Weekly Horoscope: April 8 – 14

It’s a romantically intense week with changes in store as we go deeper into the heart of the matter.

We push forward mid-week with rose-tinted glasses and a sense of personal philosophy. Wednesday, April 10, is action-packed: Venus meets Neptune at 2:14 AM, creating a dreamy sparkle. Neptune is the planet of ideals and Venus the planet of values—with these two planets aligned, otherworldly beauty flows. Also on Wednesday, the sun squares off with Saturn at 4:47 AM, pushing for changes that are long-lasting. This requires serious commitment—are you up to the task?

Finally, the planet of expansion and philosophy, Jupiter, begins its retrograde on Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Whenever a planet begins (or ends) its retrograde, its meaning becomes amplified. Pay attention to what journey or ambitious project slows down in the middle of the week. During Jupiter retrograde, we’re introspective, reflecting on the direction we’ve been going since Jupiter entered Sagittarius in November 2018. We’ll be going over the ground we covered so far, from now until August.

Mercury will connect with Pluto on Wednesday at 5:40 PM, setting the stage for secrets to be revealed. Be careful what you confess now. This is a good time to get the dirt on anyone and anything, though, and helpful for whatever research you’re interested in getting to the bottom of.

On Friday, Mercury, moving through the path where it was just retrograde, squares off with Jupiter for the last time at 12:18 AM. We have to rethink our direction and make adjustments considering new information that has been given. Think back to February 22 and March 15 to find a pattern. Also on Friday, Venus connects with Saturn at 11:08 AM, which helps ground our romantic idealism with commitment and a serious edge. Saturn tells us to grow up and get a grip among the whimsy and ambiguity of Neptune’s mist.

Big changes are in store on Saturday as the sun squares off with power planet Pluto at 4:04 AM, pushing us to confront the dark truth. Pluto is the planet of secrets and deep impulses. As the sun challenges Pluto, we are face-to-face with something that we likely weren’t supposed to see, but now must make a change to resolve.

As intense as that sounds, people will be optimistic and on the sunny side this weekend. On Sunday, April 14, the sun harmonizes with retrograde Jupiter at 9:40 AM, bringing bubbly and gregarious vibes. Make sure you don’t overdo it on Sunday night, especially if you have work the next morning. Jupiter has a hard time leaving the party.

Also on Sunday, Venus connects with Pluto at 7:48 PM, allowing relationships to go even deeper. This could agitate issues concerning jealousy and possessiveness, but it could also enable us to witness and sit with the dark side of life in order to come back up from the underworld more powerful and all-knowing.

Venus’s connection with Neptune earlier in the week seeks to dissolve boundaries between fantasy and reality, to make life a fairytale. Once Venus connects with Pluto, we’re off the deep end. Try to practice moderation in the midst of this all-or-nothing atmosphere.

All times EST

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Work sucks. It’s stressful and you’re striving to take on big responsibilities. It’s good to get extra rest right now, because the demands of being so popular can be exhausting. Jupiter retrograde has you thinking about the direction you’re headed academically/philosophically. It’s time to check in with yourself to deepen your understanding of what beliefs shape your life’s work and reputation. You have a heightened awareness of how your past shapes where you are today as you make changes to strive towards authenticity. If you feel as though your views are too strong or conspiratorial, cross reference your sources. Don’t be afraid to ask for a second opinion from a trustworthy authority—misinformation is out there.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your imagination roams with all of the wonderful possibilities that life holds. Get inspired by your relationships with your friends. Take action in your community. Because of Jupiter’s retrograde starting midweek, you grow more introspective about the direction that your sex life has sped toward since last November. You can get carried away with your ideas about intimacy. Externalize your ideas in order to learn what is really possible and actually good for you. You might be too proud, too shy to ask for help, so reading a book can replace awkward conversations. Your intuition is high this weekend, opening you to generous ideas and gifts as you work towards deepening your relationship. This weekend can transform your connections.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Things haven’t been crystal clear on the job front. This week, you go with the flow and lean into a peaceful chaos as your work life shape-shifts into an ideal form. You can learn some juicy information, but double check that they have some truth to them. Things get over-exaggerated this week, so make sure that you take everything with a grain of salt. Stay realistic and present with what is happening in the moment rather than getting carried away with your imagination. Tap into your creativity through art or music, where you can live in your own little world. You are very optimistic about relationships and can work through any issues of possessiveness or jealousy to make your connections deeper and more genuine.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your worldview is shaped by your idealism. Having hope is a beautiful, precious resource, so don’t give up. You are compelled to move towards commitment in relationships, inspired by interpersonal responsibilities and the potential of a shared future. Your partner’s standards could make you compromise your feelings, so talk to them about how they can be more supportive and less overbearing. You can learn secrets about others, getting to the heart of what makes your connection unique, but don’t let stories of their past influence how you feel about yourself now. Keep your chin up. You can go deep with your relationships this weekend as you share the fruits of your labor with your partners.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You want to commit to working hard, with your eyes on the horizon, ten steps ahead considering the trail you’d like to blaze. Keep your ears open for work opportunities and ways to make more money. With Jupiter beginning its retrograde midweek, your creative passions halt and then turn inward as you spend the warmer months of this year reflecting on what makes your inner world cheerful. That could take the form of flirtation, getting distracted by sex with elaborate lunch breaks. If you have time for it, why not go ahead? This weekend, you can get to the heart of the matter and understand what is the most important thing for you to commit to. You’re making changes to your lifestyle and could use a buddy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are in a very sentimental mood. You see your relationships through rose-tinted glasses. Jupiter retrograde beginning mid-week asks you to spend the warmer months of this year considering where you call home, and how you have expanded your home since last November. You can build a lot of trust in your relationships this week. Hang out with your friends, and if you’re coupled, get your partner in with them as well. You are in tune with your deep inner drive this weekend, and someone special can bring out a different side of you. Deep intimacy issues are on the table, and with the right lighting and enough personal space, you can understand yourself on a primal level.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re known to be a people-pleaser, Libra, but you don’t want to commit to anyone unless they can help you relax as you learn to stand on your own two feet. There are some tests at home that can be solved with the help of another person. You want to find a grounding energy in your relationships, seeking out connections that can join you in your most mundane moments—for example, a study buddy, or someone to come to your house for tea and co-working. Considering your past relationship patterns can strengthen your self-understanding this weekend as you consider how your family life and adolescent past has influenced your performance in relationships. As deep as that sounds, you’re still going to feel like going out.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a lusty and fun week, but it’s hard to go forward with pleasure without thinking about the deeper implications that it has. Trust and intimacy are on the brain. If you can let go for a second, you’ll be able to find an inner strength that helps you get lost in flirting and creativity without second guessing yourself. Commit to sharing your light with the world. Surprises at work require you to be more open-ended with your commitments, doing things on a rolling basis. This weekend you are in the mood to be seen, to put yourself out there and take things to the extreme. Be cautious of being too generous with your resources. Sharing is caring, but make sure you have enough for yourself first.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re riding the waves of nostalgia and deep memory recollection. Even if the memories are invented, your emotional sentiment is as true as anything else. Swooning over a romanticized version of your past can put you in the mood to be flirtatious and creative. There is a lot happening with you, Sagittarius! You have ambitious big ideas and are filled with optimism, but can you keep your promises? As your ever-optimistic planetary ruler Jupiter begins its retrograde this week, you channel your generosity inwards as you consider the ways you can help yourself before helping other people. This stabilizes your sense of self. This weekend is super fun—love and friendship are worth more than any dollar bill.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

There are a lot of changes at home. Lots to do at work. You’re preoccupied. This week, you’re living out the most popular Capricorn workaholic stereotype, but you’re tapped into something really psychic as well. Your schedule is packed, but a phone call with someone special can put a smile on your face. Find time for correspondences. Power dynamics at home expose your dark side this weekend. Turn your phone off so you can actually enjoy the company of others instead of being swarmed with work. The weekend is there so you can not work, you know! Over the weekend you’re sensitive, receptive, and even vulnerable. You can get a deeper understanding of yourself through love and support, so be welcome to company.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

During Jupiter retrograde (which begins Wednesday and lasts through August), you start to reconsider your contributions to your friendships and community. Your altruism has been great for everyone surrounding you. Now, it’s time to be generous with yourself as you enrich your understanding of what you give your community. Seek out company this weekend. The more you talk about your ideas, the more you can grow your inner world. Meet up with someone who can fan your flame and encourage you to experiment and get creative. You will be in the mood to party and socialize, so don’t stay home. Don’t be shy. Invite other people to go out with you. Be mindful that paranoia is in the air, so if they’re busy, don’t take it to heart.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

One of the most romantically charged days of the year belongs to you, dear Pisces. Wednesday’s meeting of Venus and Neptune can take you to cloud nine. It’s a psychedelic time with potential for ego death and optimistic processing. Your work slows down for inspection with your planetary ruler Jupiter beginning its retrograde on Wednesday. Consider the direction your reputation has been headed since November 2018. You’re taking big leaps based in idealism, so look out for your blind spots. Ask a friend for a second opinion. This weekend, socializing can feel like a chore, so if you have to meet with people, take them to a movie where you won’t have to talk as much.

