Weekly Horoscope: August 16-August 22

Some weeks ask you to dream bigger. This one asks you to be honest about what you’ve already got. Saturn opposing Venus hits exact Friday, stargazer, and whatever you’ve been carrying — a relationship running on hope, a desire you haven’t fully accounted for, an image of yourself you’ve been maintaining for other people — is going to need a clear-eyed look before the week is out. It’s not asking you to give anything up, just to see it clearly.

That’s not as grim as it sounds. Leo season closes Saturday, which means the sky is already in transition, asking what comes next. The First Quarter Moon midweek pushes for action rather than contemplation. Uranus squaring the Sun from Thursday adds a jolt to the identity question — not destabilizing, just honest. What this week wants from you isn’t a breakdown. It’s an accurate read. Those are different things; this week knows it.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Cancer has had you running on instinct and loyalty all month — protecting what you care about, moving from feeling rather than strategy. That’s not wrong, Aries, but Saturn opposing Venus this week puts a harder question underneath it: is what you’ve been so fiercely defending actually built on something solid, or just something that’s always been there?

Sit with that before Friday. The fog that’s been clouding your drive starts to lift right as Saturn’s opposition hits exact, and what you’re left with is a cleaner look at where your energy has actually been going. Some of it will check out. Some of it won’t. Either way, you’ll know — and you can adjust without making it a whole thing.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You know what you want — that’s never been the problem, Taurus. What Saturn opposing Venus this week is actually asking is whether you’ve been honest with yourself about what getting it costs. Not just money, though that’s part of it. Time, energy, compromise, the whole shape of your life you’d need to rearrange to actually have the thing you keep coming back to.

Saturn opposition Venus goes exact Friday, and it’s not here to take things away — it’s here to make the accounting visible. Jupiter sextile Venus is still in play early in the week, keeping the warmth alive. Use that window to get honest about what you actually want to fight for. By Friday you’ll need to know the answer.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Last week had a lot of words in it — big ones, pointed ones, ones you can’t entirely take back. Mercury trine Saturn on Monday is the follow-through ask, Gemini: did you mean what you said, and can you back it up with something concrete? Saturn doesn’t let bold declarations just float — it wants the structure underneath them.

Mercury conjuncting the Sun is building all week, which means how you think and how you present yourself are starting to converge in ways that will stick around longer than usual. That’s not pressure, it’s an invitation. Get your thinking straight early in the week while Saturn’s trine is keeping things grounded. What you settle on this week about who you are will hold.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re good at making people feel taken care of — it comes naturally, Cancer, and most of the time you don’t even track the cost. But with the Moon moving through relational territory all week and Saturn opposing Venus hitting exact Friday, the sky is asking a question you usually deflect: who’s holding you while you’re busy holding everyone else?

This isn’t about keeping score. It’s about noticing the imbalance before it becomes resentment. Mars in your sign has you running on protective instinct, which means you’ll feel the impulse to keep giving even when you’re running low. Resist it this week. What you need is allowed to count too — Saturn’s opposition is as much an invitation as it is a limit.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The eclipse last week started something internally — a revision of who you are versus who you’ve been presenting. This week, Uranus squaring the Sun takes that process external, Leo. Something in your outside world is going to push back against the image you’ve been maintaining, and it won’t be polite about it.

That’s not a punishment. Uranus square Sun is the universe stress-testing what you’ve built around your identity — if it holds up, good. If it doesn’t, better to find out now than later. Saturday is the last day of Leo season, which means this week is also a closing. Whatever needed renegotiating about how you move through the world gets one more push before Virgo season asks something entirely different of you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been in preparation mode for a while now — refining, adjusting, finding the one more thing that needs fixing before you feel ready. Mercury trine Saturn on Monday is the sky telling you the work is actually done, Virgo. The thinking is sound. The plan holds up. You’ve done the analysis. You don’t need another revision pass.

Virgo season starts Sunday, which means this week is the threshold between getting ready and actually going. Mercury conjuncting the Sun is building all week, pulling your mind and your sense of self into alignment — that’s not an accident. Who you are walking into your season doesn’t need to be perfected first. The prep work is finished, and it was good. Put it down and go.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re generous with people — you extend the benefit of the doubt, find the charitable read, hold space for the possibility that things will improve. That’s one of your better qualities, Libra. But Saturn opposing Venus in your sign this week, hitting exact Friday, is asking you to look at the evidence rather than the potential.

This isn’t about pessimism — it’s about accuracy. Jupiter sextile Venus keeps some warmth in the early part of the week, which helps. But by Friday, Saturn’s opposition makes the distance between what a relationship feels like and what it actually delivers hard to paper over. You already know which ones are holding up and which ones you’ve been carrying on goodwill alone. Saturn just makes it official

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re careful about how much of yourself you let through — what you show, what you hold back, how much access people actually get. It’s not manipulation, it’s self-protection. But Saturn opposing Venus this week, hitting exact Friday, starts making that strategy feel costly in a way that’s harder to ignore than usual, Scorpio.

Not because anyone is pushing. Because you are. Pluto trine Uranus running in the background all week is loosening something at a structural level — the part of you that decided a long time ago that full visibility wasn’t safe. Saturn’s opposition isn’t asking you to throw the doors open. It’s asking whether the level of distance you’re maintaining is still actually protecting you, or just keeping you alone.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter sextiling Venus to start the week puts something warm and actually good in front of you, Sagittarius — a connection, an opportunity, a moment that feels easy in a way you don’t always let yourself enjoy. Your instinct will be to treat it as a stepping stone to something bigger. It isn’t. It’s the thing.

The week gets more demanding as it goes — Saturn trine Jupiter is still building, still asking the structural questions, and the First Quarter Moon midweek wants action, not contemplation. But the window Monday and Tuesday gives you is one to actually inhabit before the week picks up speed. Not everything has to be the setup for something larger. Some things are just good. Let this one be that.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re comfortable with what Saturn asks — discipline, accountability, doing the hard thing without complaint. What’s less comfortable, Capricorn, is when that same energy turns toward your relationships. Saturn opposing Venus exact Friday isn’t about your work or your ambitions. It’s pointed squarely at whether the people in your life are getting the same investment you give everything else.

The honest answer for most Capricorns is: not quite. It’s easier to go cold than vulnerable, easier to be busy than present, easier to optimize what responds to effort than sit with what doesn’t. This week the opposition makes that trade-off visible in a way that’s hard to rationalize past. You don’t have to overhaul anything. But you do have to look.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus squaring the Sun from Thursday onward is making a lot of people uncomfortable this week — identity feeling shaky, outside circumstances refusing to cooperate with the image they’ve been projecting. You recognize this feeling, Aquarius. Disruption is where you’re most at home, and watching the rest of the sky get rattled by your ruling planet is not exactly a hardship. That’s not a problem. It’s just something to be clear-eyed about.

Because there’s a difference between using instability as fuel and just enjoying watching things get complicated. Uranus square Sun gives you energy this week that others don’t have access to — the question is whether you’re pointing it at something that actually moves or just running it in circles. Use it deliberately.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The fog that’s been sitting over your desires and decisions starts to lift this week, Pisces — Neptune opposition Venus clears Monday, and Neptune square Mars is waning fast. You’ve been navigating by feel for a while now, which is comfortable territory for you. What’s less comfortable is what happens when you can actually see.

Because what comes into focus isn’t always what you were hoping for. Saturn opposing Venus exact Friday means the clearer picture arrives with an edge to it — not cruel, just honest. Some of what you’ve been holding onto in the blur looks different in the open. That’s not a loss. It’s just the information you needed to make a decision you’ve been putting off. Now you have it.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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