Weekly Horoscope: December 22-28

This week marks the beginning of Capricorn season, ushering in greater pragmatism and responsibility. Ironically, a challenging square between Jupiter retrograde and Pisces persists throughout the week, signaling challenges in upholding obligations and drawing clear boundaries. The stars offer a critical lesson: learning when not to put in the effort is just as important as learning when to try.

The latter pursuit is especially important this week as the Moon shrinks from a last-quarter in Virgo on Sunday to a waning crescent under Sagittarius on Saturday. This shrinking lunar cycle encourages release, restoration, and closure. If there ever were a time to wrap up loose ends before the new year, now would be the time to do so.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet maintains its direct opposition to Ceres early in the week, continuing the cosmos’ push for rest. As tempting as it might be to over-exert yourself, the stars encourage a more laid-back approach. Burning yourself out for the sake of others isn’t the helpful pursuit you might think it is, Aries.

These celestial consequences come to a head later in the week when Mars retrograde moves backward through Leo to form a challenging square with Haumea. A disconnect between your internal and external self is to be expected when you constantly forsake your own needs for those of others. If you want the circumstances around you to change, then you’ll have to change your actions and intentions, too.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, eases into a tense square with Uranus retrograde under Aquarius and Taurus, respectively. The former celestial body’s domain over love and finance and its placement under a creative, eccentric sign like Aquarius suggests a desire or, less internally, a temptation to commit to new and major investments.

The stars offer a gentle warning, Taurus. A square between Venus and Uranus retrograde indicates potential conflict within these areas. Things are less likely to come to fruition the way we expect. While this can certainly be a blessing in some situations, it can also easily slip into burden territory. If something is meant to be, a little extra time to work out the kinks won’t jeopardize its longevity in your life.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury slowly forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde under Sagittarius and your sign by the end of the week. Your ruling planet’s recent shift out of retrograde has made communication easier, but that’s also opened pathways to discoveries and ideas that stand to challenge your previous mindset and behavior.

While these changes can be uncomfortable at first, the stars urge you to move forward anyway. Oppositions are challenging alignments. They’re not impossible ones. These celestial standoffs signal a need for balance and mediation—a diversion from extremes. It’s time to start finding a middle ground between dogmatism and being a pushover, Gemini. Refusing to believe anything outside your preconceived notions is just as unhealthy as falling for anything.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The last-quarter Moon begins its week-long trek in Virgo before ending the week in its waning crescent phase in Sagittarius. This period of the lunar cycle calls for rest, rejuvenation, and recalibration. Emotional awareness might become foggier; motivation to act on these feelings can wane. Focus on recentering as opposed to branching out, Cancer.

A particularly notable celestial alignment occurs later in the week when the waning crescent Moon directly opposes Uranus retrograde in Scorpio and Taurus. Sudden goodbyes or unexpected directional changes can shake the ego, but this is a temporary discomfort. Be wary of convincing yourself that everyone has it more figured out than you. Distance can create highly convincing optical illusions. The stars urge you to maintain perspective.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun makes its way into Capricorn this week, bringing with it a greater sense of responsibility and pragmatism. Patience with frivolous drama or unimportant distractions grows thinner. Use this energy to your advantage, Leo. Focus on your goals and aspirations. It’s far easier to determine the right path forward when you know where, exactly, you’re trying to go. Otherwise, you’re just wandering aimlessly.

Your ruling celestial body’s placement in Capricorn strengthens the favorable sextile with Haumea in Scorpio. The dwarf planet’s governance over our inner voice and instinct lends itself nicely to the ego-driven Sun’s focus on personal responsibility and success. It might not be time for action right this second. But you can make a game plan in the meantime.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, eases into a direct opposition with Jupiter retrograde under Sagittarius and Gemini, respectively. This cosmic alignment invites new ideas, and the standoff between either celestial body suggests these revelations might not be something you’re ready to hear or accept. The stars encourage you to keep an open mind anyway. If you’re right, then you’re right. But if you’re misreading the situation, extra time for thought wouldn’t hurt.

Mercury’s square with Saturn is another red flag in your forecast, indicating greater conflict in personal responsibility and obligations. You can help alleviate some of this burden by not taking on extra commitments you don’t need to, Virgo. You’re not required to do all the heavy lifting.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ coinciding sextile with Chiron retrograde and square with Uranus retrograde offers the good and bad news in one celestial alignment. The tense square between Uranus and your ruling planet signals bumps in the road ahead. Unexpected shakeups, surprises, and chaos become more likely under the influence of unpredictable Uranus, particularly in Venus’ domain of love, finance, and self-image.

Meanwhile, the favorable aspect between your ruling planet and Chiron retrograde suggests that whatever conflict awaits you is something you’ve dealt with before. Try not to let the minutiae of this particular situation sweep you away. Experiences like these are hardly as singular as we think, Libra. You did it once. Thus, it stands to reason you can do it again.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As Mars retrograde moves backward through Leo, it forms a tense square with Haumea under your sign. The former planet’s energy-zapping effects make it difficult to act on or, at the very least, trust your instincts. A favorable sextile between Haumea and the Sun indicates that this experience is leading you in the right direction, regardless of whether or not it feels like that’s where you’re going.

A greater sense of which endeavors to pursue and which to put on the backburner locks in toward the end of the week, when the waning crescent Moon forms a sextile with your ruling planet, Pluto, in Aquarius. This alignment pushes you toward the great unknown—innovative ways to pursue your passions, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms a direct opposition to Mercury by the end of the week, bringing with it conflict in areas of education, expansion, and exploration. It will become easier to fall into stubborn patterns of thinking. Be wary of convincing yourself of a truth completely before seeing all the evidence before you, Sagittarius. Skepticism can be a good thing. Cynicism is far more dangerous territory to tread.

As your ruling planet eases into its standoff with Mercury, it also forms a harmonious trine with Makemake. The stars encourage you to find better ways to uplift and empower your community, whether in a more intimate, inner circle sense or your local area as a whole. It’s important you take others’ lead in this regard.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, spends most of the week in a challenging square with Jupiter retrograde in Pisces and Gemini. The former planet’s disciplinarian attitude and placement in an emotional, intuitive water sign like Pisces clashes with air-ruled Gemini’s aloof influence over expansive Jupiter.

Be careful not to pursue success simply for the sake of succeeding. Having legitimate goals ahead of you is far different than simply seeking celebrity and acclaim, Capricorn. The stars warn against letting your ego dictate to what end you aim your energy. This power is a finite resource. Make sure that you’re not wasting it trying to impress others. At the end of the day, you should only be answering to your future self.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, begins the week in a harmonious trine with the last-quarter Moon. This lunar phase calls us to reflect and analyze. What headway have we made toward accomplishing our goals? Has the path we’re on diverged from our original intent? These occasional check-ins seem superfluous until, suddenly, they’re not, Aquarius. A crooked line only grows more wonky by the day. The longer you wait, the worse the problem becomes.

Unfortunately, your celestial alignments later in the week suggest you might have already waited too long. A challenging square between Venus and Uranus retrograde indicates unexpected shakeups in love or romance. You can’t go back and change where your path strayed off course. Correct and move on.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The challenging square between your ruling planet and the Sun finally begins to wane this week as the latter celestial body moves into Capricorn. But don’t rest on your haunches quite yet, Pisces. A similarly tense alignment between Saturn and Jupiter retrograde under your sign and Gemini, respectively, permeates this week’s forecast.

Maintaining emotional boundaries is already difficult enough for someone as sensitive and, at times, codependent as you. Place this propensity under the influence of Saturn and Jupiter, and it becomes even more tempting to act against your own best interest and give away more financial, emotional, or mental resources than you actually have to offer. It’s time to start doling out the same kindnesses to yourself that you willingly give others.

