Weekly Horoscope: August 29 – September 4

Action planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter on Monday, September 1, at 7:51 AM: This is a very ambitious and confident aspect. People have faith in themselves that allows things to move forward with speed and good faith. There is an ability to live in the moment and successfully execute ideas.

On Friday, September 2, Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, at 9:49 PM. The rational mind needs to make room for animalistic impulses. Ideas are simplified to make sense.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your planetary ruler Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, and you have a lot of fuel to burn! You’re willing to go above and beyond right now, and things are rolling full steam ahead. Take this feeling and run with it. You can have multiple targets, but life will be easier if you find teammates who can help you out with your ambitious vision. No task is too big, but a helping hand can get you farther, faster. To get a friend on board it is possible that you have to reshape your ideas or make a few adjustments as Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Jupiter. Other people are teaching you things that make it possible for you to refine your goals and ambitions.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The next several months will be charged related to your relationship to money and the material world, as Mars takes an extended journey through your chart’s house of personal resources. Jupiter, the planet of growth, connects with Mars, which can find you discovering mysterious ways to fuel your budget and spending power. You have your ways! Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Jupiter, which could find you asking for more money for your work. You’re negotiating your price, and want to ask for more. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t have more, but you might have to take on more work or change some things about your job description in order to get it.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Action planet Mars is just getting started in your sign, where it will stay until spring 2023. There is a lot of determination and strength that you can harness and make your dreams come true. There is an especially hopeful feeling about whatever you’re doing as Mars connects with lucky Jupiter. You can manifest big dreams, especially when you ask your community for some support! You’re seeing how different relationships fit into your future and goals as Mercury faces off with Jupiter. This can have you reconsidering the role that love plays in your life and how you define yourself in all relationships. You’re learning more about your friends and partners and how to get along in a way that feels true to who you are.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Things are moving in more mysterious ways these days as action planet Mars occupies your chart’s house of secrets and dreams, where it will be until spring 2023. While your sign is one of the more intuitive ones, the pressing feelings are intensified. As Mars connects with Jupiter, the planet of beliefs, you might find that you know what to do based on a faithful message from your higher self. You might need to take some time to think in a quiet, private place in order to have a better understanding of it all. Mercury, the planet of the mind, faces off with Jupiter, the planet of faith, and you’re finding a way to grasp the bigger picture and the way that you play your part in it.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You’re chasing your goals with a strong confidence that everything will work out as action planet Mars connects with optimistic Jupiter. You’re shooting for the stars, reaching as far out as you possibly can. There is a sense that nothing is too big or absurd right now, and you’re just going for it. Shout it out into the void and you’ll surely get a response. You’re listening! Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Jupiter, the planet that shares the message, across your chart’s axis of communication and learning. This can have your message reaching far heights and distances. Is there a word that you want to put out there? Something you want to learn about or ask about? Now’s your time to shine!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Generous support is accessible as action planet Mars connects with Jupiter, the planet of gifts and generosity. Mars is situating itself in your chart’s career sector now, where it will stay for almost half of a year. This is boosting your willpower to take charge of your vocational pursuits. With Mars in positive aspect to Jupiter, you can receive funding or necessary moral support—just ask for whatever you need! There’s extra emphasis on giving and receiving. You might be ready to close out your tab, so to speak! Your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with Jupiter, striking a careful balance between paying close attention to all expenses and being generous and free.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You’re covering a lot of ground, but you’re not doing it alone. With action planet Mars moving into your chart’s house of higher education and travel, you’re more willing to go to new extremes to feed your intellectual curiosities. Jupiter connects with Mars and you’re receiving support from friends, partners, teachers, or colleagues to make these journeys possible. You’re figuring out the terms of your agreements with partners, while still allowing space to keep the spark alive as Mercury, the planet of definitions and words, faces off with Jupiter, the planet of freedom. You want to give everyone enough space to do their thing, but not lose your own idea of who you are in the process. A compromise is made between two parties, but Libras tend to be good at compromises.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Take a deep breath out! Your planetary ruler Mars is in the sign Gemini, which corresponds with the lungs. All zodiac signs correspond with a body part. The lungs help us process grief and sadness. Breath allows the body to let things go by taking fresh air in. As Mars moves through a very transformative sector of your chart over the next several months, you’re adapting to changes that ask you to breathe through the motions. Jupiter, the planet of hope, connects with Mars, giving you an ability to have faith in this dedicated course of action. You’re able to see how greater habits and patterns can wear on you in ways that you didn’t notice before as Mercury, the planet of the mind, faces off with Jupiter, cluing you into things that commonly go unnoticed.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re learning how to give other people the same Sagittarius-sized space that you would want for yourself. Whether that’s through offering people the forgiveness for things that you could also be guilty of doing, or just trusting that whatever they’re doing is right, even if it’s not exactly how you would go about it. Action planet Mars is heating up your chart’s relationships sector over the coming months. Your planetary ruler Jupiter connects with Mars, helping you have faith in whatever it is they’re doing. You’re figuring out a strategy and maybe rerouting some of your original plans as Mercury, the planet of the mind, faces off with Jupiter, striking up big philosophical conversations. You might have to move some things around in order to make it all possible, and to keep things light-hearted and fun.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You’re taking on new commitments with confidence and willingness as action planet Mars moves through your chart’s house of routines and work. This can be a commitment to your health or some private passion projects. Jupiter, the planet of happiness, connects with Mars, fueling your fire and giving you a lot to be excited about. You’re eagerly agreeing to take on tasks and help others. You’re figuring out how to simplify something very personal and natural for the public. You have intuitive and passionate ideas that you also feel needs to be refined for the public eye as Mercury faces off with Jupiter. You are toeing the delicate line between going full beast mode and being a law-abiding citizen.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Life is spicy and hot with Mars moving through your chart’s house of sexuality, creativity, and friendships for the next several months! There’s a lot of zest and creative, libidinal energy to harness now. Get excited! Juicy and inspired ideas come as Jupiter connects with Mars. This can be a very fun time when you’re able to move toward your idealistic visions with grace and swag. You’re still trying to figure everything out, though. You have an ambitious vision and a confident ability to take risks as optimistic Jupiter moves through a cerebral sector of your chart. Now Mercury, the planet with a plan, faces off with Jupiter, finding a way to make sense of all of the leaps that you’ve taken.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

There’s a lot on the home and family front to address over the coming months as Mars, the planet of action, moves through a domestic sector of your chart. You’re currently taking matters into your own hands as your planetary ruler Jupiter connects with Mars. It doesn’t all have to be done alone, of course; this planetary aspect implies that you can phone a friend or family member for help! You don’t have to pay for everything yourself. As Mercury faces off with Jupiter, you’re settling a balance and finding a way to ask others for their support with the heroic endeavor. You want to give your all, and can find ways to receive more, opening you up to new channels for abundance.