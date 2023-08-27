Weekly Horoscope: August 28 – September 3

With Mercury and Venus both retrograde, how much more weirdness can we take? The weirdest planet, Uranus, begins its retrograde at 10:38 PM on Monday, August 28, making it an especially out-of-the-ordinary day.

The full moon in Pisces lands on Wednesday, August 30, at 9:35 AM. Acceptance of things as they are and hope for the future are good vibes to harness under the Pisces full moon.

After 40 days and 40 nights, Venus retrograde ends on Sunday, September 3, at 9:20 AM, which can find us ready to move forward with a new, more authentic knowledge of who we are, and what we really like!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Endings and realizations happen as the full moon illuminates a secret and mysterious sector of your chart, revealing something that was once hidden. You might be ready to get a secret off your chest, or realizing something about your own mental health that needs some TLC. Consider how you can show up as your authentic self as Venus ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of creativity and leisure, putting you in touch with the things that you like and desire the most. This Venus retrograde period can find connected you to things that help you feel more playful and happy. Make a list of what they are, in case you ever forget.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Disruptions and surprises come up as Uranus stations retrograde, which might find you behaving less predictably. Have patience with yourself! Endings and realizations happen as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, bearing fruit. Celebrate your success, and be grateful for the ways your dreams have come true, and how you have brought them into being! Consider how you can show up as your authentic self as your planetary ruler, Venus, ends its retrograde in a deeply personal sector of your chart. You might be ready to shed some skin and say goodbye to the version of yourself that you used to be!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

When you consider what you have to show for yourself and your life, you should also consider the weight of the standards that you are holding yourself to. Realizations happen as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of legacy and career, revealing to you what you have to offer the world. Responsibilities may feel burdensome or dutiful. Consider how you can express your authentic voice and desires as Venus ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of communication, highlighting your relationships with your siblings, neighbors, and roommates. You might feel more low-key and private with your planetary ruler Mercury retrograde in a deeply personal and domestic sector of your chart.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re ready to share your story as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of publishing. You might be feeling outspoken, preachy, or ready to have a conversation about some big-scheme, large-scale topics! You’ll come up with a working definition, but words are an imperfect reference for the real experience, so conversations are best kept open-ended. This full moon can also see legal and educational pursuits reach a climax. Consider your true values as Venus ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of personal resources, showing you what you really desire. After a period of reflection, there’s more insight into your relationship with money and the material world, and what would make you feel the most stable.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

This full moon can show you something that you were in the dark about as it illuminates your chart’s house of taboos! Someone else has information for you that will require compassion, grace, and emotion! This can be a transformative full moon for you, and a good time for you to release and cut ties. Mercury is retrograde, so the conversation isn’t final, but it’s as good a time as any to let go. This is also the end of the Venus retrograde journey. Over the past 40 days, you’ve discovered what lies in your heart, and how you want your relationships to go based on that authentic and core desire.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your relationships are highlighted under the light of this full moon! During Virgo season, you have a greater sense of objectivity and order. And with your planetary ruler Mercury retrograde, this is an appropriate period to redefine yourself and your title based on your calculated and detail-oriented sense of the truth. How you see and love yourself is going to materialize in all of your relationships, so handle with care. If you need people to have more patience with you and give you more time, then say so! Venus retrograde may have deepened your relationship to your mental health and solitude. As Venus retrograde ends, consider your most hidden desires, and how you can protect your inner light!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You can feel like you’re back in the swing of things as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle, showing you how to get into the groove! If you’ve sacrificed yourself, this can be a time when that bears fruit. You can have more energy to take on the world with Mars in your sign. Your relationship to the collective and community comes into clear consideration as your planetary ruler Venus ends its retrograde. What, and who, do you really stand for at the end of the day? Consider the associations that matter most to you, and why. Does your follower count really say that much about your ability to be a good person?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Relationships are out of the ordinary as Uranus, the planet of disruption, stations retrograde in your chart’s house of interpersonal relationships, which may put a weird spin on things! Unusual circumstances call for exceptions. Embrace it! You might be ready to say no to things that you no longer find fun or cool as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of leisure. This can be a sobering one, literally or metaphorically. Your feelings about your career are emphasized as Venus ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of public reputation. You’re getting in touch with your true calling and authentic vocation. Consider the values that you hold highest, and how they define the life that you lead.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

This time of year always comes with an extra push for you, Sagittarius. The back-to-school spirit is invigorating! As the full moon illuminates your chart’s most hidden and personal sector, you might feel called to bury something or throw it into the ocean. Or is there a message in a bottle coming back to the shore for you to read—and then throw off the deck? There are deep memories to reflect on, and to put back on the shelf. Your relationship with your beliefs is emphasized as Venus ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of higher learning and philosophy. Emotions and aesthetics communicate something more profound and rational than the world seems to credit.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Conversations are coming to a head as the full moon highlights your chart’s house of communication. With messenger Mercury currently retrograde, you might not be able to find a sure and definite answer, but at least having open communication helps you, and others, figure things out! You might be drawing some lines in the sand, only to have them washed away or edited later on. It’s OK to draw them anyway! This Venus retrograde highlighted matters of intimacy and shared finances and now that it’s over, consider what you’ve learned, and how to proceed with more compassion for other people’s limitations. You can acknowledge your generosity without pampering random people who take it for granted.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your home life can feel like it’s upside-down as Uranus, the planet of disruption, stations retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family. This level of uncertainty or instability can give you a lot to think about. Try your best to calm a restless mind, and keep your sleep habits as normal as you can. Themes of material security and finances are highlighted as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of personal resources. Be grateful for the people who fill your cup. Consider how you can be more authentic in your partnerships moving forward, as Venus ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of interpersonal relations. Something real and beautiful is all you could ever hope for.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Pay close attention to how other people make you feel. What do you take away from the interaction? Do you feel energized or drained? This full moon can reveal insights into your relationships, and how they materially affect you. By honoring your feelings or simply putting words to them, you can connect with others in a way that feels more satisfying to everyone involved. Your values in your work commitments have evolved over the past forty days. As Venus retrograde comes to a close, consider how you can be of service to others in a way that is more authentic to what you value, regardless of what you might believe other people expect! You build those expectations yourself.