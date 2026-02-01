Weekly Horoscope: February 1-February 7

The week opens with a Leo Full Moon that puts feelings on display and reactions front and center. Egos get sensitive, emotions escalate fast, and anything left unspoken suddenly wants airtime. Uranus turning direct midweek shakes loose routines that felt tolerable but stale, pushing people out of autopilot. Plans shift. Conversations zig where you expected zag. In the middle of all this, stargazer, instincts start cutting through the performance and pointing at what’s been asking for attention.

As the days roll on, Mercury drifts into Pisces, softening language while making assumptions easier to slip into conversation. Emotions cling to words longer than expected. Signals blur if no one asks follow-up questions. This stretch favors paying attention over smoothing things over. Read your horoscope like a check-in, not a script. The goal isn’t prediction. It’s noticing what keeps triggering a response and why that spot still holds weight.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Someone hits a nerve early, and the reaction is immediate. The Moon opposing Mars can turn minor annoyances into full-body responses, especially when other people move indirectly or avoid saying what they mean. You’re primed to confront, correct, or storm ahead just to burn off the irritation. Pause long enough to clock what actually set you off, Aries, because it’s rarely the surface issue. Power struggles feel tempting, but they drain energy you’ll want back later.

By the end of the week, the Moon trine Mars gives you cleaner access to motivation. Action feels focused instead of reactive. Effort finally goes where it matters. Channel the heat into something that lasts. When you move with intention, people follow without needing a fight.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Comfort gets poked early, especially around affection, money, or how appreciated you feel. The Moon opposing Venus can make things you usually enjoy feel strangely unsatisfying, like the vibe is off but no one can say why. There’s an urge to withdraw or double down on familiar habits, Taurus, but notice where you’re doing that out of stubbornness instead of care. Sitting with mild disappointment tells you more than pretending it doesn’t exist.

By the weekend, the mood turns sweeter. The Moon trine Venus restores ease, pleasure, and a sense of being met. What felt strained smooths out naturally when you stop forcing reassurance. Let enjoyment be simple again. You don’t need grand gestures. Consistency does the trick.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your thoughts start beefing with your feelings, and neither wants to back down. The Moon opposing Mercury makes conversations feel slightly cursed, like everyone’s hearing something you didn’t actually say. Add Mercury squaring Uranus, and suddenly plans change, opinions flip, and patience evaporates. You might feel tempted to talk your way out of discomfort, Gemini, but that only creates more noise. Sit with the pause before responding. The first thing that comes out isn’t always the thing you mean.

Once Mercury slips into Pisces, the edge softens. Language turns more emotional, less argumentative. By the time the Moon trines Mercury, words land better and listening gets easier. Say what matters, skip the commentary. People hear you more when you slow the delivery.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The emotional volume knob snaps off at the start, thanks to a Leo Full Moon that drags feelings into public view. Power struggles, bruised egos, and reactive instincts flare fast, especially when other people push buttons they swear they didn’t touch. You may feel exposed, defensive, or weirdly performative, Cancer, as if everyone’s watching how you respond. Notice who pulls a reaction out of you versus who makes you feel steady. That distinction matters more than the drama itself.

As the Moon moves on, the mood loosens. Support shows up through conversations, small wins, and moments that remind you you’re not carrying everything solo. By the weekend, emotional exchanges feel easier and more mutual. Let yourself enjoy that relief without interrogating it.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Full Moon in your sign puts everything on display, whether you planned the reveal or not. Feelings surface fast, opinions get sharper, and attention lands directly on you. It’s tempting to perform, defend, or double down just to stay in control. Somewhere between confidence and vulnerability, Leo, there’s a realization about what actually deserves your energy. Being seen feels good, but being understood feels better, and those aren’t always the same audience.

As the week settles, the Sun trining the Moon brings relief. Emotional reactions even out, conversations feel smoother, and your presence lands without effort. You don’t have to overexplain or push for recognition. When you let things unfold naturally, people meet you where you are.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your brain wants precision, but the week keeps throwing curveballs. Moon opposing Mercury scrambles conversations, and Mercury squaring Uranus makes plans feel negotiable in the worst way. You may catch yourself rewriting texts in your head or replaying exchanges that already ended. Virgo, notice when control turns into overanalysis. Not every miscommunication needs a postmortem. Some things sort themselves out when you stop hovering over them.

Once Mercury drifts into Pisces, logic loosens its grip. Intuition sneaks in, and the pressure to be exact fades. By the time the Moon trines Mercury, communication feels easier and less loaded. Say what you mean without rehearsing it ten times. Relief follows honesty faster than perfection ever does.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Libra, the social contract feels renegotiable when the Moon opposes Venus and the vibe goes slightly sideways. Small slights feel bigger, compliments land weird, and affection feels conditional in ways you can’t quite pin down. There’s an urge to smooth things over before anyone gets uncomfortable, but that reflex deserves a timeout. Let reactions exist without immediately managing them. Who shows up without prompting tells you everything you need to know.

By the end of the week, the Moon trine Venus brings things back into balance without effort. Interactions feel warmer, timing improves, and mutuality replaces guesswork. You don’t have to audition for connection. When you stop adjusting yourself for the room, the right people meet you exactly where you are.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pressure shows up early and personal, like someone pressed a bruise you never pointed out. The Moon opposing Pluto drags control issues, old grudges, and unspoken dynamics into the open, whether you consent or not. You might feel the urge to test loyalty or pull back just to see who notices. Scorpio, that instinct comes from wanting certainty, not dominance, even if it wears a sharper outfit. Pay attention to who reacts defensively versus who stays steady.

As the week moves on, the Moon trine Pluto hands you leverage without theatrics. Insight sharpens. Timing improves. You don’t need to force outcomes. By the end, another square to Pluto asks for restraint one last time. Choose response over reaction. Power holds better when it’s measured.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Feelings hit closer to home than usual while Jupiter retrograde hangs out in Cancer, stirring memories, attachments, and emotional reactions you normally sidestep with humor or philosophy. The Moon sextiling Jupiter brings moments of genuine warmth that feel grounding instead of sticky. You might surprise yourself by wanting reassurance or familiarity, Sagittarius, and that doesn’t cancel your independence. It just means something real wants tending instead of explaining away.

Later in the week, the Moon squares Jupiter and tests boundaries. Overpromising feels tempting, especially when enthusiasm spikes. Pause before saying yes out of guilt or nostalgia. Growth still happens here, but it works best when you don’t inflate expectations. Stay present with what’s actually manageable.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Responsibilities feel heavier when Saturn swims through Pisces, blurring lines between duty and emotional obligation. The Moon opposing Saturn can trigger moments where expectations land all at once, especially from people who assume you’ll handle it because you always do. Capricorn, it’s worth noticing when self-control turns into self-denial. You’re allowed to feel put upon without immediately powering through it. Sitting with that reaction tells you where limits actually belong.

As the days move on, steadiness returns when you choose structure intentionally instead of defaulting to it. Fewer commitments, clearer priorities, and better pacing make a noticeable difference. You don’t need to carry everything to prove reliability. Boundaries earn respect faster than burnout ever does.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something snaps you out of autopilot fast. The Moon squaring Uranus rattles routines, expectations, and whatever you assumed was stable enough to ignore. Then Uranus stations direct and suddenly the itch to change gets harder to dismiss. Plans feel restrictive, conversations feel off-script, and patience thins. Aquarius, notice where you’ve been tolerating discomfort just because it felt easier than dealing with it. That excuse expires this week.

As momentum builds, the Moon trining Uranus offers a smarter outlet for disruption. Ideas land cleanly. Adjustments feel purposeful instead of reactive. Mercury squaring Uranus adds sharp opinions, so choose words carefully. You don’t need to shock anyone to make your point. When you act from intention rather than irritation, shifts happen without collateral damage.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Reality and imagination don’t agree this week, and you’re the one stuck refereeing. With Neptune in Aries, instincts push toward action while feelings blur the edges of what’s actually happening. The Moon opposing Neptune can scramble perception, making signals hard to read and intentions easy to project. You might feel pulled to trust a vibe that hasn’t earned it yet, Pisces. Pause before romanticizing confusion. Not everything needs interpretation.

As the days move on, grounding helps more than escape. Stick to what’s observable, repeatable, and steady. Emotional sensitivity stays high, but it works better when paired with discernment. Let inspiration exist without turning it into a storyline. When you stay present, intuition sharpens instead of drifting.

