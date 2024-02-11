Weekly Horoscope: February 12 – 18

Action planet Mars enters Aquarius on Tuesday, February 13, at 1:05 AM, charging our social and political batteries. Also on Tuesday, Venus gently connects with dreamy Neptune at 8:35 AM, bringing a sentimental vibe.

Look out for ideological transgression as warrior Mars meets with power planet Pluto on Wednesday, February 14, at 1:05 AM, pushing the limits of social norms.

Our relationships to the collective is activated when love planet Venus enters social sign Aquarius on Friday, February 16, at 11:05 AM. Conversations take an unexpected turn as Mercury clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, also on Friday, at 10:52 PM—unexpected information is in the details!

Relationships are transformed as Venus meets with Pluto on Saturday, February 17, at 3:48 PM. Secrets can build or break trust.

Pisces season begins on Sunday, February 18, at 11:13 PM! Pisces is the last sign of winter in the northern hemisphere and the last sign of summer in the southern hemisphere—change is around the corner.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re goal driven as your planetary ruler, Mars, enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Your vision for the future motivates you to follow through! You can be ruthless when it comes to getting your way as Mars meets with Pluto, tightening your grip. Don’t try to force anything, and channel your focus productively. Public displays of affection, or wearing your heart on your sleeve, can be in the cards for you as love planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, making it easier to exhibit your romantic and creative sides. A period of rest comes when Pisces season begins. Pisces season marks a time to connect with parts of yourself that you don’t often pay attention to.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re motivated to live up to your legacy as action planet Mars enters the sector of your chart dealing with your reputation. You are called to peak performance! Determination is amplified when Mars meets with Pluto. A gentle push can be enough; partners will take care of the rest. Romantic connections draw nearer as your planetary ruler, Venus, connects with dreamy Neptune. Sentimental conversations bring down walls and merge hearts. Venus enters your chart’s fame sector, boosting your reputation and making your life’s work and accomplishments look prettier. You’re having breakthrough ideas as Mercury clashes with Uranus. As Venus meets with Pluto, consider what you want to have control over and what you would rather let live.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Shared values merge together as love planet Venus connects with Neptune, which transcends and dissolves reason. It might be hard to keep track of what belongs to you and what belongs to another person. Shared profits or expenses could get confusing. A unique and inventive approach is taken as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Uranus, giving you a special, customized flair in the ways you speak your mind! A new chapter in your career and legacy begins with Pisces season. How you show up in the world is made clear, and your reputation comes into focus over the following weeks.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Romance is in the air as love planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune! Idealistic conversations with others can bring you closer together. Emotional connection is easier when other peoples’ guards are down. As Venus meets with Pluto, big feelings about the future and your accomplishments are explored. Be honest with yourself if you feel jealousy or covetousness. The robotic, analytical vibes end and you connect with the flow of life when the sun enters fellow water sign Pisces, beginning Pisces season. As the sun moves through your chart’s house of travel, beliefs, and higher knowledge, you’re broadening your horizons and thinking more about philosophical and spiritual ideas.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

External motivators can change your direction. Become hyper vigilant about peer pressure. As Mars meets with power planet Pluto, you can team up with a partner to go above and beyond in your efforts—but don’t let pettiness get blown out of proportion. Social harmony comes when Venus enters your chart’s house of relationships, making it easier to balance passionate emotions with cool logic. What other people have to say might come as a shock as Mercury clashes with Uranus. You may feel compelled to find ways to reason with nonsense. A new layer of your relationships unfolds as Venus meets with Pluto. You and a partner’s desire for independence while maintaining peace can bring up fears to work through.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Compassion and emotional connection require little to no effort as love planet Venus connects with Neptune. Other people are letting their guards down, which can help you feel more secure and affectionate. Work and practical relationships improve as Venus enters your chart’s house of work and routine, welcoming shared values when it comes to your chores and lifestyle. You’re asking questions about things that are yet to be discovered as your planetary ruler, Mercury, clashes with Uranus. Data from tests and experiments can determine which direction to take. The sun changes signs and Pisces season begins when the sun enters your chart’s house of partnerships. Relationships are a pivotal theme over the coming weeks. Events in another person’s life can affect your life, too!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Find cute ways to bring charming elements into your day-to-day life as your planetary ruler Venus connects with Neptune, welcoming whimsical, romantic vibes. Even chores can be sweet! Get in touch with your inner child as Venus enters fellow air sign Aquarius, connecting you to the things that you enjoy doing. Your creative and artistic powers are flowing! Relationships are transformed when Venus meets with Pluto in your chart’s house of sexuality and creativity, beginning a cycle that changes your feelings and values about your sexuality and making babies. This is also a monumental moment for your creative agency. Pisces season begins when the sun enters your chart’s house of work and routine, helping you focus on getting into a productive and chill flow.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Find some personal space to connect with yourself, physically and mentally, as your planetary ruler Mars enters your chart’s most private sector of your chart. On an emotional level, this is an energetic reset. Practically, however, this can begin a new chapter in your home and family life. Mind your temper when Mars meets with Pluto, which might put you in overdrive. You could feel like you need to have a strong sense of control and power, but the tighter your grip, the more challenged you become. Learn to let it go! Peace and harmony flow in your home as Venus enters Aquarius, putting you in touch with your emotional reality. You might feel compelled to talk through disconnects in relationships as Mercury clashes with Uranus.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Your relationship to your home develops in a way that fits your ideals and values as Venus connects with dreamy Neptune. This can mean something beyond finding home decor that brings you a sense of peace, but rather having a home that represents who you are and the type of environment that you need in order to feel most like yourself. Try to channel your wildest ideas into a notebook! You can creatively solve problems or invent something totally new when faced with a situation that no one has ever been in before, as Mercury clashes with Uranus. Pisces season begins, activating your chart’s house of home and family. During the next month, you’ll be focusing on your private life and how it makes you who you are. You might become more interested in your sleep hygiene and bringing order to your home.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Indulge in something sentimental! Love planet Venus, which is in your sign, connects with dreamy Neptune, putting you in the mood to embody your emotions. As Venus and Mars both meet Pluto, money is an extremely loaded topic. Being overly calculated can lack charity. A confrontation of your own financial fears can help you develop the next steps in your career and sense of happiness. You’re looking at money through the lens of modern life as Mercury clashes with Uranus. New ideas about your city begin with Pisces season. This can also be a time of intellectual curiosity. It’s an ideal period to get some research done, or to connect with your own inner voice.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

A boost in energy comes as action planet Mars enters your sign, which can bring you extra strength and willpower. You could be more assertive, which can shape your relationships. Remember to be gentle as Mars meets with ruthless Pluto. Try not to be too forceful, and use this energy to transform parts of your life that need to be revived, healed, or have a comeback. Venus enters your sign, helping you connect with things you enjoy. By embodying your sense of pleasure and happiness, you can bring this into others’ lives as well. You might come across as a loose cannon when Mercury clashes with Uranus. You’re approaching problems with a sharp mind and proposing inventive solutions.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Your friendships and social connections can take on a fairytale vibe as love planet Venus connects with Neptune, the planet of spirituality. This aspect can make you more idealistic about your social relationships, and more empathetic toward your friends. You might send a risky text, or speak on something truly unhinged, as Mercury clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. You’re feeling more like yourself when Pisces season begins! With the sun in your sign, you are now the star of the show. Your vision for yourself and your life feels more clear and central. This can bring more order to your relationships and help you find—and get in touch with—what makes you happy.