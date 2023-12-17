Weekly Horoscope: December 18 – 24

Mercury is retrograde, which could bring old things back around for revision. Mercury retrograde harmonizes with Jupiter on Monday, December 18, at 9:27 AM, perhaps surfacing previous conversations about ethics or philosophy.

Disruptions or strangeness in relationships come up as Venus faces off with Uranus, planet of surprises, on Thursday, December 21, at 2:04 AM. Conversations are controlled, with self-restraint and awareness of consequences, as Mercury connects with serious Saturn at 7:33 AM. December 21 is also the winter solstice as the sun enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 10:27 PM.

Clarity and understanding arrive in the middle of Mercury retrograde when Mercury meets with the sun at 1:53 PM on Friday, December 22. New insights are being conceived! Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius on Saturday, December 23 at 1:17, and communication can become more enthusiastic or humorous.

The sun connects with taskmaster Saturn on Sunday, December 24, at 3:14 AM, helping us make slow and steady progress, and get organized. Consider which experts and elders to connect with; ones that can give mentorship and good advice.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Financial progress is made as retrograde Mercury connects with optimistic Jupiter. Past conversations are able to resolve. You’re being cautious and acknowledging what you’re worried about Mercury connects with Saturn, helping you navigate your boundaries and need for privacy. The sun enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, starting a new chapter in your legacy—who you are in the public eye is shining in new light! New ideas about how to define your lifestyle and job title arrive as Mercury meets the sun. You’re still able to act wisely, and you could reach out to mentors who have laid the groundwork as the sun connects with Saturn.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might be reconsidering your travel itinerary or reorganizing academic pursuits as retrograde Mercury connects with Jupiter. This is to give you more space to spread your wings, and reach as far as you can. Relationships are wild and unpredictable as your planetary ruler, Venus, faces off with Uranus. You might surprise yourself with how you behave, and you’re able to break out of your comfort zone, for the sake of enriching your shared experience. The sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, putting you in the mood to expand your horizons and experience all that life has to offer! Mercury meets the sun, bringing new insights and intellectual breakthroughs.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re able to put yourself in other people’s shoes, making your relationships more grounded. Intimacy grows through shared secrets and resources as retrograde Mercury connects with Jupiter. You and a partner are lifting a heavy load as Mercury also connects with Saturn, showing gradual progress. The sun enters your chart’s house of shared resources, granting you more insight into how you can contribute to your partnerships and collaborations. Transformations begin as Mercury meets the sun, teaching you what you’d like to change or eliminate. Mercury retrogrades back into your relationships sector, and conversations from December 1 come up again. You’re interested in your relationships’ ultimate legacies and end goals as the sun connects with Saturn.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Past connections and old friends are coming back this Mercury retrograde. Retrograde Mercury connects with Jupiter, giving you hope for forgiveness and resolution. It’s easy to find peace between two people. You’re still able to maintain strong boundaries and keep people on ice if necessary as Mercury connects with Saturn, helping you maintain your integrity and distance. The sun enters your chart’s partnerships sector, revealing truths and joys when it comes to your interpersonal life. New conversations unfold in your relationships as Mercury meets the sun. You’re gracefully maintaining your standards as the sun connects with Saturn.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Old conversations about health or work are moving forward with greater perspective as retrograde Mercury connects with Jupiter. You might pick some old habits back up, or routines that make you happy. Unusual dynamics are taking place at home as Venus faces off with Uranus—which might break up your same old routine. You’re getting focused on your chores and work as the sun enters your chart’s house of habits and lifestyle, putting you in the mood to get busy and focus on your health and productivity. A new, special edition to-do list is conceived as Mercury meets the sun. How could last year’s misses shape next year’s hits?

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, is retrograde, giving you a double-take on topics like children and hobbies. Your experiences provide a richer perspective as retrograde Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter. Serious conversations take place in your partnerships as Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of responsibilities and insecurities. Celebrations are your focus as the sun enters your chart’s house of leisure and friendship. New ideas for parties or creative and social activities arrive as Mercury meets the sun. Mercury retrogrades back into your chart’s house of home and family, correcting a false start. The truth about loyalty is understood as the sun connects with Saturn, revealing interpersonal commitments and standards.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re getting a second look at changes and transformations as retrograde Mercury connects with Jupiter, correcting your path of growth. Look out for surprise gifts (or bills) as Venus faces off with Uranus across your chart’s financial axis. You’re able to pace yourself and make gradual progress with your daily responsibilities and habits as Mercury connects with Saturn, steadying your pace. The sun enters your chart’s house of home and family, connecting you with your place in the world and how your context defines who you are. New ideas and conversations about your home are explored as Mercury meets the sun. Look at what needs to vanish from your lifestyle as the sun connects with Saturn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury retrograde has old words coming back around. As retrograde Mercury connects with hopeful Jupiter, you can once again make peace within your relationships. You’re able to give others the space and freedom they need, and you’re willing to accept it, at least on an intellectual level. There’s some emotional volatility and excitement as Venus faces off with Uranus, bringing up strange romantic and interpersonal dynamics that are far beyond average. Your brain power is turned on as the sun enters an intellectual sector of your chart. Pick up a pen and paper and write down everything that you want to know or say as Mercury meets the sun, materializing new ideas.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re able to finance your lifestyle as retrograde Mercury connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. This could find you being reimbursed or simply able to invest in improving your job and health. You’re taking an honest look at how you can invest in your home and family, and maybe redoing old calculations as Mercury and the sun connect with Saturn. The sun enters your chart’s financial sector, showing you the truth about what you need in order to support yourself. New calculations and metrics are conceived as Mercury meets the sun. Mercury retrogrades back into your sign, helping you speak up for those who maybe didn’t hear you the first time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury retrograde in your sign has you finding different ways of expressing and defining your identity. Retrograde Mercury connects with Jupiter, which can mean looking at your sexuality and social life through a new intellectual or practical lens. Consider how you would invite people to your party, dinner, game night, or creative project. As Mercury and the sun connect with Saturn, you might be more selective with your company, or have to work through mental and communication blocks. The sun enters your sign, bringing you out of your cage. A new understanding of yourself, your duties, and your mission comes as Mercury meets the sun.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Set yourself free from the past. Mental hangups or communication blocks are transcended as retrograde Mercury connects with Jupiter. An unexpected turn or surprise comes as Venus faces off with Uranus, pushing you out of your comfort zone. You’re still consistent and true to form as Mercury and the sun connect with your planetary ruler, Saturn. You’re peacefully and privately minding your own business. The sun enters a quiet, mysterious sector of your chart, tuning you into your mental health. Mercury meets the sun, marking a psychological or spiritual breakthrough. Dream analysis, therapy, or meditation can connect you to your shadow.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Integrate your dreams deferred as retrograde Mercury connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. Past connections that didn’t work out can be woven into your current vision for the future. While you’re able to find a place for past objectives or dreams, you’re still aware of your responsibilities and limitations as Mercury and the sun connect with Saturn. You’re focused on your community and the people that can make your wishes come true as the sun enters Capricorn. New relationships or friendships are formed as Mercury meets the sun. You’re getting another shot to share your work or message with the world as Mercury retrogrades back into the most public sector of your chart.