversations for later, since you’re better off day dreaming for now!

What’s in the stars for you in April? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.