Weekly Horoscope: December 24 – 30

This week, we’re cooling down from last weekend’s emotionally heated full moon in Cancer and preparing for next week’s eclipse—the first eclipse in Capricorn since 2000! What major shifts were occurring in your life in that year, or if you weren’t born yet, your parents’ lives? A karmic reoccurrence related to what was happening from 2000 to 2002 will be take place next week, but the effects of an eclipse can be sensed beforehand, so it’s good to have a heads up.

This Saturday’s half moon in Libra marks the halfway point between the two ecliptic events. It’s a good time to reflect on what last Saturday’s full moon helped you realize was missing for your life—make conscious choices in the name of your own personal comfort. This week’s Libra moon has you weighing your options. Next Saturday’s partial eclipse in Capricorn will provide you with the fated push you need to make a headstrong fresh start.

Videos by VICE

This week begins with philosophically convoluted debates over Christmas Eve dinner, likely about religion and the origins of the universe, as intellectual Mercury in outspoken Sagittarius squares off with spiritual Neptune in universal Pisces at 7:33 PM on Monday. Neptune is deceptive, so when it’s at odds with Mercury, a turn of events occur based on some vast oversight. Don’t get too carried away with harmless debates, and definitely don’t place any bets. Misunderstandings abound.

Deep discoveries are exposed on Friday as love and money planet Venus—still in the probing detective of the zodiac, Scorpio—connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets, at 4:27 PM. Be careful what questions you ask, you could dig up some unforgettable dirt, which probably wasn’t intended for you anyway! Some things are better left unknown. Mysteries aside, later this week is a favorable time to complete some very thorough research, especially when you request qualified assistance.

All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s hard to understand what everyone’s talking about on Monday evening, thanks to communication planet Mercury’s friction with delusional Neptune. It’s a challenge to get your point across, but what you come up with somehow addresses the concerns of everyone involved. Neptune is a shapeshifting planet gracing your house of communication from 2011 – 2026, granting you the ability to say things that are just vague enough to get the point across. On Friday afternoon, some unsavory gossip leads to you obsessing over being in control of every aspect of your appearance as Venus connects with power planet Pluto. The best way to deal with Pluto is to let go of being a control freak. Remember to be kind to yourself and others this weekend.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

After finally wrapping up important tasks at work last weekend, you have a less hectic mental space this weekend which allows you to reflect on what personal transformations you’re interested in manifesting in the new year. Getting in touch with a mentor on or near Friday can empower you to pin down a long-lasting goal, as Venus contacts power planet Pluto mid-afternoon, helping you get your priorities straight. This Saturday’s half moon in Libra asks you to make mindful, ethical decisions as we take the first few steps into the new year, accompanied by a cathartic eclipse, which will push you to let go of some of your most deep-seated hangups.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Miscommunications affect your work performance Monday evening as messenger Mercury squares off with deceptive Neptune. Projecting your own ideas onto your boss’s overly general directions and coming out with a creative blooper—a pleasant mistake that somehow pleases everyone—is the best case scenario. Double check that everything is crystal clear and avoid making assumptions. While gossiping this weekend, close to Friday afternoon, it will be easy for you to dig up some secrets and learn about the hierarchies in your community, as Venus, the planet of values, connects with power planet Pluto. This Saturday’s half moon in Libra asks you to weigh in on what changes you feel ok with making in the new year.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Someone overly opinionated rubs you the wrong way on Monday evening as messenger Mercury in outspoken Sagittarius squares off with sensitive Neptune. Don’t take it to heart, it’s a misunderstanding—Neptune is deceptive, and you’re likely hearing what you want to hear. The half moon in Libra on Saturday is a great time to evaluate your feelings about your coworkers and partners, and to tap into how those feelings will fertilize the soil for groundbreaking career changes that are on the precipice of happening, come next week’s new moon eclipse. Friday afternoon allows you to tap into some serious power, so make some demands and dare to ask for a raise as love and money planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

As Monday evening grows closer, something happens to transform your worldview, as messenger Mercury squares off with Neptune, the planet of belief. Early this week, something weird you see online, or hear through the grapevine, is going to blow your mind. On Friday, your planetary ruler, love and money planet Venus, connects with power planet Pluto, setting the stage for you to get in touch with someone who you connect with on a deeply intimate level—but make sure it’s someone you trust, since Pluto is manipulative! Saturday’s half moon in Libra finds you making decisions concerning your comfort with your workload and lifestyle, which will clear space for the upcoming shifts happening during next week’s eclipse.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Miscommunications with a coworker on or around Monday evening stir up some confusion as your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, squares off with deceptive Neptune. It’s hard for you to see eye-to-eye about the actual goal of a project, because the project itself is undefined. Hopefully it results in some happy accidents, but just to save yourself time, measure twice and cut once. Follow up on emails on Friday afternoon as money planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, empowering you to speed up your direct deposit. The half moon in Libra on Saturday asks you to be intentional with your weekend plans as you weigh your options—who is most important for you to spend your time on?

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Early in the week, misunderstandings with assignments are possible as communication planet Mercury squares off with deceptive Neptune on Monday—be sure you’re reading instructions carefully, or else your resulting product will miss the mark. Your connection with your close friends, and if you’ve got ‘em, your romantic partner(s), deepen this weekend as love planet Venus in intense Scorpio connects with power planet Pluto. If relationships are unhealthy, this can accentuate power imbalances, but if everything’s hunky dory, you will feel even deeper for those you care for. Saturday’s half moon in Libra requests you make some conscious decisions about how to feel comfortable at home in preparation for next week’s eclipse.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

This week begins in a haze as communication planet Mercury squares off with delusional Neptune, creating confusion and misunderstandings between lovers. It’s hard to focus early in the week because of all the cosmic mind fog. Of course, this energy is great for creative self-expression and fantasy, but put off anything that requires mental accuracy, because perception will be skewed. Do some digging on or near Friday, there is hidden treasure to be found as love and money planet Venus connects with planet of secrets Pluto. By sorting through your piles of belongings and doing some organizing, you could find something valuable. Ask a friend to help you go through your junk to optimize efficiency.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Confusion about a partner is stirred from your deep past on or around Monday as your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, squares off with deceptive Neptune. What you believe about someone else is likely informed by a deep memory bank going back to your formative years. Try to be self-aware and recognize when you’re projecting or getting too far ahead of yourself. This weekend your words are supercharged with the ability to play on people’s heartstrings, as artistic Venus connects with power planet Pluto—just be sure to use your powers for good. It is a favorable weekend for creative pursuits. The half moon in Libra on Saturday gives you space to idealize how your current material needs will carry over into the new year.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Expect some scheduling mishaps and difficulty finding the right words early this week, as messenger Mercury squares off with deceptive Neptune on Monday evening. If you’re back home with your siblings, this also indicates some weird political argument you’ll get into. Neither of you actually know what you’re talking about. This weekend, collaborate with a roommate or family member on a money-making scheme as love and money planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, gracing you with the ability to generate some material goods quickly. The half moon in Libra on Saturday gives you time to reflect on how you’ve grown in the past year, and how you want to grow next year.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Miscommunications with a lover and/or really exciting artwork comes early this week, as communication planet Mercury squares off with deceptive Neptune on Monday evening. Get creative—use the materials you have before you to create a fantasy world that you can thrive and find happiness in. It’s a great time for you to get lost creating your own little world, but don’t let these fantasies carry over into your very real life. Empowerment comes this weekend as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, connects with power planet Pluto, allowing you to use your charm to get your way. The half moon in Libra on Saturday finds you pensive, again in your own world, making choices on how to best keep and protect yourself as we enter a new year.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You always say what’s on your mind, Sagittarius, but on Monday, you have no idea what you’re talking about as communication planet Mercury meets with Neptune, the planet of delusion, in spacey water sign Pisces. Tread very carefully because issues from your past or having to do with your family weigh heavily on your mind this week. These aren’t things you want to discuss flippantly, so take your time and try to tap into the creative potential of Mercury and Neptune. If you save serious conversations for later, this could be a whirlwind imaginative time that’s ideal for relaxing and playing games—like board games, not mind games!—with those you love. Saturday’s half moon in Libra is charming and social. There’s nothing you love more than partying and socializing, so this weekend is an opportune time to network and consider your hopes and dreams for the future. You’re ready to leave 2018 behind!

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.