Weekly Horoscope: December 16 – 23

This week begins with late night detective work as action planet Mars makes a connection to Pluto, the planet of secrets and research, early Monday morning at 1:53 AM. On Thursday at 11:21 AM, the sun makes a harmonious connection to Uranus, the planet of rebellion, removing any barriers in the way of us finding personal freedom. Uranus has been in Aries for the past seven years, and until March 2019, it will be sending its final shockwaves through whichever Aries-ruled house is in your chart. After next March, Uranus will not return to Aries for another 84 years.

The winter solstice on Friday is a powerfully romantic day, with love and money planet Venus harmonizing with fantastical Neptune at 12:12 PM, encouraging you to get carried away in your feelings. Thanks to Friday afternoon’s meeting of communication planet Mercury and expansive Jupiter at 12:37 PM, you will have no problem expressing to someone how they do or don’t live up to your ideals. Thankfully at 5:23 PM, grounding energy is provided by the sun moving into Capricorn, allowing us to be more realistic—although some would call it pessimistic—which helps balance out Friday’s imaginative energy.

On Saturday at 12:49 PM, there is a wholesome full moon in Cancer. This full moon will be sitting opposite to Saturn early Sunday morning, stirring up feelings of scarcity. Thankfully, Mercury is in an outgoing sign and we’re still feeling the optimism of Jupiter, so we’ll have the loud-mouthed wit to express our needs—and we won’t be afraid to ask for what normally might seem like a lot to ask! The full moon in Cancer wants to give you everything you need on an emotional level, but if that’s not clearly recognizable this weekend, then next month’s new moon eclipse in Cancer’s opposite sign, Capricorn, will break the ground for you to make a life-affirming fresh start.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

This week, a surprising resolution that frees you from a living situation that’s been weighing you down comes Thursday morning, as the sun harmonizes with rebellious Uranus. You talk a lot as the weekend nears, Sagittarius, but avoid making promises you can’t keep: Your hyperbolic planetary ruler, Jupiter, meets trickster planet of communication, Mercury, on Friday. Make plans the day of, rather than in advance. Friday afternoon, the sun makes its final steps in Sagittarius, urging you to put the finishing touches on your personal projects, before entering Capricorn, re-centering your focus on supporting yourself. This weekend’s Cancer full moon brings an emotional transformation, illuminating your very psychic and intimate house of death and rebirth.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

As the sun takes its steps towards your horizon, your focus is on getting your last few minutes of rest earlier this week. Friday’s winter solstice ignites a new sense of personal empowerment as Capricorn season begins. Despite some surprises from your neighbors Thursday, when shocking Uranus connects with the sun, this weekend is quite romantic! Friday is a great day to make a touching, sentimental social media post that reaches people in your community, as love planet Venus harmonizes with spiritual Neptune just as communication planet Mercury touches expansive Jupiter—so you might wind up exaggerating a bit, but that’s the spirit of social media! A full moon in Cancer on Saturday finds you overly sentimental and nostalgic about your lovers and friends.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

As the sun reaches its final moments in Sagittarius, you feel a final urge to be in touch with faraway friends, online friends, and people in your community. With communication planet Mercury meeting expansive Jupiter early Friday afternoon, you will want to reach out to your most distant relatives. Once the sun reaches Capricorn on Friday afternoon, your focus turns to the indoors and you get quiet, focused on your own little world and your goals for the new year. The full moon in Cancer on Saturday sees your work projects coming into completion—finally you can take a step back and look at how far you’ve come, and feel sentimental about how much heart you put into it every single day! If something in your routine is missing now, the new moon eclipse on January 6 with bring a shift that allows you to make space for it.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s likely that you woke up tired on Monday morning, because you were probing the depths for a long-term solution on Sunday when warrior Mars—gracing you with a strong will—was in contact with planet of obsessions, Pluto. As the sun has its final moments in Sagittarius this week, you make the final push towards getting your career in order before you switch into total party mode later Friday afternoon. Don’t feel guilty about it! A party for a Pisces is really just a way to network professionally. This weekend is sappy and romantic. Saturday’s full moon in Cancer has you feeling sentimental about your close friends and the fun that you have together, so invite them out, or invite them in—just treat them!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

If you missed your bedtime and found it hard to get to sleep Sunday night—with your planetary ruler Mars talking to obsessive Pluto—it’s easy to let troublesome ideas get into your head and carry them to work with you on Monday morning. Some surprises to your career come later in the week as the sun harmonize with shocking Uranus on Thursday morning, allowing you to be yourself with no regrets. On Friday, you get a lot off of your chest about something you passionately believe in as communication planet Mercury meets expansive Jupiter. The winter solstice begins a period of recognition for your accomplishments, as the sun transits your house of legacy—important people recognize how responsible you are! Saturday’s full moon in Cancer finds you cozied up at home, thinking about your family—give them a call.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You may start to feel this sooner than others, Venus-ruled Taurus, but the end of this week is incredibly romantic. Love planet Venus harmonizes with dreamy Neptune on Friday afternoon, encouraging you to get carried away with your partner. If you’re single, sometime near Friday you can very easily attract someone from your larger social network, so go out and socialize to increase your odds of meeting someone who’ll sweep you off your feet! However, with deceptive Neptune involved, it’s possible that a love affair can be too good to be true—but don’t be scared to enjoy the smoke and mirrors! With the sun entering sturdy Capricorn on Friday, it’ll be easy for everyone involved to be realistic.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You talk a lot of shit, Gemini, and this weekend, you talk even more shit. Your prankster planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, meets over-exaggerating Jupiter on Friday afternoon in your house of partnerships. Your friends, partners, or whoever you’re with this weekend, are going to be talking a lot of trash—and you’re going to be the one to respond! Take everything with a grain of salt. Love planet Venus harmonize with deceptive Neptune, so people are being overly idealistic. Saturday’s full moon in Cancer shines a bright light on your resources, providing the clarity to see and celebrate everything you have to be thankful for. During Capricorn season, you’ll be able to tap into a pool of shared resources, so if you find that you need help, ask for it!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You make some surprising career moves inspired by another coworker mid-week, as the sun harmonizes with shocking Uranus on Thursday. By Friday, the tasks seem to really pile up as communication planet Mercury meets with expansive Jupiter, so try to break them up into smaller pieces. As the week draws to an end, you’re feeling really in love with your friends. Love planet Venus harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a super sentimental mood about your closest relationships. There’s a full moon in Cancer this weekend: Prepare to get nostalgic. Look how far you’ve come! Think about everyone in your life who has helped you get where you are today, and thank them.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

As your warm and vital planetary ruler, the Sun, reaches its final moments in fun-loving Sagittarius, you get the urge to go out and have some fun before the weekend even begins. By Friday afternoon, you’re stuck cleaning up after the party’s over and busy doing chores and catching up on your appointments. The good news is, other people are going to want to help you get your chores done. Ask for help with housework on or around Friday, because transcendent Neptune and attractive Venus will make a strong harmony, allowing you to tap into other people’s resources. You’re not feeling up for going out this weekend, and that’s ok! Saturday’s full moon in Cancer is emotionally draining.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

There is a flurry of activity at home this weekend, Virgo! Your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, meets Jupiter, the planet of exaggeration, in your domestic sector, giving you a lot of ambition to plan and dig deep for inspiration for your ideal living situation. As the sun spends its final moments in Sagittarius, there is a sense of urgency to get things done around the house before it enters Capricorn on Friday afternoon and kicks off holiday celebrations. Once all of your homebody business is wrapped up, it’s time to party! Saturday’s full moon in Cancer allows you to feel sentimental and nostalgic about the community which holds you and keeps you. Under the light of the full moon, you see that there are people way out there who would take care of you.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

As the week draws to a close, you feel a sense of urgency to get all of your research done on academic programs and travel plans, catch up on all of your emails, and prepare to hunker down indoors for the winter, since the sun takes its final steps in Sagittarius and pushes through to Capricorn. Friday is an especially strong day for you to ambitiously brainstorm these future plans as messenger Mercury meets with horizon-gazing Jupiter right before the sun enters Capricorn. Your ruler, love and money planet Venus, will be in strong harmony with boundless Neptune on Friday as well, encouraging you to be idealistic about the amount of work that needs to be done to realize your goals. Why not dream big?

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Every weekend can be sexy, but this weekend leaves you with no choice! On Friday, love and money planet Venus—still blessing you with its powers of attraction—makes a powerful harmony with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, in your house of dating.The end of this week is an incredibly romantic time for you to go on a date, but if it’s a first date, be wary of their first impression; there will be a lot of fireworks, but Neptune tends to be smoke and mirrors, so remember to be playful. This Saturday’s full moon in Cancer is close to a religious experience, as the deeply sentimental lunation illuminates your house of beliefs, helping you feel closer to some sort of higher power.

