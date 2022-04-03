Weekly Horoscope: April 4 – 10

On Monday, April 4, at 9:51 PM, action planet Mars meets serious Saturn: This happens once every two years, and is typically one of the more challenging skies. Mars wants to go, but Saturn wants to stop. It’s important to know the limits, otherwise you’ll hit the wall.

The planet of love, beauty, and desire, Venus, enters dreamy Pisces on Tuesday, April 5, at 11:17 AM, where it does a supernaturally wonderful job! While there can be some bad news or hard feelings to deal with, Venus in Pisces offers a gleam of hope and imagination despite the harsh reality.

Things are slowing down, nearly to a grinding halt, but there’s not a total forfeit. Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with Saturn on Thursday, April 7, at 9:37 AM. There are a lot of conversations that flow to help collaboratively come up with long-term solutions. Agreements are made that everyone can be happy with, or at least it’s easy to firmly express standards or expectations. Mercury also connects with Mars on Friday, April 8, at 2:18 PM. A game plan is being discussed, and tasks are being allocated to the right people.

Mercury clashes with power planet Pluto, digging up some dirt on Sunday, April 10, at 4:45 AM. People are ruthlessly trying to get to the bottom of things, and are willing to snoop, too. Don’t ask questions that you are not prepared to receive the answers for. Mercury changes signs, entering grounded earth sign Taurus at 10:09 PM. Mercury in Taurus needs the receipts before jumping to any conclusions. Communication over the coming weeks is diligent, intentional, and controlled.

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for April 4 – 10

A new cycle begins in your long-term goals and objectives as your planetary ruler Mars meets with taskmaster Saturn. You might find yourself coming up with new timeframes and commitments. You have to simply slow your roll and recalibrate. You can ask for some advice from friends or community members who have been there and done that, as the planet of communication, Mercury, gently connects with Saturn and Mars. There’s a lot for you to learn from this experience. You have expert advice at your fingertips. There is an impulse to contact people who are in a position to help as Mercury clashes with Pluto. Pluto can bring healing in a crisis through therapists, advisors, or trustworthy third-party actors.

Taurus horoscope for April 4 – 10

Choose your battles wisely, Taurus! Driven Mars meets stubborn Saturn, and the energy to fight is running low. You might recognize that some things are a waste of energy, and you need to conserve your motivation for things that really count. You might recognize that you want to take a step back from the public eye for a moment, an appropriate Aries season mood. Your planetary ruler Venus enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams: While you might be giving up on certain public ambitions, you can find comfort in your future goals and the space that you are creating for yourself. Your mind is active and sharp for the coming weeks when Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign.

Gemini horoscope for April 4 – 10

There is a vast world of opportunities for you to take advantage of! The planet of desires, Venus, moves into your chart’s career sector, helping you attract the things that you want into your public life. Over the coming weeks, your relationship with the public is going to improve, and grow. Your popularity is getting a boost! There might be some new, tough, existential taffy for you to chew on, but conversations with friends and community members can help you to figure out a direction. Future travel plans can be sorted out harmoniously as your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Mars, helping you address the future sustainably and courageously. Mercury moves into a secretive and secluded sector of your chart, finding you connecting with parts of your psyche that you normally don’t touch. What happens to a dream deferred? You’re about to find out.

Cancer horoscope for April 4 – 10

It’s time to talk about the things that worry you. You just need to trust the person that you’re talking to. These conversations can only build trust and intimacy, and take your relationships to the next level. The planet of communication, Mercury, gently connects with Saturn and Mars, helping you set the record straight. Other people’s insecurities can become your own, but if you talk about things, you can undo a lot of knots. Acknowledging the monster in the closet is the first step to finding out that it’s actually a silhouette of a towel on top of a broom. Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Mars and then clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets. You might find that these conversations completely change your understanding of other people in your life.

Leo horoscope for April 4 – 10

A new cycle begins in your relationships as action planet Mars meets with Saturn, the planet of commitments. It can feel like things are really slow when you’re waiting on an answer from someone else. You’re still figuring things out and exploring other people’s head space, as well as branching out into new worlds during Aries season. All of these new adventures might have you figuring out what stability and trust look like in relationships. It’s not a low maintenance moment. There’s effort going into whatever parts of your relationships that need work, time, commitment, and trust. You might be figuring out how you communicate with your bosses and the public as messenger Mercury moves into a very public sector of your chart. You want to have the upper hand—at least on paper.

Virgo horoscope for April 4 – 10

Relationships get more faith as the planet of love and desire, Venus, enters your chart’s partnerships sector. This brings harmony into your interpersonal affairs, and can help you attract the things that you value into your relationships. This is a good time to get a better understanding of what works for you. You’re beginning a new cycle when it comes to your daily tasks as Mars and Saturn meet in your chart’s lifestyle sector. You’re figuring out the value of how you invest your time as your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Mars. It’s a big commitment, but you can ask for some help in sharing the weight. Intimacy gets deeper as Mercury clashes wit power planet Pluto, cluing you into the subtext of your friendships and dates.

Libra horoscope for April 4 – 10

Harmony comes into your daily routine as your planetary ruler Venus enters your chart’s lifestyle sector. This can help you align with your values in your day-to-day work and habits. You’re attracting the type of lifestyle and habits that suit you best. The planet of action, Mars, meets with the planet of caution, Saturn, which might feel like analysis paralysis, especially when it comes to your self expression and sexuality. Things are slowing down, but something new will come from it. Your’e able to talk about the things that are stopping you from chasing after what makes you happy as Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Mars. Psychological breakthroughs are happening as Mercury clashes with Pluto.

Scorpio horoscope for April 4 – 10

You’re experiencing something pretty heavy, in private, as your planetary ruler Mars meets with somber Saturn. This is serious, and it’s something that only the people in your family and home life are privy to. Something from your past, or your family’s past, reminds you to slow down and think about the consequences. You might need a moment to write out all the options, or consider the ways that things might play out on a practical level. Conversations about your fears and hangups flow as Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Mars, helping you explore solutions, and to ask for help! Mercury moves into your chart’s house of relationships, so you are able to connect with the people in your life who you rely on. You know exactly who you can ask, with no doubt in your mind!

Sagittarius horoscope for April 4 – 10

You might be feeling mentally constipated as action planet Mars meets with Saturn, clogging up the pipes in your mind palace. This is a time when you are extremely deep in thought, which is a strength, but be aware of things getting too stagnant up there. Being playful, doing things in a creative or experimental manner, can open up a window and get your juices flowing again, as Mercury, the planet of the mind, connects with Mars and Saturn. Get creative, make jokes, hang out with friends and lovers! The planet of love and beauty, Venus, moves into your chart’s domestic sector, bringing blessings to your home front. Familial or private relationships become more harmonious. There is freedom in privacy and rest.

Capricorn horoscope for April 4 – 10

A new cycle begins relating to your most valued assets as action planet Mars meets with your planetary ruler, Saturn. There’s a lot of plotting and strategizing, trying to see how you can possibly figure out how to reach your end game. This is a time for serious contemplation of your course of action, so it’s OK if things are not happening quickly or if you don’t have the results right now. This is simply a moment to plant the seeds and visualize your five, ten, and twenty-year plans. Of course, there’s only so much that one can plan for, but at least your intentions can help you divest from things that aren’t compatible with the image that you have.

Aquarius horoscope for April 4 – 10

You’ll figure it out in due time, but right now it’s time to take a moment for yourself. Action planet Mars meets with your planetary ruler, Saturn, which could have you in a moment of time-out. Things are slowing down for you to get better control. Ideas about your purpose and what you want to do with your life are being put to the test, and might be finding their limits. This is nothing but a source of inspiration, and the beginning of a new direction. You can explore your own mind as Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Mars. You might be thinking more about your roots, and how your upbringing shaped your ideas about intimacy, sharing, self-expression, and security, as messenger Mercury enters a domestic and familial sector of your chart.

Pisces horoscope for April 4 – 10

You are like a breath of fresh air right now! Pisces is the saving grace of this week’s crunchy astrology. The planet of love and harmony, Venus, moves into your sign, where it amplifies your charms and ability to hold space for yourself and everyone around you. The world is going through a tough time, and the astrology of the moment is definitely reflecting that. You might find yourself needing to take some time away to address things in secret. However, you have a special astrological gift over the coming weeks that puts you in a position fo being a sight for sore eyes. If you have the energy and capacity to show up for your community, you might just make someone’s day! You can put on a happy face and still address the dumpster fire behind you. You can do it all!

