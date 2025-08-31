Weekly Horoscope: August 31-September 6

The week of August 31 through September 6 arrives with a mix of movement and reckoning. Mercury shifts into Virgo, pulling focus toward the fine print, while Uranus stations retrograde, setting off mental detours that demand we rework what’s not sustainable. Mars squares Jupiter, testing impulse against ambition, while Venus and the Moon stir up questions around care, worth, and emotional accountability. It’s not necessarily dramatic—but it is revealing.

Each sign feels it a little differently, depending on what they’ve been trying to avoid, overdo, or prove. For you, stargazer, this is a week to stop speeding through what deserves your presence. Moon aspects run the show, so if emotions feel unpredictable or sharp around the edges, know it’s part of the process. This isn’t about shrinking or staying comfortable—it’s about learning what still feels right once the noise dies down. The sky is shifting. Let yourself shift with it.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Libra is already a strange vibe for you, Aries. You’re used to leading with instinct, but right now, your ruling planet is nudging you to consider balance, timing, and other people’s roles in your progress. The square to Jupiter this week turns that pressure up—pushing you to act, but making the path forward feel full of noise and contradiction. You want momentum, but don’t bulldoze nuance to get it.

Later in the week, a Moon trine brings a better rhythm. If something was feeling blocked or uneven midweek, expect things to shift by Friday. You’re learning what it means to channel your fire without letting it flare out at the wrong moment. Not everything needs to be a win, and not every pause is a loss. Let the frustration surface, but don’t let it choose the next move. You’re still the one driving.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus—your celestial anchor—is vibing with Makemake and Ceres this week, urging you to notice where comfort turns into avoidance. Taurus, stability is sacred, but when the Moon opposes Venus on the 5th, you may feel pulled between what feels easy and what actually supports you. There’s nothing wrong with loving your rituals, but check whether they’re still serving you—or just keeping you still.

The Venus–Ceres sextile on the 6th reminds you that nurturing doesn’t have to mean self-sacrifice. You don’t have to prove your worth by being the most reliable person in the room. Rest is productive. And love? It doesn’t have to be earned through exhaustion. Give yourself the softness you give everyone else.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet shifts into Virgo on the 2nd, grounding that nonstop mind of yours in the world of practical details and small fixes. Gemini, this is a reset button—but not the kind that wipes everything clean. It’s the kind that reminds you to stay curious and accountable. You’re not meant to solve every problem at once, especially when your thoughts start skipping steps.

The square between Mercury and Uranus on the 3rd might bring surprise revelations or disruptions, especially in areas where you thought you had it all mapped out. If something doesn’t go according to plan, let it. You’re not behind, you’re being redirected. Trust your instincts even when the blueprint changes mid-sentence.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This week is thick with Moon activity, so you’re in the spotlight whether you want to be or not. As the Moon moves through Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, you’ll feel pulled across emotional, intellectual, and intuitive planes—none of which offer a manual. Cancer, you might feel like your usual methods of comfort aren’t working the way they used to. That’s okay. You’re evolving.

Midweek, the Sun trines the Moon, then the Moon trines Mars—bringing a moment of flow that cuts through the static. You don’t need a perfect plan. You just need to respond honestly. If a conversation doesn’t sit right or someone’s energy feels off, don’t overanalyze it. Trust what you feel first. You’re usually right.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With the Sun now in Virgo, your spotlight takes a sharp, practical turn. Leo, this isn’t about dimming your shine—it’s about refining it. You’re still magnetic, but the vibe this week nudges you to direct that power toward something tangible. The Sun’s trine to the Moon on the 2nd helps you get back in sync with what actually feels rewarding, not just impressive.

If you’ve been chasing validation, ask yourself if it’s coming from the right places. You don’t need applause to justify your effort. Let the work itself feel good again. There’s strength in slowing down without losing momentum. Show up for yourself in small, consistent ways—and let the results speak louder than the performance.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury moves into your sign on the 2nd, bringing a sharp return to form—but it won’t be without a few unexpected shifts. Virgo, just as your thoughts start to organize themselves again, Mercury squares Uranus and stirs up the usual flow. Plans might get rearranged or opinions challenged. But this isn’t a setback. It’s a chance to respond in real time, not just react.

The Moon trines Mercury on the 1st, giving you a strong opening to say what needs saying. If something’s been circling your mind on loop, this is your moment to get it out. You don’t need to have all the answers. Just lead with what’s real. It’ll be enough.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus, your ruling planet, forms easy sextiles with Makemake and Ceres this week, asking you to examine how you show up for others—and how often you vanish from yourself in the process. Libra, your instinct to smooth things over can sometimes leave you buried under everyone else’s emotional debris. This week is a mirror. Who’s showing up for you when you stop bending?

The Moon opposes Venus on the 5th, stirring feelings that may not be fully rational but still deserve space. Don’t gaslight your own instincts. You don’t need a full explanation to trust that something feels off. Take a step back before you offer another compromise. You’re allowed to be the one who gets chosen.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With Pluto retrograde holding a steady sextile to Neptune all week, there’s an undercurrent pulling you toward something real—maybe even raw. Scorpio, you have a way of reading between the lines before anyone else even knows what’s on the page. But right now, it’s not about decoding others. It’s about confronting what you’ve been avoiding in yourself. Avoidance isn’t the same as protection.

On the 4th, the Moon meets Pluto directly, turning that introspective energy up a notch. If something feels like it’s unraveling, pay attention—it’s probably been fraying for a while. This isn’t punishment. It’s honesty. You don’t need to rebuild it all at once. Just stop pretending it doesn’t matter. That’s where the shift begins.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The square between Mars and Jupiter on the 4th could push you to act fast or make a move just to feel like something’s happening. Sagittarius, you thrive on momentum—but this week asks for direction, not speed. Every opportunity isn’t meant to be chased. Some are distractions dressed up as progress. Let intention lead before action follows.

The Moon’s opposition to Jupiter on the 3rd might stir some emotional discomfort, especially if you’ve been trying to do everything all at once. You don’t need to prove your capacity. You need to protect your energy. Focus on what still feels meaningful after the excitement wears off. That’s the one worth staying with.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrogrades into Pisces on the 1st, pulling your focus from external benchmarks to internal stability. Capricorn, it’s not about results right now—it’s about checking whether the systems you’ve built still make sense for who you’re becoming. You’re always chasing higher ground, but even ambition needs an anchor. This week invites you to reassess what’s actually worth the weight.

The Moon squares Saturn later that same day, and then sextiles it on the 4th, offering a reset. If early-week discomfort shakes your usual footing, don’t overcorrect. You’re not failing—you’re adjusting. Let the need to be impressive take a backseat to being honest. You don’t have to carry it all to prove you can.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus begins its retrograde on the 6th, following a week of disruptions, curveballs, and rapid recalibrations. Mercury squares Uranus midweek, then the Moon tags in with a trine and square of its own—so yes, Aquarius, it might feel like you’re mentally dodging raindrops. But this isn’t about chaos. It’s about noticing what still sparks your attention when nothing goes according to plan.

You’re not wired for routine comfort, and this week proves why. Surprises aren’t setbacks; they’re reminders of your creative range. If something feels off, resist the urge to intellectualize it to death. Not everything is a puzzle to solve. Let the discomfort sit for a moment—then respond with something only you would think to do.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune holds a sextile with Pluto retrograde all week, creating a low-frequency pull toward something internal that’s ready to be transformed. Pisces, you may feel extra porous right now—emotions landing harder, dreams feeling strangely close. On the 2nd, the Moon squares Neptune, which could skew your perception. If something feels off, wait before deciding what it means. Not every feeling has to be solved.

By the 4th, a Moon–Neptune sextile softens things, bringing some peace back into your emotional body. Let your intuition speak without demanding it explain itself. There’s wisdom in your reactions—even when they make no sense to anyone else. You’re not here to make everything make sense. You’re here to feel what others miss.

