Weekly Horoscope: December 21 – 27

Capricorn season begins on a Monday, fittingly, at 5:02 AM—the winter solstice! It’s literally a new season. Capricorn is a cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn, and it’s the boss of the zodiac. Stared from the bottom, and now where are we? Still pushing the rock up the hill!

Jupiter meets Saturn in Aquarius at 1:20 PM also on Monday. This is one of the biggest astrological events of the year: the great conjunction! Jupiter is the planet of expansion and Saturn of restriction and discipline. People are being held accountable for the social responsibilities they have to their community and taking what is shared seriously.

There’s a lot of energy that needs to be expelled as warrior planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto on Wednesday, December 23, at 9:53 AM. Arguments can get out of hand. People are more likely to take their aggression out on the wrong person, so don’t take it personally. It says more about them than it does about you!

On Friday, December 25, messenger Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, at 2:05 AM, inspiring new and inventive ideas and scientific developments. Look out for weird news or a piece of information that shakes the table. Use the mental buzz to come up with alternate plans and solutions. On Sunday, December 27, the sun also harmonizes with Uranus at 10:25 PM, and there is progress being made in new technology. How these inventions will serve everyone is up to the people in charge.

All times ET.

Aries

Capricorn season starts a new chapter in your career and public life as the sun lights up the fame sector of your chart. You are getting more attention for your accomplishments. The great conjunction of 2020 happens in a social sector of your chart, finding you putting together new teams and groups in your community so that you can make your dreams come true. Your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Pluto, and you have a lot of energy to get things done! You’re not above taking the back toads to get where you need to go, so to speak, but try to understand your motivations: Why do you feel compelled to prove yourself?

Taurus

Sagittarius season was rough as you dealt with financial headaches and other people’s drama, but now the sun is in fellow earth sign Capricorn, and you’re ready to face bureaucracy, whether it’s at school or by law. The great conjunction falls in a very active, public sector of your chart, bringing something inspiring and lasting to your career. You are learning about people power and finding the team that you want to rise to the top with. You can share all of your weird visions with the world—you’re excited about it actually—as Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with unconventional Uranus, making it easy for you to put your futuristic ideas out there.

Gemini

Things are cooling off now that the sun is no longer in such an active sector of your chart. Now it’s Capricorn season and you have to figure out the responsibilities you have in other people’s financial worlds, and the role that they play in yours. The great conjunction falls in fellow air sign Aquarius, bringing you a new understanding of how your beliefs shape your world. You can take your religious or spiritual ideas more seriously now, which can manifest as a sort of nihilism or it can be religious confirmation. Whatever’s happening, your mind is totally buzzing as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, finding strange and unconventional ideas flowing, especially when it comes to drumming up some funds.

Cancer

You’ve done all the chores, gone to your doctors appointments, and clocked in and out every day, and now you have more time for the people in your life that truly matter! It’s Capricorn season and the sun lights up your opposite sign, finding you more focused on your relationships and committed partnerships, romantic or otherwise. You have a new understanding of how much people can provide for you and are being more realistic about money as the great conjunction falls in your house of shared resources. Look out for fights as warrior Mars clashes with power planet Pluto; things will be blown out of proportion. Maybe you’re reading too deep, but this read is going to tell you about the ways other people’s compulsions affect you.

Leo

The party’s over, Leo. Sagittarius season ends and now you’re left with all the sweeping and chores of Capricorn season as the sun enters your house of health and routine. You’re sobering up and re-centering your focus on being productive. The great conjunction is important for you as it falls in your house of relationships and interpersonal commitments. You are learning who and what to say no to in order to build lasting bonds that take you and your partners into the future. You’re taking your relationships seriously and if they don’t make the cut, you can have faith in what lies beyond. There is a list of energy to address your work and health as Mars clashes with Pluto, and you’re aggressively getting started on your new year’s resolutions.

Virgo

You got your books organized and your apartment tidied, and now it’s time to invite someone over. The sun enters your house of dating, friendships, and creativity, and you’re ready to enjoy life! The mood has gotten lighter. The great conjunction falls in a financial area of your chart and you’re looking at what other people can offer you on a material level. What they have to share is very generous and supportive, and you can have faith in the people power available right no! Dynamics in your closest relationships may be transforming as Mars clashes with Pluto, taking things deeper. This can also manifest as a peak in sex drive. You’re thinking of things in new ways and have a lot of quirky ideas as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, planet of inventions.

Libra

After all the writing and talking you’ve been doing, it’s time to spend some time in your room alone. Capricorn season begins, lighting up your house of home and family. You’re thinking about where you draw your roots and fondly remembering childhood memories. The great conjunction in fellow air sign Aquarius has you thinking about your close friendships and love interests. While you’re friendly and open, you take these connections very seriously and don’t want to give your time and laughter away to just anyone. Look out for explosive arguments or conflicts in your relationships as Mars clashes with shady Pluto, compelling you to stir the pot or push buttons.

Scorpio

You’re the toast of the town now that it’s Capricorn season! You’re running around the neighborhood, seeing familiar faces, and texting everyone in your phone as the sun moves through your house of communication and short commutes. The great conjunction falls in a very private, but active, sector of your chart concerning your ancestry and domestic life. You’re finding out about the ideas you’ve inherited and how they structure your social interactions. You can also be building new connections to your home and family. Funny conversations are taking place with your partners (romantic or otherwise) as Mercury and the sun harmonize with Uranus, the planet of the unconventional, helping you find solutions to their slipperiness.

Sagittarius

It can still be Sagittarius season in your heart, but now the sun has changed signs. Capricorn season brings your focus to your finances as you take an honest look at everything you’ve accumulated and what’s left to share. You are a caretaker in this way. The great conjunction falls in your house of communication, bringing a lot of growth and discipline into writing projects and contracts. You take your words seriously. You can also build important coalitions with your neighbors and roommates. You have a lot of power in your friendships and flings as Mars clashes with Pluto—just make sure it has the right channel! You don’t want to appear jealous or controlling, but if those feelings come up, this is an opportunity to get a deeper understanding of the things that compel you.

Capricorn

You can come out of your cage now: It’s Capricorn season! After a period of rest, you’re back in the room. This is a time when you have more energy and can put yourself first, no qualms about it. The great conjunction between Jupiter and your planetary ruler Saturn will bring exciting events in your financial and material world. You’re learning about how people are your greatest resources, and taking certain connections seriously as they provide you with financial security. There’s a lot of pressure from the status quo or your authority figures to assert yourself as Mars clashes with Pluto. You are deeply motivated to get things done now, but take the opportunity to understand your motivations on the most instinctual level.

Aquarius

It’s time to go into hibernation, Aquarius. Capricorn season activates a quiet, meditative sector of your chart where you can find yourself spending time alone, whether you like it or not. Get cozy, turn off the lights, and hang out with your own thoughts. The great conjunction falls in your sign! Your planetary ruler Saturn meets with lucky Jupiter, and you’re seeing how you can sustain your growth over time. You are taking your hopes and ideas seriously and finding a practical way to move in the right direction. Look out for fights with colleagues and neighbors as Pluto clashes with Mars. You don’t need to help everyone just because you’re scared of what would happen if you don’t.

Pisces

Sagittarius season was really busy for you, but now it’s time to blow off some steam. Capricorn season activates a sector of your chart related to your hopes and dreams, and the community that makes it all happen for you. You are becoming more aware of how you can serve your community and be a good neighbor. The great conjunction falls in a hidden sector of your chart that is related to volunteer work as well as your subconscious and psychology. A positive way to overcome your own fears and stresses is to help others in some way. By building a strong network, you can feel confident that any time spent alone is by choice. Mercury harmonizes with Uranus and you’re coming up with many inventive ideas for how to take care of your neighbors and siblings.

