Weekly Horoscope: February 11 – 17

Patience is spread thin. With warrior planet Mars in fiery Aries since New Year’s Eve, we have been cultivating the self-confidence to be independent. This bravery encourages us to no longer put up with outdated lifestyles holding us back, as Mars in Aries meets rebellious Uranus early Wednesday morning at 1:19 AM. We are building up to a breaking point. Be cautious of aggressive outbursts and accidents, people will be acting impulsively.

Once Mars has left Aries with a bang, the action planet enters Taurus at 5:51 AM on Thursday, where its typically savage willpower pretends to be way too civilized to argue. With Mars in such a chill sign, everyone will be too lazy to fight, instead opting for passive aggression and repressed anger. Everything that was initiated while Mars was in Aries slows down, since Taurus acts with more patience. With Taurus’s planetary ruler Venus in Capricorn and Mars in Taurus—both loyal and committed earth signs—this Valentine’s Day will be one for long-term lovers and steady flings.

Videos by VICE

If you don’t have time to do anything for Valentine’s Day this week because something came up out of the blue during Wednesday’s Mars/Uranus conjunction, there is always more time on the weekend to connect with those you love most. There will be a less hectic and more romantic atmosphere this weekend, as Venus connects with dreamy Neptune on Sunday at 3:45 AM. Let them how much they mean to you, and that you’ll always be there for them!

All times EST

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Expect some hiccups in your commute midweek as action planet Mars meets Uranus, the planet of surprises, early Wednesday morning. Instead of letting your temper drive you to have an outburst as you give innocent people a piece of your mind, try to locate your patience: Count to 50 and then count back down to zero. On Thursday, Mars moves into the domestic sector of your chart, finding you more comfortable sitting in your bed, phone in hand, deleting old contacts as you work out who you’re inviting over to your place this weekend. Your weekend fling will help you reach a new level of self-esteem, as love planet Venus meets with dreamy Neptune, creating a romantic atmosphere for self-love and more.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

With Mercury in your sign until April, expect everyone else to be on the same wily metaphysical page as you—your sharpened mind now allows for an astute explanation of the unexplainable. Luckily, that will help you think on your toes as you experience some surprise blows to your bank account midweek, when action planet Mars meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. You’re going to have to think of a way to cover some unexpected expenses. Say goodbye to impulse buys, because on Thursday, Mars leaves your financial sector, moving into a part of your chart concerning contractual agreements. Go through your bank statement to see if there’s anything you’ve been paying for that you don’t use anymore.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Be mindful of your temper, Aries. This week, your planetary ruler Mars meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, creating the perfect storm for outbursts. Tantrums aside, this has a positive influence on you, encouraging you to be yourself and rebel in a personally empowering way. You feel a rush to put finishing touches on your futuristic pet project on Wednesday, just before Mars moves into Taurus, aka your financial sector. With the warrior planet here through March 31, you will be compelled to spend your money on luxury items, so make sure you have the money for it first—Mars is known to pillage pockets in this placement. Get in touch with your dream job on Saturday night, as money planet Venus gently connects with fantasy planet Neptune.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Be careful this week, Taurus. With action planet Mars meeting Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, there will be accidents that happen outside of your control midweek. Remember: Safety first. Mars moves into your sign on Thursday, giving your willpower a boost as you dive headfirst into self-directed projects. With communication planet Mercury in Pisces until April, you’re going to have more surreal and creative approaches to your social media content. On Saturday night, your planetary ruler Venus connects with dreamy Neptune—get creative and apply yourself, making collaborative, transcendental artwork with a group of people that defy form. It’s a good weekend for you to connect with like-minded strangers to make something magical.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

With your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, transiting your house of career through April, you’re going to be thinking a lot about the bigger picture and how your job fits into the world as a whole. Of course, these are all just impressions that you can’t quite find the words to communicate in a job interview, but you’ll find a way to creatively convey what you believe is important to impart on the world. Try to avoid online arguments, as warrior Mars meets with the planet of surprises (and technology), Uranus, on Wednesday—don’t blow a fuse, literally or figuratively speaking. Try to look after your sleep schedule starting Thursday, as Mars in Taurus will find you blending the necessary boundaries between work and home.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

If you can manage to smooth over blowouts at work midweek, you’ll be able to fully enjoy Valentine’s Day properly on Thursday. Your boss has a short temper right now, so try not to push the envelope. Although you will have a great plan to initiate a new approach to your job, present it to your higher-ups in a way that flatters them. With love planet Venus in your opposite sign, Capricorn, you can turn on the charm and be recognized as a hard worker. Saturday night into Sunday morning has potential to be a romantic one, as Venus connects with dreamy Neptune—you can have a late Valentine’s Day celebration that makes you forget about the stressful work week.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s been Valentine’s Day for a while for you, Leo, because during Aquarius season, you take more time to connect with others as the sun moves through your opposite sign. You believe in strength through independence, but you will have to walk it how you talk it midweek, when action planet Mars meets rebellious Uranus, compelling you to take a stand and put your ideas in motion. During Mercury’s extended visit in Pisces, you will be highly empathetic, and nearly psychic through April, so put your intuition to use: Deepen your connections with your lovers and friends. If you can avoid looking at your emails this weekend, try to give yourself a break, because someone is going to contact you about some work.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A once-in-a-lifetime change happens midweek, when action planet Mars meets rebellious Uranus (a rare connection) on Wednesday, in your house of transformation. This shift will be triggered by another person, as they inspire you take the initiative to be independent. Trust in your intuition about the future. You turn your attention to your studies on Thursday when Mars enters Taurus, where it will remain until March 31, shifting your gears from committing to others to committing to expanding your horizons via studying art or music. With your planetary ruler Mercury in Pisces through April, your partners are going to be communicating with you, but they won’t have the words—rather, they will show you how they feel through gestures, and in some special cases of Pisces mysticism, appearing to you in dreams.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

This week is romantically exciting if not upsetting. As action planet Mars meets Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday, there will be an urge to try new things in your relationships midweek, with an emphasis on independence or interdependence. Your partner (or friend, or frenemy) will inspire you to think about how your relationship will hold up in the future, and whether you need to think of new ways to make it exciting. Regardless of whatever rocks your world this week, good or bad, you will have your planetary ruler Venus in Capricorn holding you down and giving you boss level strength on the home front. This weekend, find inspiration about your workflow: Upgrade your routines as Venus connects with dreamy Neptune very early Sunday morning.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your routine gets a facelift this week, as your planetary ruler, action planet Mars, meets up with radical Uranus in your house of work and ritual on Wednesday. You will come up with new, brilliant ways to handle your business. Uranus is inventive, providing you inspiration for independent projects and entrepreneurial pursuits. Surprises at work inspire you to think on your toes and come up with futuristic solutions. On Thursday, Mars enters your opposite sign Taurus, where it will remain until March 31, putting you on the other end of the chase as romantic partners passively pursue you. This weekend is romantic, as sweet Venus gently connecting with dreamy Neptune—you will enjoy having company Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You have some major creative power this week, Sag. With action planet Mars meeting up with inventive Uranus in the sector of your chart that tells us about making art, you’re going to have genius breakthroughs in the studio as you come up with new and unique ways of approaching your craft. And if you aren’t an active artist, this has implications for your dating life as well—a close friend or hookup will shock you! Starting Thursday, your day-to-day gets a lot busier, although it will be challenging to find the drive to meet too many demands; with Mars in Taurus, where it is technically debilitated, you’ll want to take your time on each task until March 31.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

There are big changes at home this week, Capricorn. As action planet Mars meets up with futuristic Uranus on Wednesday, you’ll feel a big push to take charge around the house. Be on the lookout for surprising or erratic behavior from your roommates or family members alike, and avoid being overly confrontational, since tempers will be short. On Thursday, Mars enters the creative sector of your chart, beginning a period of thorough artistic production as you take your time to stop and smell the roses through March 31. Writing and verbal expression is a breeze this weekend, as lovely Venus in Capricorn gently connects with dreamy Neptune late Saturday night into Sunday morning, allowing you to get creative with affectionate poetry and prose.

What’s in the stars for you in February? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.