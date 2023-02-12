Weekly Horoscope: February 13 – 19

Love planet Venus meets with dreamy Neptune at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, February 15, although there ought to be magic in the air for a day before or after, too! This has the potential to be a romantic week, appropriate for the holiday.

The sun meets with serious Saturn on Thursday, February 16, at 11:48 AM, beginning a new cycle regarding authority, power, and respect. Who is in charge? Maybe someone new! Issues surrounding democracy and voting are on the table, since this is happening in politically aware air sign Aquarius.

Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge, on Friday, February 17, at 9:13 PM. This is helpful for gaining a well-rounded understanding of any topic. Learning, understanding, and teaching are favored. People are receptive to ideas that are outside of their comfort zone or field of view. Language barriers can be easily surpassed.

Trust can be won over as love planet Venus gently connects with power planet Pluto at 12:04 PM on Sunday, February 19. Through sharing vulnerability, intimacy is built. As Venus is with Neptune, there is a possibility of delusion, but its connection to Pluto implies that strong emotional impressions can set us up for psychological breakthroughs and deep connection.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You can get a well-rounded understanding of your future goals and how to accomplish them practically as Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries. As you consider your options for the future, it’s helpful to have a sense of self confidence, which this aspect can favor. Having a vision for the future is one thing, but making plans is another. Mercury, currently in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, gives you the tools that you need to put these dreams into motion. Mercury loves to stay busy with checklists, phone calls, and emails, and Jupiter has the grand-scheme mindset that allows you to put these big picture ideas into practical use.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You have an idealistic vision of your future self as your planetary ruler, Venus, meets with dreamy Neptune. What love and glamour do you see yourself swimming in? Consider your dreams. As Venus also connects with Pluto, the planet of taboos, you’re wading in strong emotional currents. This channel can show deeper patterns in what you believe and how you view the world. A new relationship to authority begins as the sun meets with Saturn, the planet of law. It’s possible that you have a new boss, or are stepping into your own power at this moment. Even if you’re self-employed or unemployed, how you take charge of your life and relate to those in power is a theme.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Creativity flows as love planet Venus meets with dreamy Neptune. You can show off all of the beauty that you have created or enjoyed as this alignment happens in a public sector of your chart. This can begin a new chapter in your career, and how you draw in not just money, but admiration. As Venus connects with Pluto, the planet of hidden resources, your sparkle and beauty can put you on the path to deeply lined pockets. There are investors or financial players involved, which can inspire you to put on a show. Your brain power is amped up as your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with lucky Jupiter. You can discuss big concepts in a way that is practical and easy to digest.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Ask for what you need in order to achieve greatness. To level up, or to succeed in battle, it could be wise to form an alliance or at least ask for some assistance. As messenger Mercury gently connects with Jupiter, the planet of success, you can find that people are willing to direct you to the right person or stakeholder to guide you along your way to greatness. Relationships are getting deeper as love planet Venus gently connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets. There is a lot of wondering and fantasizing happening, which can be as confusing as it is delightful. This can bring relationships closer. This level of vulnerability can push relationships to a point where transformation is made, with trust and faith.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Consider the way that you have authority in your relationships as your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with Saturn, the planet of rules. Or maybe it’s time to see how your ball and chain can imply your relationship to yourself, too. Perhaps this begins a new cycle in how you present or understand the implicit terms and conditions in relationships. Maybe you’re getting to see parts of other people that normally don’t go noticed or spoken about. This is a time for you to fortify your relationships—romantic, platonic, familial, business, all of them! Shed light on weaknesses or secrets, if you feel called. Have no fear: As messenger Mercury gently connects with Jupiter, the planet of hope, even the most painful or dull topics can be discussed with a silver lining.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

There is space for uninhibitedness now. As emotional love planet Venus meets with dreamy Neptune, there’s an openness in love and relationships that allows you to experience a very fertile state of creativity, affection, and faith in others. This can help you become a more playful version of yourself. This dreamy space that’s opened up can bring you more insight into your patterns and cycles as it connects with Pluto, the planet of taboos, allowing you to either break out of these behavioral loops, or giving you the ability to integrate them into a more peaceful, sexy vision. Your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with lucky Jupiter, encouraging you to imagine the impossible, and take practical steps toward making it happen.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

It seems like anything goes these days as your planetary ruler Venus meets with dreamy Neptune. You can believe any story that you’re telling yourself. So make sure they have a happy ending. It’s especially important to remember the power of love as Venus connects with power planet Pluto, which can find you connected to underground channels. You can heal deeply ingrained fears and hangups through faith, but a positive mental attitude is necessary. Luckily, Mercury, the planet of the mind, gently connects with optimistic Jupiter, so happiness is one call away! You have friends and partners who are more than willing to help you. Figuring out what you want is the tricky part, because desire is currently more transient than ever.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

As the sun meets with Saturn in your chart’s house of home and family, there’s a new way of seeing your family secrets. Dynamics of authority and parenting restart as the annual cycle closes and opens. This can be a time when you are finding ways to step into your own authority, becoming or rejecting your own parents. Or maybe you’re connecting with your family and history, with those who came before you, in a way that is meaningful. This can also be a time when you’re making important decisions about your home. Consider how you want your lifestyle and habits to go and take a swing—you’ll find success as Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with lucky Jupiter.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Dreams about home and family, whether you’re asleep or awake, are vivid as love planet Venus meets with fantastical Neptune. There is faith in whatever you can feel and imagine now. Creativity is being channeled from the source. There’s a lot swirling around in your imagination, in private. It’d be wise to keep a dream journal or keep your notebook next to the bed, so that you can write down the beautiful ideas that come in a near sleep, or asleep, state. Your ability to express yourself, creatively and intellectually, is astrologically supported as Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter. This is a helpful aspect for being funny, charming, and asking the right questions!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

It’s time to get your budget organized, Capricorn! The sun meets with your planetary ruler, Saturn, restarting an annual cycle related to order and authority. This year it’s about your resources. You can take a look at what you’re spending money on, what you want to spend your money on, and how you want to structure your spending in order to have the cash flow and sustenance that you need to do what you want. It’s not about cutting yourself off, but seeing how you can fill your cup more. Venus, the planet of harmony, connects with Pluto, the planet of chaos! It seems that both can coexist. This aspect is helpful for you to have more mercy, and to deepen your relationship with yourself. It’s intense detective work.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

If the answer isn’t “no,” then it’s “yes!” It’s easier to figure out what you do want by naming what you don’t. As the sun meets with your planetary ruler Saturn, you can see the truth more clearly. It’s possible that the truth is found via process of elimination. You spot the lie, and in its place, speak the truth. With the planet of communication, Mercury, in your sign, you’re better equipped to express your thoughts. You’re learning very quickly, with a more porous and perceptive mind, as Mercury connects with Jupiter. This is a positive time to make an agreement that favors you, and that sticks. Terms of agreement have space to adapt. Your consistency shows you’re responsible.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You are at peak sparkle as love planet Venus meets with dreamy Neptune, turning up the dial on your glamour and flair! You can feel for everyone around you; this sensitivity is fantastic for love, romance, and creativity. Costumes, characters, and otherworldly beauty are favored under this transit. As Venus gently connects with Pluto, you have an intuitive understanding of group social dynamics. You can charm masses and gently lead the way! You might be feeling more generous with your presence, agreeing to show up and volunteer your time and attention as Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter. You may be ready to share some secret information, as the wheels are greased.