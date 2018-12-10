Weekly Horoscope: December 10 – 16

All of this year’s planetary retrogrades have ended, but some left big messes behind that we’re still cleaning up now. This week, communication planet Mercury and love and money planet Venus work through their retrograde shadows in the all-or-nothing sign of Scorpio. On Wednesday at 6:43 PM, Mercury changes signs from minimalistic Scorpio to over-the-top Sagittarius. After a sensitive period of agonizing over finding the right words to say, we are no longer afraid to be loud about what’s on our minds—but make sure you’re not speaking over anyone.

Last Friday there was an ambitious new moon in Sagittarius that squared off with Neptune, the planet of illusions, and action planet Mars, creating confusion about future plans and how to create a valid course of action as we took the first steps toward making changes to suit our emotional needs. This Friday, the moon meets Neptune at 11:35 AM and Mars at 9:19 PM, signifying an ending (or new beginning, depending on how you look at it) concerning our feelings of being lost at sea, which were stirred up by last Friday’s new moon.

On Sunday morning at 9:27 AM, love and money planet Venus connects with Saturn, the planet of hardship, presenting the opportunity to effectively discuss your boundaries and commitments. With the moon in Aries all day Sunday, everyone is going to want to get their way, but the moon will also be in harmony with communicative Mercury and expansive Jupiter, allowing us to effectively communicate our needs. On Sunday afternoon, the moon squares off with Saturn, encouraging us to take action reflective of personal responsibility for our emotions.



Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Last Friday’s new moon ignited changes to your itinerary that will reach a climax this Friday, when the moon meets aggressive Mars and illusive Neptune to heighten your intuition—though it is possible that you’re letting your imagination get the best of you. Once you sit with yourself this weekend and do some soul-searching, you’ll be ready to take the final step next weekend to address your feelings about your ambitious new moon dreams. Communication planet Mercury graces Sagittarius on Wednesday, blessing you with a sharp mind to speak these dreams into life. From now until December 24, you’ll be repeating whatever conversations were stirred up during Mercury retrograde, but you’ll also be better equipped to speak up for yourself than ever.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

After a period of networking, your mind will finally get quieter as communication planet Mercury re-enters a private sector of your chart on Wednesday. For the remainder of this year, you’ll be keeping your opinions to yourself, although the pretentious voice in your head is practically shouting thanks to Mercury in Sagittarius, the know-it-all of the zodiac. On Sunday, there’s an opportunity for you to be in touch with someone in your community who can bring your hard work into fruition, so make sure you reach out to them! It’ll be a great time to communicate your demands, as taskmaster Saturn gently harmonizes with Venus, the planet of attraction.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re finally making headway on projects that have been under construction, thanks to the end of communication planet Mercury’s retrograde last week in the sector of your chart that rules your career. On Wednesday, mercury changes signs from Scorpio to Sagittarius, re-entering your house of community and social networking. Right before Mercury changes signs, you’ll feel a final push toward completion in work communications. As Mercury transits your house of social climbing, you’ll be taking the discussions you’ve had with higher-ups and spreading the word. If work’s been too much for you lately, you’ll have the space to communicate healthy boundaries on Sunday, when pleasure planet Venus connects with disciplined Saturn.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

This most recent Mercury retrograde opened up space for you to reconsider the philosophies behind your highest goals. On Wednesday, Mercury will change signs from Scorpio to Sagittarius, re-entering your house of career and putting you in contact with important authorities who can help you execute these ideals. You may feel like you’ve already had these conversations before, since Mercury retrograde gave you the opportunity to rework them, but from now until December 24, you’re ready to try again as Mercury makes its way through its retrograde shadow. The moon is in Pisces from Thursday morning to Saturday evening will make you even more sensitive to your immediate surroundings and capable of expressing the depths of your emotions.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

This most recent Mercury retrograde was painful for you, dear Aries, but thankfully, it’s over now! As the communication planet moved back through a deep and intimate sector of your chart, a lot of stuff outside of your control was agitated, and with Mercury in Scorpio, it’s hard to find the right words to say. Your brooding is going to feel a final push this Wednesday before Mercury switches over to philosophical Sagittarius, blessing you with a loud mouth that will help you tell everyone why they’ve got it all wrong. Gracefully negotiating a commitment with someone of high ranking is possible on Sunday, when pleasure planet Venus makes a gentle, harmonious connection with hardworking Saturn.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

After this last Mercury retrograde had you revisiting your commitments to your partners, you’re now ready to see where things take you as the communication planet moves into an intimate sector of your chart. Conversations about your future plans—which you’ve likely had before, since Mercury is revisiting recently touched points in the sky—become more focused on what your partner has and what you share together. With Venus in Scorpio, the ruler of your house of partnerships, your sex life will continue to be spiced up. On Sunday, you can have conversations about your intimate boundaries and limits with grace and tact, thanks to Venus’s gentle harmony with disciplined Saturn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Now that your planetary ruler Mercury is no longer retrograde, you can get your daily tasks done with fewer complications. On Wednesday, right before Mercury changes signs from Scorpio to Sagittarius, you’ll feel a final push to finish your to-do lists so you can focus on your commitments to other people. You’re having feelings about your reputation later this week as the moon moves through Pisces, touching Neptune, the planet of illusion. Not all that glitters is gold and not everything is as good as it seems, so avoid getting carried away by this foggy energy. Negotiations concerning work commitments get a helping hand on Sunday, when pleasure planet Venus gently harmonizes with hardworking Saturn.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

All the deep conversations you’ve had with your clique (and your booty calls!) will get a final push on Wednesday, before communication planet Mercury switches signs and re-enters Sagittarius, the fire sign that overloads you with busy work. Luckily, you can catch a break from the hustle and grind since pleasure planet Venus is still in your house of fun (and remains in this intensely horny sector through January, too!). On Sunday, Venus makes a gentle connection to Saturn, the planet of constriction, empowering you to communicate your limits and needs in a respectful way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Sagittarius season is about to become even more fun for you, Leo! Finally done with its retrograde, communication planet Mercury is moving back into your house of pleasure and friendship. Missed connections other Mercury retrograde-related blunders are reconciled starting Wednesday, when Mercury changes from secretive Scorpio to loudmouth Sagittarius. But before Mercury changes signs, conversations that need to happen on the home front reach their climax as Mercury pushes through the final degrees of the sector of your chart that rules family and domesticity. Conversations about commitments and a healthy work-life balance will get a boost on Sunday evening, when pleasure planet Venus makes a gentle connection with hardworking Saturn, allowing negotiations to flow smoothly.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

With your planetary ruler Mercury in Scorpio, a quiet, brooding sign, it’s hard for you to find the right words to express your deep feelings. This speechlessness reaches its peak on Wednesday, before Mercury changes signs from Scorpio to Sagittarius, entering a deeply personal sector of your chart that rules your home and family. With Mercury in this loud-mouthed fire sign, you’ll finally have the words to express where you’re coming from, drawing on deep memories of past experiences that help you feel justified in your expression. From Thursday through Saturday, intense feelings about your partnerships are stirred up as the moon in Pisces causes you to drift into fantasies about potential rather than staying grounded in the truth.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Before communication planet Mercury changes signs from Scorpio to Sagittarius on Wednesday, you’ll feel a final push in any shuffling you’ve been doing concerning personal finances. After Wednesday, you’ll find that you—and those around you—have a lot more to say, and you’ll have an easier time saying it thanks to Mercury. Negotiations between the numbers in your bank or the lease on your apartment are made, as love and money planet Venus in your house of personal finance (and self-esteem) gently harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, i the sector of your chart that rules domesticity. Commitments will be negotiated with ease.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your urge to express yourself in whatever way you think is appropriate (words are not always in your toolbox!) gets a push on Wednesday before communication planet Mercury switches signs from Scorpio to Sagittarius. Once Mercury enters fire sign Sag, it will join all the other planets in the sector of your chart that rules your personal resources, giving you the motivation to find the wherewithal to materialize your inner visions. With Mercury in Sagittarius, you’ll find it easier to be outspoken about your needs and what you require to feel stable in the future. Negotiating your commitments will feel graceful and easy on Sunday evening, when pleasure planet Venus makes a gentle connection to Saturn, the planet of responsibility.

