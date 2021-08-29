Weekly Horoscope: August 30 – September 5

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters air sign Libra on Monday, August 30, at 1:09 AM. Instead of reading, researching, and calculating, we’re more social when it comes to gathering information. We’re asking around instead of thinking. Our receipts are ethically sourced. There’s a willingness to hear all sides of the story in order to make a balanced judgement!

Mars, the planet of action and initiative, faces off with dreamy Neptune on Thursday, September 2, at 1:42 PM, and it may be difficult to focus and stay on task. It’s hard to hit your mark when you can’t see the target clearly. Alternately, this bodes well for creativity and making something more universally striking rather than locally pinned.

Videos by VICE

There’s a vibe of generally getting your shit together as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of rules and regulations, on Saturday, September 4, at 9:30 PM. Saturn is retrograde, so we’re learning about things that we previously committed to. We’re getting an in-depth understanding of our goals. We can enter a state of flow when the structures are already there!

We get clues about next week’s new moon on as the moon enters Virgo at 7:05 PM on Sunday. We’re really just trying to get our lives together, even over the weekend.

All times ET.

Aries

Cuffing season is major for Aries and Aries risings! As Mercury, the planet of communication, enters you chart’s house of relationships, other people become an open book! You can learn what you want to commit to, and what’s on your partner’s mind. If you’re wondering about boundaries, commitments, and what other people are worried about, these things are openly communicated as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of limitations. This is helpful for having difficult conversations, or for simply expressing that you’ll be there for someone through thick and thin! Virgo season has you in the mood to show people everything you want to do for them. It’s nice to receive some recognition for the work, too.

Taurus

Virgo season puts you in a sensual, social mood as the sun moves through your chart’s pleasure sector. You’re being picky about the company you keep. Your mind is more on work and health as Mercury moves through your house of lifestyle and routine. Mercury harmonizes with Saturn and you’re setting the record straight about your job and career commitments! You’re moving forward with something permanent and lasting, something set in stone, as your plans begin to resolve. You may be feeling misled in your flings and friendships as action planet Mars faces off with Neptune, the planet of illusions, asking you to cut through the grease and figure out the facts when it comes to intentions.

Gemini

Your cerebral momentum reaches a steady pace as your planetary ruler Mercury enters fellow air sign, Libra. You can cruise on all of the changes and initiations that have happened over the past month. This is a time to enjoy dates, parties, and art! Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, meaning you’ll only have time for people and activities that meet your high standards! You’re spending time learning about what you believe and using that to better define your ethical and moral outlook. Now is a time when you can live up to your values without any issue. However, there are some confusing things happening and you need to address your home and job situation. Where you live might need to be adjusted!

Cancer

After a lot of busy work and conversation, it’s time to give your voice a rest. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters a very quiet and personal sector of your chart. You’re saving your thoughts for those closest to you: people at home and family members. This is a time when you’re talking about goings-on at home. Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of limits and commitments, helping you shape your home and family life. Cancer is a very autonomous sign, but under this sky, there’s some authority being put in another person’s hands. You have to have patience! You’re waiting for things to process and move forward so that you can understand where the line is drawn.

Leo

You’re learning more about your neighbors, colleagues, and peers as Mercury moves through your chart’s house of communication and commuting. This is a time when you’re learning via other people’s stories and your firsthand experiences, and it’s also an excellent moment to get your nose into a book and compile your own research! Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, and you’re able to easier define your relationships to others. “What are we” and “what aren’t we” conversations flow smoothly. This is also a period when you’re connecting with others in a meaningful and impactful way. Connections made now can last for a solid amount of time!

Virgo

Mercury enters your chart’s house of personal resources and finances. You’re thinking a lot more strategically about your budget and belongings. This is a great time to buy and sell! Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of old stuff, giving you a reliable price on antiques. People will be more frugal under this aspect. You may feel a little confused by your partners, or not know where things are headed, as action planet Mars faces off with Neptune, the planet of illusions. You’re getting mixed signals, but this is because you’re perceiving them the way you want to! It says a lot about you, so take this time to reflect on your beliefs before moving too fast. Slow your mind down. You can’t think too far ahead if the future hasn’t yet revealed itself to you!

Libra

You’re able to express yourself more wittily and readily as the planet of communication, Mercury, enters your sign…this blesses your mind and your ability to speak it! You can issue graceful rejections or find a way to express your personal boundaries as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of limitations. You’re able to talk about tough things in relationships and friendships, or simply follow through with your commitments to creative projects—especially if you’ve put them on the back-burner. Next week’s new moon will give you plenty of personal space and alone time to think about what makes you happiest. All masterpieces require solitude, and all relationships feature you in a starting role.

Scorpio

Your social life is highlighted during Virgo season: Exciting invitations to events, or new conversations about your paycheck, pop up as messenger Mercury moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Your classical planetary ruler Mars faces off with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, which can make it easy for you to get lost in idealism, or “what could be” rather than “what is.” This has perfect implications for making art or love, since you can be inspired by all things that bring you pleasure and joy in this life! If required to make a rational judgement, you might be feeling out of your depths. Stick to what you know rather than what you don’t. You are more sensitive and vulnerable under this sky, so pace yourself.

Sagittarius

Action planet Mars faces off with Neptune, the planet of dreams, stirring up confusion. You’re heading one direction, but not sure it it makes sense. It’s possible that you’re basing your own moves on what you think someone in your family might believe. This can be inspiring, or it may be disorienting and confusing! You never truly know what someone believes until you see them react, or intelligently respond, to things you’re doing. There is a philosophical pot being stirred and arguments about immaterial things. There’s no right answer, but at least you have your conscience to guide you. You’re getting knowledge from your friends and community. If you need any advice, you can always turn to a message board or social media.

Capricorn

The planet of communication, Mercury, enters your chart’s house of fame and public reputation, bringing you news about what’s going on with your career! Messages from authorities arrive. You’re figuring out your budget and how to factor your finances into your bigger career moves as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn. This might be something you wanted to do a few months ago, but weren’t quite ready for yet. Now you’re getting ready to buckle in and commit to a public flex that will put your name on the map. Where will you head next?

Aquarius

Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into your chart’s house of higher education and distant travels. Now you’re thinking about worlds outside of your own, intellectually and geographically. You’re learning about what else is out there, and curious to explore! This sky is auspicious for sharing your ideas—not to prove that you’re right, but to learn how you might be wrong, too. That’s education! Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, giving you more patience to learn from your mistakes. You have to admit your shortcomings and give yourself the time and self-awareness required to have strong foundations. It’s easy to stick to your word when you don’t say too much, and you know what you can promise to yourself and others.

Pisces

Aggression and anger is dispelled by your chill approach as warrior Mars faces off with your planetary ruler, Neptune. This can feel like you’re absorbing other people’s insecurities and criticisms, or like you’re more vulnerable to sharp words. Either way, you might be feeling like other people are confronting you for your beliefs, or what they may think you believe, and you might feel like you need to be more defensive in order to set the record straight. Let people think what they think—at least you know which way is up! You might be worried about what other people think about you while Mercury, the planet of communication, is in a hidden part of your chart. You never know until you ask! Getting the facts is better than inventing a story.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.