Weekly Horoscope: February 18 – 24

The strengths of your commitments are tested by love and money planet Venus connecting with Saturn, the planet of time, at 5:52 AM on Monday morning. Early in the week, everything frilly and romantic that Venus normally enjoys will be met with cold discernment because of its connection with serious, fun-sucking Saturn. It is not a warm, fuzzy time, but some empathy will be available from Pisces planets.

Pisces season officially begins when the sun enters the intuitive water sign at 6:04 PM on Monday evening. Things start moving at a more intuitive and relaxed pace and we cool down. There is less social obligation than there was during Aquarius season, and the laid-back energy of Pisces can mellow out the anal Capricorn planets.

Tuesday finds us at a loss for words, as communication planet Mercury meets with Neptune, the planet of illusions, at 1:37 AM—things get confusing! It’s hard to know what to say, but it’s easy to know how you feel. There is a super full moon in Virgo on Tuesday as well, at 10:54 AM, calling for a compromise between criticism and acceptance. We can express our feelings in vague and nonverbal ways—some would call it art. Mercury gently connects with Saturn at 9:39 PM, helping us find a way to put these ideas into words with the help of others; their boundaries help shape our endless wonder.

After such an intense beginning to the week, we have some space to process on Wednesday and Thursday as the skies get quiet, but we are leading up to an intense crescendo on Friday! Mercury will clash with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, at 3:40 PM, requiring us to make adjustments in order to continue growing. It’s a shot in the dark since Mercury in Pisces makes very little sense on paper—even if it feels right—and Jupiter in Sagittarius is incredibly optimistic—there is a leap of faith. Sweet Venus will meet intense Pluto at 10:49 PM, triggering control issues in an unhappy relationship, and if you’re single, attracting shady characters. This could also translate to great sex to make up for the discomfort earlier in the week. Everyone’s different.

To answer the infrastructural and upsetting issues that occurred earlier this week, we will be able to process what hurt our feelings over the weekend. Mercury gently connects with obsessive Pluto on Saturday at 12:15 PM, helping us get to the heart of the matter. There’s no possible way to explain everything, and Mercury in Pisces understands that with good humor, but this aspect will allow for a deep exploration of our darkest emotions, setting the stage for emotionally mature interactions.

All times EST

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your week begins with a rush of energy as the sun enters Pisces on Monday evening, greeting the atmosphere of your solar return. A super full moon arrives on Tuesday, forcing you to reckon with any imbalances in your relationships and process the ways that other people make you feel. A few hours after, communication planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Neptune, tinging your abstract statements with an element of fantasy—an imaginative influence, however not the best for getting across details. Friday pushes you to jump in, take a leap of faith and trust in the process of your ambitions, as Mercury squares off with expansive Jupiter.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Pisces season begins on Monday: It’s your time to catch up on rest! Restorative relaxation should be prioritized until Aries season. You’re low energy and it’s time to take a break. Serious work commitments are made near Monday as Venus, the planet of values, meets taskmaster Saturn in your house of career, leaving little room for Venus to do its job sugarcoating everything early in the week. The super full moon in Virgo on Tuesday finds your dedication coming to fruition. Pay close attention to themes in your dreams around that time, as messenger Mercury meets dreamy Neptune on Tuesday, sending you subliminal messages. A status upgrade happens on or around Friday when Venus meets power planet Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Welcome to Pisces season, Taurus—time to party! But in all seriousness, networking is in your forecast for the coming weeks. Early in the week, you catch yourself entertaining morally conservative views as your planetary ruler and planet of values, Venus, meets with father time Saturn in your house of higher knowledge. This transit asks for strict dedication to your beliefs. Tuesday’s full moon in Virgo is flirtatious and fun, bringing passion projects and your dating life to fruition, generating a sense of belonging. A powerful transformation occurs on Friday as Venus meets transformation planet Pluto, creating a shift in the values defining your worldview.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

While the sun is in Pisces, you receive a lot of attention from those with hiring power who want you on their team. It’s your time to shine professionally as a creative free spirit. Tuesday’s Virgo full moon calls for a compromise between your work and home balance— managing your time more wisely generates positive changes in your love life. With your planetary ruler Mercury meeting dreamy Neptune, you receive news about what seems to be your dream role—but take it with a grain of salt since Neptune distorts reality. On Friday you spring into a collaborative project as Mercury clashes with expansive Jupiter: Your attitude towards your career sparks growth in your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your mind is open during Pisces season as you focus on expanding your horizons and trying new experiences, through education or jet-setting. Early this week, there is discomfort in love as sweet Venus meets stern Saturn in your house of relationships, pausing affection as commitment issues takes its place. The curious full moon in Virgo finds you engaged with research and learning, but Virgo’s planetary ruler Mercury will be meeting deceptive Neptune, generating confusion that makes it impossible to know the truth. Keep your wits about you. This weekend brings a deep intensity to your relationships, as Venus meets planet of transformation, Pluto, in your house of partnerships, you can either fall deeper in love or throw away the whole relationship.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Just before the sun enters Pisces on Monday, you are presented with the opportunity to connect with a mentor, as the sun gently harmonizes with freethinking Uranus late Sunday night. Pisces season starts Monday evening, and can go a few ways for Leos of different walks of life: You can have an inordinate amount of no-strings-attached sex. You can get audited for not paying taxes in 2017. You can receive a handsome inheritance. You can overcome feelings of envy. It really depends on who you are. Tuesday’s full moon in Virgo gives you a distorted look at your spending habits as it fades off with planet of deception, Neptune.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You put others first, and Pisces season is no exception. With the sun in your partnerships sector, you’re so invested in your bonds that you take on the qualities of a martyr. Generosity and romantic connections are sweet but try to remember yourself. Tuesday’s Virgo full moon puts your feelings above all, helping you find a compromise between kissing ass and saving face. Don’t be fooled by sweet talk. As your planetary ruler Mercury meets deceptive Neptune, try to understand when something is too good to be true. You can avoid manipulative people by getting a second opinion from a trustworthy friend.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Pisces season? More like lost in a sea of work commitments season! With the sun in Pisces, you are in work mode, Libra. Early in the week, commitments to your family and roommates are business as usual, with pleasantries being replaced by tasks as your planetary ruler Venus meets stern Saturn early Monday morning. The Virgo full moon on Tuesday finds you slipping away to the background and catching up on rest—take care of yourself! With Neptune, a planet that thins barriers, in your house of physical health, you better remember to wash your hands. Powerful breakthroughs around deep-seated trauma come this weekend as Venus meets transformative Pluto on Friday evening.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Pisces season is a bucket of fun, bringing you creative passion and the hookups of your dreams! Tuesday’s full moon in Virgo illuminates your attitudes about being of service to your community. Is your social media presence educational and uplifting, or is it just a place for you to complain? Use this perspective to get a full understanding of how you come across to the larger community network which keeps you. This weekend is great for reading and research, as sweet Venus meets detective Pluto, you find enjoyment in making new discoveries.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You reach peak fiscal responsibility early in the week as money planet Venus meets conservative Saturn in your house of personal finance. You can save money by staying in. Pisces season brings an ideal opportunity for you to spend time around the house, feel connected to your family (or roommates) and your living environment. Tuesday’s full moon in Virgo puts you in high demand as it highlights your house of fame and reputation. More inspiration for money saving methods arrives on Tuesday as Mercury gently harmonizes with Saturn, creating some boundaries in an otherwise limitless imagination.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Setting strict rules and regulations for yourself isn’t going to make you happy, Capricorn, but you place these stressful limits on yourself for some reason anyway—especially when sweet Venus meets stern Saturn early Monday morning, making it difficult to enjoy the simple things in life without thinking about work and money. Pisces season is a time for reading, bullet journaling, and learning as you get in touch with your immediate environment. Tuesday’s full moon in Virgo highlights your academic goals: How would like to expand your knowledge? Use the insight from the full moon to pick the topic of your next library book.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

With the sun moving into Pisces this week, you become less focused on yourself and more focused on the resources you have which support you, including but not limited to your bank account and your self-esteem. As sweet Venus meets your planetary ruler, stern Saturn, early Monday morning, you find the inner strength to practice self-respecting boundaries that help you out during a psychically draining full moon. Tuesday’s full moon in Virgo makes you extra sensitive to the needs of others, illuminating your house of shared resources. The boundaries that you set up earlier this week will help you know when to say no.

