Weekly Horoscope: April 24 – 30

The sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn, supporting a positive perspective toward our responsibilities, on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:47 AM. If something seems too advanced, connect with someone who can assist.

The first quarter moon lands on Thursday, April 27, at 5:19 PM, marking a turning point in the month. Something is changing, or helping us feel more stable, authentic, and even powerful! The planet of willpower, Mars, connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Saturday, April 29, at 4:04 PM, making it easier to push forward with unconventional actions.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of creativity pushes you to do things that put you in your zone. Now is the time to stand up to whatever is stopping you from feeling totally creative and connected with your fun-loving inner child, who you must defend at all costs. This can also correspond with a romantic moment, whether that’s shared with your friends, lovers, or sweet inner child. Your planetary ruler Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, empowering you to move give yourself whatever resources and nourishment you need in order to feel secure, regardless of what you have to do!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to persevere when it comes to pursuing your goals. It doesn’t matter how long it takes—there is a way! You just might have to find mentorship or ask folks to put you in touch with the right people. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of home and family asks you to act on your own needs for privacy, personal space, and rest. You can change something you thought was impossible to change. Action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, empowering you to move forward with your wild ideas, regardless of what it takes! Nothing is permanent, especially during Mercury retrograde!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You are working with themes of authority and autonomy as the sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn. You might be volunteering yourself, or doing something because you feel like it’s a public service. This is a useful aspect to find cooperation on a project that seems too big or overwhelming to do alone. By staying humble, you can establish yourself and gain respect. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of communication can reveal some hidden truths. You’re getting to know more, and the story is changing now that you’re seeing things in a different light. It might be time for you to share your thoughts. Mercury is retrograde, so you’ll get multiple chances to reiterate and explore your ideas.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of personal resources urges you to invest in your goals, but proceed with grace. You are making a decision to put time, money, or energy toward your wildest dreams. Mercury, the planet of commerce, is currently retrograde, so if you do go ahead and push the button, make sure you keep all receipts and payslips. There can be some delays with shipping. Take photos for insurance purposes, if you feel called. Any tremendous investment can wait. Look out for a false sense of urgency, and instead use this as a moment of inward decision. Action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, empowering you to make yourself known, regardless of what it takes!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, the sun, gently connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to overcome insecurities. You can be more aware of other people’s fears or weaknesses, and use this knowledge to act with compassion. You’ll be remembered for how kindly you treat others, even when they’re being nasty or absentminded. The first quarter moon in your sign urges you to define yourself by your beliefs and words. You’re being called to speak up and maybe defend your ideas. Action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, empowering you to move forward with fighting your secret battles, regardless of what it takes! You might be called to take esoteric, wacky measures to make sure your tracks are covered.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to persevere when it comes to understanding and accepting differences. These three years of Saturn in Pisces are teaching you about boundaries in relationships. This week, you can communicate and understand separation or interdependence with sympathy and intelligence. It’s not you, it’s them, but what about them? You can gain a new understanding or outlook on the situation: Since Mercury is retrograde, you take on a different perspective. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of reprieve and solitude pushes you to act on your need for alone time. Virgos typically enjoy hermitage. You might feel like taking a retreat to reflect, recollect, and get to the bottom of your heart.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re in the mood to learn and explore with your planetary ruler Venus in your chart’s house of travel and education. Even if chores are weighing you down, you find a way to expand your horizons. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams pushes you to act on your vision for the future. This step might require you to acknowledge parts of yourself that need to change, but it’s for the best! You’ll feel glamorous once you’re finished with the makeover. Action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, empowering you to move forward with your strategy. You’re chasing after the person you want to become, and defining your legacy, whatever it takes!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to see loyalty and trust in your friendships and relationships. Promises can be understood, or unspoken. There’s a lot that is implied right now, written between the lines or being whispered. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of career and public reputation pushes you to clearly define your legacy. You are dedicated to the things that you love, and now you’re showing the world all that you have to share! Just be sure to have a proofreader or editor around to double check your work—Mercury is retrograde! Your planetary ruler Mars gently connects with Uranus, which could find you taking an alternative route to making it happen.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to get your chores done with self discipline and intent focus. You can harness a lot of self control now. This planetary aspect is useful for understanding a clearer reasoning behind your habits. Maybe you can use your brainpower to create easier routines that allow you to tackle much larger or long-term projects. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of higher knowledge pushes you to act on your beliefs. Your typical Sagittarius morality is called to action in a way that seems mundane or everyday, but makes a big impact in the long run. Your job is making a difference in the world, and it shows!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun gently connects with your planetary ruler, taskmaster Saturn, making it easy for you to share your wisdom with those closest to you. You might be willing to mentor younger or less experienced people. You’ve lived and learned, and now you can communicate those lessons to those next in line. By providing support, you also learn about yourself. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of intimacy can correspond with learning something about someone that brings you closer together. A change is initiated that makes your life more enjoyable. Action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, empowering you to move forward with chasing your wildest desires and impulses. You can wildly chase freedom, but be mindful.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You have a clear vision of your limits and boundaries as the sun gently connects with taskmaster Saturn. You can see your endgame very clearly. By acknowledging where you want to end up, you’re able to be more selective and refined. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of relationships can bring a change to the quality or substance of your relationships. Maybe a partner’s life changes, which affects you. This is just the first step in a month-long process! Action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, which has you finding unconventional ways to get your work and chores done. You might come up with new shortcuts or innovations in your tasks and lifestyle.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Pisces is a sign that represents the eternal, but everyone has their limits! You’re gaining a better understanding of yours as the sun gently connects with Saturn. You might find that you’re having an easier time saying no, or able to express your limitations in a way that is kind to both yourself and others. You can see clearly how much time you need for yourself. Solitude is necessary for many projects like reading, writing, or simply riding the train and staring into space. The time spent doing small mundane tasks is both sacred and enlightening. Enjoy the silence. The first quarter moon in your chart’s house of work and routine can find your job and lifestyle changing. Maybe it’s because you want a little more nothing in your life.