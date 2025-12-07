Weekly Horoscope: December 7-December 13

Sagittarius season keeps the sky moving fast, and this week brings a mix of emotional honesty, instinct, and necessary self-reflection. Planets shift, conversations sharpen, and old thoughts float back up for review. Nothing stays flat. Each sign feels a pull to look at their life without filters, and that momentum builds as Neptune wakes up from its retrograde. You may sense a spark underneath your routines, stargazer, something urging you to pay attention to what actually feels alive. This isn’t pressure—it’s invitation.

As the Moon moves through its many conversations with the planets, you’re pushed to notice your reactions instead of running past them. Some days feel energizing, others feel more contemplative, but all of it aims you toward choices that match who you’re becoming. Mercury’s shifts bring clearer communication and surprising insight. Neptune’s direct motion softens emotional static. By week’s end, you’ll understand something about yourself that felt out of reach before.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars square Saturn brings a slowing force to your week, Aries, one that asks you to rethink the pace you’ve been keeping. You may feel pulled between impulse and responsibility, and the contrast could catch you off guard. Sagittarius energy still boosts your drive, but Saturn’s influence reminds you that not every move requires immediate action. You’re learning how to direct your fire without draining yourself in the process.

When the Moon trines Mars on the 9th, your confidence resurfaces with a clearer sense of intention. Conversations feel easier, and something you’ve been wrestling with begins to settle emotionally. The Moon square on the 12th doesn’t block you—it simply asks for awareness. You don’t need to race. You need to choose what truly supports you.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon trine Venus on the 8th gives you a reminder of how good it feels when connection doesn’t require performance, Taurus. Sagittarius season widens your focus and stirs a curiosity you haven’t tapped into recently. You’re drawn toward people, ideas, or conversations that make you feel awake in a real way, and Venus helps you express yourself with more ease. Nothing forced, nothing pushed—just interest meeting opportunity.

The Moon square Venus on the 11th may spark a brief wave of doubt, but it dissolves as quickly as it arrives. By the 13th, the Moon in sextile to Venus highlights the relationships and habits that actually support you. You’re craving experiences that feel alive, not repetitive. Follow the pull toward what lights you up.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

This week puts your mind in high definition, Gemini. Mercury trine Saturn steadies your thoughts, helping you say something that’s needed saying for a while. The Moon trine Mercury on the same day strengthens your voice even further. But when the Moon squares Mercury on the 9th, an old doubt may resurface. Let it pass. You’re gathering information, not judging yourself. The Mercury–Uranus opposition on the 10th shakes loose an idea you didn’t expect, and it might inspire a change you’ve postponed.

By the 11th, Mercury trine Neptune softens your inner world, making room for imagination without losing your focus. Mercury entering Sagittarius brightens your perspective, and the Pluto sextile on the 13th helps you understand your motivation with honesty. Follow the thought that refuses to disappear.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This week opens with a rush of Moon activity that pulls you back into yourself, Cancer, but in a way that feels revealing instead of overwhelming. The Moon’s conversations with Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, and Neptune help you see what has been sitting under the surface, waiting for acknowledgment. As the Moon moves through Leo and Virgo, you’re encouraged to express needs you’ve softened or muted in the past. You’re not asking for anything unreasonable—you’re finally being honest.

When the Sun trines the Moon on the 9th, you feel stronger in your choices. By the time the Moon shifts through oppositions and squares, you’re not rattled. You’re simply noticing patterns you’re ready to outgrow. The week ends with a sense of emotional direction that feels earned, not forced.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun–Moon trine on the 9th lifts you in a way you’ll feel immediately, Leo. There’s a sense of recognition in the air, as if something inside you clicks back into place. Sagittarius season adds fire to your expression, and you move through the week with a confidence that doesn’t need defending. You’re seen, and this time you actually let yourself enjoy it. A thought or desire you’ve avoided may resurface, asking for honesty instead of performance.

When the Virgo half Moon arrives, your attention shifts to details you usually overlook. This isn’t nitpicking—it’s you understanding what supports your energy and what drains it. You’re building momentum toward a clearer direction, even if you don’t have the full picture yet. Trust the part of you that’s waking up.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This week sharpens your thinking in a way you’ll notice immediately, Virgo. Mercury trine Saturn gives you the focus you’ve been craving, and the Moon trine Mercury helps you communicate without second-guessing every sentence. Even when the Moon squares Mercury on the 9th, you’re not undone—you’re simply reminded of an old habit you’re finally ready to release. The Mercury–Uranus opposition on the 10th shakes a stale perspective loose, opening a direction you hadn’t considered.

By the 11th, Mercury trine Neptune softens your inner world, giving your imagination room to breathe without sending you spinning. Mercury’s move into Sagittarius brightens your mood and clears mental clutter. When Mercury sextiles Pluto on the 13th, you’re able to choose from a place of confidence instead of pressure. You feel aligned with yourself again.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Venus moving through Sagittarius, your week gains a spark that feels overdue, Libra. The Moon trine Venus on the 8th helps you recognize where you feel valued and where you’ve been settling. You might crave adventure or honesty in a way that surprises even you. Sagittarius energy encourages you to stretch beyond familiar patterns, not through risk but through curiosity. Conversations feel livelier, and you’re more open to sharing thoughts you usually edit out.

When the Moon squares Venus on the 11th, you may revisit a doubt you thought you’d outgrown. Let it inform you, not discourage you. By the 13th, the Moon, in sextile to Venus, restores your sense of ease and draws supportive people closer. You’re moving toward experiences that feel meaningful, not performative.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

This week brings a mix of introspection and release, Scorpio. The Moon opposition Pluto on the 8th highlights something you’ve been carrying quietly, not in a dramatic way but in a way that asks for honesty. You may realize how much energy you’ve spent protecting emotions that no longer need defense. As the week evolves, Aquarius placement for Pluto helps you look at your life with more distance, giving you a better sense of what feels true.

By the 12th, the Moon trine Pluto restores your confidence and reminds you of your strength. The Mercury sextile on the 13th helps you articulate feelings you once struggled to share. You’re not chasing transformation—you’re recognizing the growth already happening. Let yourself name what you want next.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon conjunct Jupiter on the 7th turns your attention inward, Sagittarius, not in a heavy way but in a way that urges you to check in with yourself. You may notice an urge to reconnect with something you put on pause. Even with Jupiter retrograde, your curiosity stays strong, and this week encourages you to explore what feels meaningful rather than what simply fills space. You’re craving experiences with substance, not spectacle.

By the 11th, the Moon in sextile to Jupiter brings a wave of encouragement that feels earned. Conversations open new doors, plans start forming, and you feel capable of following through without forcing anything. You’re shedding stale expectations and choosing direction based on genuine interest. Let the momentum grow naturally.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury trine Saturn helps you ground your thoughts, Capricorn, giving you a sense of control over the conversations or decisions you’ve been circling. The Moon trine Saturn on the same day reinforces that steadiness, making it easier to trust your instincts. When Mars squares Saturn on the 8th, you may hit a moment of resistance, but it isn’t a barrier—it’s a reminder to pace yourself and move with intention. You’re not falling behind. You’re choosing wisely.

By the 12th, the Moon’s opposition to Saturn highlights something you’ve been avoiding emotionally. It’s not heavy, just informative. You understand where your energy needs protection and where you can open up more freely. This week asks for honesty with yourself, not pressure to perform for anyone else.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

This week charges your instincts, Aquarius. The Moon in sextile to Uranus on the 7th brings a sudden burst of insight, something that helps you understand a situation that has felt stuck. The Moon square Uranus on the 10th may shake your routine, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Then Mercury opposes Uranus, pushing you to question an assumption you’ve ignored. You’re not being dramatic. You’re simply ready to see things without filters.

By the 12th, the Moon trine Uranus strengthens your confidence in a direction you’ve been considering. You feel more aligned with your choices and less concerned with external noise. This week reminds you that your intuition has range. Trust what arrives suddenly—it may be more accurate than the thoughts you’ve rehearsed.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

This week invites you back into yourself, Pisces. There’s a softness rising that you haven’t felt in a while, and it gives you space to hear your own thoughts without pressure. As Neptune prepares to move forward again, something inside you steadies. You feel more connected to what you want, and your emotional world stops looping the same old questions. Conversations flow more easily, and you’re able to name feelings you usually keep tucked away.

Once the Moon opposes Neptune on the 12th, a moment of doubt may appear, but don’t read too much into it. You’re sorting through your instincts, not losing them. This week hands you a renewed sense of direction—one shaped by honesty, not fantasy. You’re ready to trust yourself again.

