Weekly Horoscope: February 15 – 21

On Wednesday, February 17, Saturn, the planet of law and order, clashes with Uranus, the planet of revolution, at 2:08 PM. Since these are two of the solar system’s slower moving outer planets and this happens two more times this year, this is one transit that defines 2021. The last time these squares took place was 1999-2000—if you can remember what was happening then!

Uranus reflects all things unexpected, slippery, and uncontrollable, and Saturn is a governing force trying to contain it. This can play out as dusty old laws being modernized or challenged, and on a personal level, it’s an overhaul of things we once held in high regard. We are radically addressing our ethics with hopes that it will pay off in the future. There will be shocks to our foundations that lead to new invention.

On Thursday, February 18, the sun enters Pisces at 5:43 AM, beginning Pisces season! We are at the end of winter and temperatures are fluctuating more. There are sales on winter coats. As a zodiac sign, Pisces relates to transcending the bullshit and connecting to universal knowledge. Forgiveness and martyrdom are Pisces themes.

On Friday, February 19, love planet Venus clashes with warrior Mars at 6:03 PM, which bodes well for people who have a conducive channel for their horniness…otherwise it manifests as sexual frustration! This can also be an exciting time for artistic expression, if you don’t have any other way to get off.

Mercury retrograde ends on Saturday, February 20, at 7:51 PM. The days where Mercury retrograde starts and ends are always the most annoying of all. This is because Mercury’s planetary motion is so slow that things are really just not moving the way they should. Emails get lost in the spam inbox, people show up places at the wrong time. Just be sure you have patience for others and yourself this weekend.

All times ET.

Aries

Love planet Venus clashes with your planetary ruler Mars, asking that you invest in your community in new ways. You can find a way to support a friend’s business or crowdsource new investments. With the beginning of Pisces season, the sun moves into a more quiet sector of your chart and you’re catching up on rest. This is a time to check in with your health, mental and physical, and tie up loose ends on projects that you want to complete before the start of your personal new year (your birthday!). This past Mercury retrograde had you thinking about old friends and social dynamics. As Mercury retrograde ends, there are some mixups with your friends.

Taurus

You’re ready for some serious change when it comes to your career and how you want to share your ideas with the world. Saturn, the planet of structures, clashes with quirky Uranus, and you are eager to break out of old titles and ranks, to try something different. While you feel pressure, there is actually no rush—you have all year to sort it out! Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Mars, giving you a little saving grace with whatever you decide to charge toward. You have plenty of friends, and friends of friends, who can make your dreams come true as Pisces season begins. After a long time of reconsidering how you want to be remembered, you have a moment of pause before moving forward with the rebrand as Mercury retrograde ends.

Gemini

After some time of getting your shit together and figuring out the best course of action, it’s time to initiate some big, public-facing plans as Pisces season begins. Over the coming weeks the sun will illuminate the part of your chart concerning fame and public reputation, making your achievements more visible. You had time to think about what you believe in, now it’s time to put that mission statement to action. You’re still having a lot of debates surrounding your beliefs, however, as Mercury retrograde is doing its final twirl. As Mercury retrograde ends, take a moment to think about what message you want to send, and what you still have left to learn in the future.

Cancer

Aquarius season was rough, Cancer. You were getting your tax materials organized, learning about things that had to change, and just doing the unsavory things that are part of life. Now that the sun moves into fellow water sign Pisces, you can begin to focus on what elixirs you want to pour into the cups that were just emptied out. The coming weeks will be time to deepen your relationship to your beliefs, secular or not, and to simply hammer out a mission statement. This can also be beneficial for your studies, and serious paperwork. There is a delay to getting these papers in order, of course, as Mercury stops to end its retrograde. Use this moment of pause to relax in the waiting room.

Leo

Your relationships are reshaping your career. The unpredictability of other people and their slippery paths challenges how you want to settle as Saturn, the planet of structures, gets a challenge from Uranus, the planet of rebellion. Whenever Uranus is involved, there is a need for a backup plan. Make peace with other people’s need to do their own thing, and give them as much space as they need. You’ll find a way to channel passions in your relationships either through separation or new ways of addressing desires as Mars clashes with Venus. Communication in relationships is at a standstill, however, as Mercury retrograde ends, so be prepared to get more information later. You’re going to get deeper intimacy over the coming weeks as the sun in Pisces illuminates a sensitive sector of your chart.

Virgo

You had a productive past few weeks as the sun moved through your house of health and work. Now that you’re in a groove with your rhythm and routine in order, you have cleared up some space to ask people to hang out with you! Pisces season begins, lighting up the sector of your chart related to relationships and interpersonal commitments. You’ll at least be able to see where other people are at and how they can meet you half way. This past Mercury retrograde helped you rearrange your schedule and get your priorities in order. It also brought some inconveniences, and the space to work things out. As Mercury retrograde slows down and ends, expect some hiccups and bring a book while you wait it out.

Libra

You are excited to change your social dynamics as your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Mars, the planet of severance. In order to get closer to intimacy and true friendship, it’s time for a change. There is a boost of energy in your social and creative life that encourages further transformation. These conversations can be delayed, or just feel like they’re going nowhere as Mercury ends its retrograde. Take the time to reflect instead, and the information will come to you later. After a while of focusing on your love life and creativity, it’s time to get into a routine concerning your health and productivity. The sun moves into your chart’s sector of lifestyle, finding you taking an honest look at what habits you need to pick up in order to feel helpful.

Scorpio

There are deeply ingrained standards that are being challenged by your relationships. You have inherited this framework from your family, or from childhood, and then there are people and relationships that are so unpredictable they drive a jackhammer into your foundations as Saturn, the planet of structure clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention. This overhaul leads to something totally new being born. You’re eager to address issues of desire and drive as Venus clashes with your planetary ruler, Mars. Sex, pleasure, and creativity are themes for the coming weeks: As Pisces season begins, see what is initiated in this area of life. Things at home are hitting a wall as Mercury retrograde ends, so have patience.

Sagittarius

The past few weeks have been busy—filled with meetings, emails, and errands. After getting all of this organized, it’s time for you to focus on your private life for a few weeks. As Pisces season begins, the sun enters the sector of your chart that reflects your domestic and family life. This is a good time for resting or just thinking about your roots that brought you to the place where you are today. There are still, of course, some phone calls that need to be moved around and other correspondences that are delayed as Mercury retrograde comes to an end. Expect inconveniences, miscommunications, and traffic jams that will soon ease up in the coming weeks.

Capricorn

There is a shock to your financial standing as Uranus, the planet of surprises, clashes with your planetary ruler, Saturn! This is something that only happens every 21 or so years, if you can remember what was going on around 1999-2000. There is going to be a change to how you define financial stability and material security, which can find you coming up with new ways to monetize your creativity or your social skills. Speaking of which, the next few weeks of Pisces season will bring more phone calls and correspondences than you can imagine, so get ready to run around town. Delays to paychecks or mail deliveries reach their peak as Mercury retrograde slows down to move forward again. The coming weeks will clear that up.

Aquarius

Unpredictable curveballs at home find you needing to take action as Uranus, the planet of surprises, clashes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. It’s going to be a long process, of course, and it’s hard for you to even answer to these things. There will be more opportunities over the course of the year to try to pin things down. You have some help making an impulsive move as Venus clashes with Mars, encouraging you to chase after the things that you want. You’re taking an honest look at your finances as Pisces season begins, helping you see what you have to support the decisions that you need to make. Mercury retrograde ends in your sign, and you brain is slowing down for a second. Take time to reflect.

Pisces

While there’s a lot still happening behind the scenes, you’re ready to step out as Pisces season begins! The past few weeks have been tiring, as you focused on your mental and physical health and had to address things that have been lurking for way too long. Now that the sun is in your sign, you can finally center yourself and new things that you want to launch! Of course you’re still getting your footing; things are not so stable right now, clearly. Mercury retrograde comes to an end and there is a moment of silence when you address things that are deeply embedded in your subconscious. A subliminal conversation that you’ve been having comes to a pause for you to reflect and have more clarity moving forward.

