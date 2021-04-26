Weekly Horoscope: April 26 – May 2

Mars entered water sign Cancer on Friday, April 23, at 6:48 AM and things have been much more chill since then! It can be frustrating without as much spark or fight, but at least what has been irritating or mentally grating has become diffused.

There’s a full moon in Scorpio on Monday, April 26 at 11:31 PM, bringing an emotional release: This is an optimal purge moment, where light shines on things that were previously repressed or buried. Getting things off of your chest, or admitting something to yourself, is a good use of this moon’s energy.

On Tuesday, April 27, Pluto, the planet of secrets, turns retrograde at 4:01 PM. Outer planets spend half of the year retrograding, but the days that they begin and end retrogrades are ones to look out for, and Pluto’s retrograde emphasizes the secretive or occult qualities of the Scorpio full moon that happens around the same time. It’s a moment of dredging and probing!

We’re getting a practical and meaningful understanding of things that are more abstract as Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune at 10:26 PM on Thursday, April 29. This leaves a lot of room for interpretation; make sure you’re not pushing your own ideas onto something that’s actually separate from you.

A new cycle in innovation, rebellion, and general unpredictability comes as the sun meets with Uranus, the planet of surprises at 3:53 PM on Friday, May 30. This is going to shine a light on “these unprecedented times” in a way that makes people realize how shaky everything is right now. We’re looking for someone with authority to help make things right in the face of instability. It’s a time to demand accountability.

There are discussions about things that are usually considered taboo as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto on Sunday, April 2 at 5:18 AM—we’re really not afraid to go there this week! Also on Sunday, love planet Venus connects with Neptune at 6:38 PM, which can bring dreamy, artistic inspiration, or reflect our own delusions back to us. The mind is a powerful thing!

Aries

You’re looking at what’s in the bank during Taurus season as the sun moves through your house of personal resources. There’s a major financial climax during this week’s full moon in your house of shared resources, giving you awareness of what other people have to give. You should feel emboldened to ask for what rightfully belongs to you. There is a greater sensitivity to power dynamics in your career and the public field as power planet Pluto begins its retrograde. You’re ready to call other people’s bluffs. You are asking the hard questions and talking about financial taboos as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to share information about your finances that can give you a stronger grip. Your planetary ruler Mars in your house of home and family finds you more eager to assert yourself on the home front.

Taurus

The full moon in Scorpio asks you to find balance in your relationships. You are the main player, and it’s time to take responsibility for what you can and cannot provide. It’s an ideal time for a general vibe check, to see what you’re up for. You can’t read minds and will need to be brave about asking questions that can help you navigate your fears as Pluto begins its retrograde. You’re able to talk about what you believe in and your ideal future as Mercury connects with Neptune. You’re ready to shock everyone and break out of your typical, predictable self as the sun meets with rebellious Uranus—you want to do something radically different, or to challenge the system! If you’re not ready yet, you can at least “fake it until you make it” as Venus connects with Neptune, helping you drum up a convincing disguise.

Gemini

The full moon brings important work and health projects to a state of realization. This is a time when you can see the finished product, ready for you to analyze. You’re looking at things from an alternative perspective. There is some suspicion around finances as power planet Pluto begins its retrograde in your house of shared resources and taxes. This can dig up past payments. You’re poking around places that might be forbidden, dealing with information that is extremely sensitive or even secretive, as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Pluto! You have to really dig and grasp that everyone has their own spin on things, so try to remember that as Mercury connects with Neptune, the planet of illusions.

Cancer

The full moon in fellow water sign Scorpio is a time for you to really understand the things that make you feel fulfilled, whether that means your friendships, sex life, creativity, or children. This can be a time when you’re ready to show your friends or lovers a vulnerable side of yourself. Or maybe you’re ready to finally release a secret creative project you’ve been working on! Whatever it is, your cup’s running over with things that make you feel fertile, seminal. The planet of secrets, Pluto, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of relationships, which can dredge up you or a partner’s fears or soft spots when it comes to commitment. You’re ready to talk objectively about them as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, brining you a deeper understanding of your friends and how they fit into your ideas about the future. With action planet Mars in your sign, you have more fight to assert your willpower.

Leo

This is a powerful full moon for Leos! While you’re at the top of your game and living your truth during Taurus season, this full moon comes around and asks that you look where your roots are. This is a sensitive time around home and family. You’re looking at what’s permanent and what can be changed. Power structures around your work and health are emphasized as Pluto begins its retrograde. This might be something that makes it more exciting to break out of your shell and surprise your audiences as the sun meets with Uranus, the planet of invention and rebellion. You want to stand out and are ready to reach for the shock value!

Virgo

Important conversations reach a point for pause and reflection as the full moon illuminates your charts house of communication, contracts, and commutes. This is a time when you can see where there are weak points to certain ideas, and either heal or transform certain areas of life. Power dynamics in friendships and sexual relationships are brought to your awareness as power planet Pluto begins its retrograde. You’re more than ready to talk about things that are not fair, or that are getting under your skin, as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, making for a deep and thorough conversation that leads to resolution or better understanding. You’re able to understand other people’s beliefs and delusions from an objective standpoint as Mercury connects with Neptune.

Libra

You reach a financial milestone with this Monday’s full moon illuminating your chart’s house of personal resources. You are pretty utilitarian and able to survive on very little in order to make your ideas come into fruition. You know who to ask in order to fill your cup, and your relationships can always bring you what you need. Very deep memories and habits from your childhood or past are dredged up as Pluto begins its retrograde. This is a time to get a strong grip on your psychology and patterns. Of course there may be the tendency to numb yourself from them if they are painful as your planetary ruler Venus connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy. Stay grounded, or use art and make-believe as a method for therapy rather than a distraction. With action planet Mars in your house of career, you have a lot of commands to live up to!

Scorpio

While Taurus season brings your attention to the committed relationships in your life, this week’s full moon falls in your sign, Scorpio. It happens once a year, and it’s a time when you can reflect on how your relationships make you feel. Pay attention to your energy levels around other people. Do you feel like you have more, or less energy after you’re with someone? You’re making an honest realization about what your relationships can and cannot do. It’s a time to release things in the face of truth. Your modern planetary ruler, Pluto, begins its retrograde, which can stir up paranoid thoughts or a deep, conspiratorial way of thinking. You’re getting an understanding of people’s need for freedom as the sun meets Uranus.

Sagittarius

While you’ve been busy tolling away at work, there are some things that you forgot. The full moon in Scorpio will bring these to light! You’re able to look at things from a new perspective and see how you might have been shooting yourself in the foot. At least this gives you a better understanding of your fears and tender spots. As power planet Pluto begins its retrograde, you’re able to find hidden treasures or a new way to get a deep well of resources, though there may be some fears or a power grab when it comes to your money. You’re having important conversations about your health and healing as Mercury and Venus connect with soothing Neptune.

Capricorn

You’re realizing a lot about who and what you want to bring into your future as the full moon illuminates your house of community and hopes and dreams. This is a time for you to connect to your community and share your joy with the people who make your career possible. Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde in your sign, Capricorn, and this can irritate your strongest habits. These habits may be a place where you gain influence and control, or they might be a behavioral loop that you fall into. Either way, you’re more aware of the patterns that are typically buried. You have more influence and power over your social life than you realize, and are able to express things that are typically considered taboo as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. With action planet Mars in your house of relationships, you’re going to feel like other people are asking for what they want—you should be ready to meet them with your interests, too!

Aquarius

This is an active time of year for you, Aquarius! Things really reach a climax with Monday’s full moon in fellow fixed sign Scorpio. While you’re busy focusing on things around the house and in your personal life, something reaches a critical stage in your career. This calls for reflection as you calculate your next steps. Something that is usually hidden from you is shifting in the background as power planet Pluto begins its retrograde, strengthening your gut feeling about things. There is a lot of honesty and understanding about your shaky home situation as the sun meets Uranus, bringing you a sense of peace within the chaos. It’s not really easy for you to have control in these situations. All you can do is have a backup plan.

Pisces

Your beliefs are clear as the full moon in Scorpio illuminates your house of spirituality, higher learning, and travel. You’re looking at something that is as distant as possible and using it as a way to learn, absorbing as much information as you can. You can feel the pot being stirred in your friend groups and community at large as power planet Pluto begins its retrograde. There are things lurking that you’re ready to call out, especially as Mercury connects with Pluto—you’re not afraid to bring up what’s not being talked about! You can express abstract and sensitive subjects as Mercury and Venus connect with your modern planetary ruler, Neptune. There’s something exciting about knowing exactly what you believe in. It gives you confidence to speak about things that are usually pushed to the corners.

