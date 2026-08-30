Weekly Horoscope: August 30-September 5

The hard part of this week comes early and it comes fast — Saturn squaring Mars hits exact Tuesday, and whatever has been requiring force from you is going to require the most of it right then. That’s not comfortable, stargazer, but it’s also not the whole story. Saturn trine Jupiter goes exact Monday, structural optimism delivered on the same week the pressure peaks. These two things are happening in the same breath, and one of them is yours to use.

The week’s second half opens up considerably — Moon moving through Gemini then into Cancer by Saturday, no new exact aspects, the major pressure winding down into something that actually lets you breathe and think. Whatever you push through early, you get to sit with by the end of it. That’s a decent arrangement. Go hard at the front, then trust the back half to be what it needs to be.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve spent most of the month running on feeling — protective, moving toward what you care about without always being able to say why. That’s Mars in Cancer doing its thing, Aries. But something clicked into place this week: Saturn squaring Mars Tuesday put a hard stop on the brute-force approach right as Mercury sextiled Mars — and that combination did something unexpected. What you’ve been struggling to put into words finally has them.

That’s not nothing. Mars sextile Sun building all week means your drive is starting to align with who you are, not just what you’re reacting to. Use the language you found. Say what you want, not just what you’re defending. That difference is bigger than you’ve been letting yourself admit.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The last two weeks put your wants through a gauntlet — what you actually want versus what you’re willing to pay for it, and which ones survived. That reckoning is done, Taurus. Venus in Libra is a completely different feeling: easier, more social, oriented around pleasure rather than proof. You earned the exhale.

The Moon opposing Venus on Monday will make itself felt — a brief pull between what you need emotionally and what looks good from the outside. Notice it and let it pass — it’s a one-day thing, not a signal. The rest of the week is yours to actually enjoy something without interrogating whether you deserve it first. That should come naturally to a sign that understands pleasure better than anyone. It won’t. Try anyway.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve spent the last couple of weeks taking in new information and letting it rearrange things — which is your favorite activity right up until the point where it requires you to actually do something with the conclusion. This week, Gemini, Mercury sextile Mars exact Tuesday is the ruling planet in cooperative flow with the action planet. The ideas want traction, and the conditions to act on them are right there.

Mercury conjunction Sun running all week means your thinking and your sense of self are unusually aligned — what you think, you are. That’s not always the case. Use it. The enthusiasm you’ve got for an idea this week has somewhere to go. Pick one thing and follow it past the interesting part.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon starts the week in Aries, Cancer — your ruling body in the sign that has the least patience for how you operate. No coddling, no softness, just forward motion and appetite. That’s a jarring Sunday if you’re used to easing in. It’s also not the worst thing. Sometimes the signal you need arrives without cushioning.

The Moon moves through Taurus Tuesday night, then Gemini Thursday, then back into your own sign Saturday — a long walk through foreign emotional territory before you get home. Saturn squaring Mars earlier in the week put hard pressure on what you’ve been protecting. By the time the Moon reaches Cancer Saturday, you’ll know whether that thing still deserves it. Probably yes. The check was good to run.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mercury and the Sun are traveling together this week, fused — which means your thoughts and your sense of self are running on the same frequency right now, Leo. That sounds like a good thing until you notice that every conversation feels personal and every idea feels like it’s about you. It is and it isn’t. Good to know the difference.

Virgo season is asking for precision and practicality, which is a decent corrective. The Sun in Virgo doesn’t traffic in grand statements — it wants to be accurate, not impressive. Let that influence you. Pick the one thing this week that actually deserves the full weight of your attention and give it that. Not everything on your plate needs the Leo treatment. One thing does.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

There’s been pressure on the execution side of things for a couple of weeks — Saturn squaring Mars made execution more resistant than the thinking warranted. That’s lifting now, Virgo. Mercury sextile Mars exact Tuesday is your ruling planet in cooperative flow with the action planet, and the wall that kept good ideas from going anywhere is down.

Mercury is home in your sign, and the Sun is keeping it company, which means your thinking and your sense of self are closer together than usual. That’s not always comfortable for a sign that prefers to stay out of its own work. This week, let it be an asset. What you know and who you are point in the same direction. Trust that and move.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You second-guess your own judgment more than you let on, Libra — not because you’re indecisive, but because you can see every side of a thing so clearly that committing to one feels like losing the others. This week is different. Venus is home in your sign, and Jupiter trine Saturn goes exact Monday, which means your structural conditions and instincts are pointing the same direction.

That’s not a regular week. Your read on people, situations, and what you want is more reliable right now than it typically gets credit for. Make the call you’ve been circling. Say yes or say no, but say something definitive. The part of you that knows the answer has been right this whole time. Let it have the room.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You understand force better than most — when to apply it, how much, where to aim. That’s not a small thing. But Saturn squaring Mars this week, exact Tuesday, is asking a question Scorpio doesn’t always love: is what you’ve been pushing against still earning the push? Pluto retrograde has been running its internal audit for months, and this week the external world is asking for the results.

Not every target you’ve locked onto deserves your attention, and some of what you’re still grinding against stopped being relevant a while ago. The pressure eases by the end of the week. Before it does, sit with the inventory. What you let go of now doesn’t have to be a defeat. It can just be accurate.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Saturn trine Jupiter goes exact Monday, Sagittarius — and if you’ve been doing the work you know you’ve been doing, something this week is going to confirm it in a way you can actually feel. Not a loose sense of forward movement. Something concrete and verifiable. You’ve earned the right to notice that without immediately pivoting to what’s next.

That’s the thing to watch. Jupiter in Leo wants to declare the win and move. Saturn’s trine is asking you to stay inside the confirmation long enough to understand what you actually did right — because that’s the part that travels with you into the next chapter, not the win itself. You can sprint toward the horizon again on Saturday. Give yourself the week first.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something that’s been requiring a lot of force just stopped. Saturn squaring Mars hits exact Tuesday, and the peak of that resistance is behind you — you can feel it in the difference between how the week starts and how it finishes. That’s not luck. That’s what happens when you keep moving through something instead of waiting for it to move first.

Saturn trine Jupiter goes exact Monday too, and for Capricorn that combination — pressure releasing on one side, structural optimism delivering on the other — is about as good a set of conditions as you get. Saturn retrograde isn’t done yet, so this is about executing on what’s already in motion, not launching something new. You’ve got traction back. Use it well.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The interference that’s been scrambling your signal the last couple of weeks is done. Uranus square Mercury expired, and what you’ve been trying to communicate — the thing you’ve been drafting in your head while the line was down — now has a clear path out. The question, Aquarius, is whether you actually translate it or just transmit it.

Those are different things. You’re used to thinking at a frequency most people don’t receive without assistance. Mercury in Virgo all week is the assist: precision, plain language, cut the part that only makes sense to you. Mars sextile Mercury exact Tuesday puts serious drive behind the words. Use that window. Say the thing in a way that connects, not just a way that’s true.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve gotten good at navigating around obstacles — feeling your way through, finding a path when there isn’t one. That’s a hard-won skill, Pisces. Neptune retrograde is still running its internal audit, and this week most of the external resistance has cleared. Saturn trine Jupiter going exact Monday, Mars sextile Mercury exact Tuesday — the structure and the communication channel are both cooperating.

Which means the question sitting in front of you now isn’t how to get through something. It’s where you actually want to go. That’s harder for you than it sounds, and you probably know it. No interference to work around, no wall to push against. Just the open road and the uncomfortable freedom of having to choose a direction. Pick one.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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