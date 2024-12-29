Weekly Horoscope: December 29-January 4

The week begins with a potent conjunction of Mercury and the waning crescent Moon in Sagittarius. This cosmic alignment helps reveal which paths, behaviors, or even relationships aren’t working anymore. Indeed, learning what to release can be just as crucial as knowing what to hold on to, stargazer. Chiron’s return direct in Aries exacerbates these feelings, making it easier to turn past hurt into powerful wisdom.

Mars retrograde crosses from Leo to Cancer as it continues its backward trek. The red planet’s fiery energy is already significantly dampened by its retrograde period. Under a water sign, these feelings of lethargy or apathy increase. Luckily, this is only temporary. Avoid making rash decisions that will only cause more grief later on. Now is a time for setting intentions and alleviating yourself of unnecessary burdens.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde continues its backward trek, transiting from Leo early in the week to Cancer by the weekend. Your ruling planet’s retrograde period can zap motivation and decrease energy levels, and Mars’ placement under a water sign only exacerbates these feelings. Rather than making hasty decisions or exhausting yourself trying to fight the inevitable, the stars urge you to go with the flow.

As Mars moves further backward into Cancer, it also forms a direct opposition to Pluto in Aquarius. Great transformation is ahead, Aries, but this won’t be something you can rush. Pay attention to what you can be learning in the interim. The journey can be just as beneficial as, if not more so than, reaching the destination.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ challenging square with Uranus retrograde under Aquarius and your celestial domain strengthens this week, increasing the likelihood of unexpected shake-ups and directional shifts in areas of love, finance, or both. You won’t be able to prevent or fully prepare for every single possibility, Taurus. The most you can do is have faith in the skills you have and let them guide you through this uncharted territory.

By the weekend, the waxing crescent Moon lends a helping hand as it forms a brief but powerful conjunction with your ruling planet in Aquarius. This lunar phase increases emotional motivation and clarity, making it easier to decide your best next move. You have more time than you think. Give yourself breathing room to decide.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The week begins with a potent conjunction of your ruling planet, Mercury, and the waning crescent Moon in Sagittarius. While this celestial domain and your ruling planet typically signal learning, growth, and aspirations, the shrinking lunar phase sends out a cosmic call to rest and closure. Pay close attention to people, places, behaviors, or otherwise that are disaffecting you emotionally.

As we approach the new year midweek, now is an excellent time to review the progress you’ve made these past twelve months and determine what changes you can make to cover even more ground in the next twelve. You have to know where you come from to fully appreciate where you’re going, Gemini. Set yourself up for success now.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon begins the week in conjunction with Mercury, increasing emotional awareness of facets of our life we can stand to release. Your ruling celestial body’s darkest phase occurs under Capricorn, offering a pragmatic approach to this type of occasional cleanse. The longer you put off this process, the harder it will become when you finally muster the courage to start.

The waxing crescent Moon forms a direct opposition to Mars retrograde later in the week, suggesting that motivation to move forward might not come back as quickly as you think. Keep in mind, Cancer: our minds are often ready to move on faster than our hearts. The stars urge you not to rush this process. Healing takes time.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body eases into a tense square with the dwarf planet Makemake under Capricorn and Libra, respectively. This challenging alignment brings up conflict within areas of social involvement, charity, and activism. The cosmos is posing an important question for you as you enter the new year: is being liked worth sacrificing your dreams and ambitions? Is it worth abandoning your own values?

Be wary of prioritizing popularity, Leo. Humans are fickle creatures. Your sense of inner value mustn’t come from the opinions of others but rather from your own unique set of beliefs, principles, and morals. No one can take that from you, no matter what they may or may not think about you. Stick to your guns.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury begins the week in a potent conjunction with the waning crescent Moon, shifting emotional attention toward things we ought to release before the new year begins. Sometimes, the best way to get over a recurring issue or challenge is to let it go once and for all. Not every problem will be fixable. And the stars urge you not to burn yourself out unnecessarily in an attempt to make them so.

Your ruling planet forms an auspicious trine with Eris retrograde by the end of the week, reinforcing the idea that perhaps it’s time to start trying a new approach to your everyday life. Just because you’re used to doing something one way doesn’t mean it needs to stay that way, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet’s challenging square with Uranus retrograde strengthens early in the week, creating a greater likelihood of unexpected change-ups and surprises in areas of love and romance. The negative aspect of this alignment suggests these revelations might seem detrimental or frustrating at first. Keep pushing forward, Libra. Don’t be so quick to write off an experience as bad just because it’s new.

By the end of the week, Venus forms a brief but potent conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon as it transitions from Aquarius to Pisces. Emotional clarity increases. Intuition sharpens. Have faith in your own problem-solving skills. Perhaps even more importantly, stay humble enough to accept help from others when it’s clear you could use it.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s square with Haumea under Aquarius and your celestial domain strengthens throughout the week. This cosmic alignment suggests a need to recalibrate and recenter yourself, Scorpio. You won’t be able to achieve what you hope to if you continue to deny yourself adequate time to rest and reconnect to your goals. This is a classic case of not being able to have your cake and eat it, too.

Pay close attention to internal cues later in the week as your ruling planet forms a brief but potent conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon under Aquarius. Capitalize on this energy by staying curious. Experiment. Dig a little deeper. You might be surprised how just a little inquisitiveness can make a huge difference.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your retrograde ruling planet, Jupiter, directly faces off with a conjunction between Mercury and the waning crescent Moon early in the week. When the cosmos deals you a hand, sometimes, your best bet is to learn how to play the cards you have. Complaining about the inevitable isn’t as productive as the temporary satisfaction of airing your grievances might suggest, Sagittarius. The stars urge you to focus, center your intentions, and focus on problem-solving, not ruminating.

Mercury and Eris retrograde form a harmonious trine with one another under your celestial domain and Aries, further emphasizing the importance of trying new perspectives on for size. Eris’ rebellious spirit and Mercury’s communicative, intellectual prowess make for potent celestial energy. Make sure you use it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your week begins with some intense celestial energy as your ruling planet, Saturn, forms a square with a conjunction between the waning crescent Moon and Mercury under Sagittarius. This cosmic alignment suggests a difficulty or unwillingness to place or enforce appropriate emotional and mental boundaries. As we look ahead to the new year, the stars urge you to consider how you might better protect yourself.

You can’t expect anyone to advocate for yourself like you can, Capricorn. While this isn’t always true, for a large majority of situations, people will take what you’re willing to give. Your offer alone is a signal that they aren’t overstepping boundaries, so why wouldn’t they? If you don’t feel that way, then say something different.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde spends the first part of the week in a challenging square with Venus, signaling toward conflict in areas of love, finances, or self-esteem. Given your ruling planet’s propensity for chaos, this conflict might manifest as unexpected switch-ups and unpleasant surprises. It’s impossible to avoid these types of mishaps completely, Aquarius. The best thing you can do is try to go with the flow.

A conjunction between Ceres and the waxing crescent Moon in your celestial domain later in the week shifts emotional focus toward your methods of nurturing yourself and others. Helping others (and, for that matter, yourself) requires you to listen and adjust as you receive new information. Assumptions are rarely as helpful as we’d like to think.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The way forward grows less clear this week as your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a tense square with the waxing crescent Moon under your celestial domain and Capricorn, respectively. The latter sign’s pragmatic energy directly clashes with your ruling planet’s preference for romanticism and imagination. There is a reason why people enjoy daydreaming, Pisces. It can be incredibly fulfilling.

However, the stars offer a subtle warning: keeping your head too far above the clouds only increases your chances of coming across a challenge or hurdle in the road unprepared. Do what you can to stay rooted in reality, stargazer. You owe it to your future self to do so. There is a way to follow your dreams in a sensible, steady way.

