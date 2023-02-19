Weekly Horoscope: February 20 – 26

The week begins with the new moon in Pisces on Monday, February 20, at 2:05 AM: There’s a lot of room to speculate and wonder! As new moons indicate times of renewal, let this one represent a new cycle in healing and hope.

Soon after the new moon, Venus, the planet of relationships, enters fire sign Aries at 2:55 AM. Over the weeks of this transit, we can expect more assertion, self-confidence, and drive. Topics like independence and self-esteem can come up during Venus’s transit through Aries.

Abrupt conversations happen as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with disruptive Uranus at 5:22 AM on Tuesday, February 21. Unexpected news or surprise messages can come up. This might also lead to a spontaneous invention being born out of pressure.

The arguments and takes are coming in hot! The intellectual wheels are greased as Mercury harmonizes with action planet Mars at 3:13 AM on Wednesday, February 22.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The new moon gives you space to wonder about life’s mysteries… there can be some magical thinking going on! Hope in something greater can help you to feel safe and have faith in the bigger picture. Venus, the planet of beauty, enters your sign, which can be a good time to gain a better understanding of your relationship to yourself, your body, and your most immediate desires. The way that you feel about yourself impacts your relationships. It’s a fabulous moment to reflect and let go of psychological baggage. Set yourself free! As Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, you can push forward to your dreams for the future.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Use the darkness of the new moon to wish for something unrealistic. Consider your most impossible desires, and make a big wish! Wish on something magical, like a star or a lucky penny. Even the most grandiose dreams hold worthy information. Your planetary ruler Venus enters a very mysterious sector of your chart, which can connect you to the most instinctual, animalistic parts of your brain, or inspire you to interpret dreams. Abrupt conversations may occur as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with disruptive Uranus. This can find you ready to change your stance or address your role, based on what the crowd—or your boss—thinks. Mercury also harmonizes with Mars, which can find you ambitiously chasing payments.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The new moon gives you space to wonder about your life’s work. What do you want to leave behind after you die? Who are you meant to be? It can seem up in the air, with many hopeful possibilities. Maybe you find the options overwhelming. A Gemini’s life is multi-purpose. Take note of what makes you buzz. Dullness finds its way on its own—you don’t have to dedicate your life to it! Whatever makes you feel free, buoyant, and turned on should be your driving force. Destabilizing conversations can happen as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with disruptive Uranus. Try to be constructive. Consider what you want to fuel as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with action planet Mars.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Wonder what’s out there as this mystical and creative new moon falls in your chart’s house of higher thinking. Open-mindedness guides you to the farthest reaches of the world through studying, spirituality, or travel. Big, perception-shaping questions can come up at this moment of renewal. Some questions cannot be answered, and they are called mysteries or wonders. Mysteries can lead to very important discoveries. On a less woo-woo note, this new moon can mark a new start in legal paperwork and affairs at school. Your relationship to the public is getting a fresh start as Venus moves into your chart’s house of reputation. This is an auspicious time for giving your public profile a new look.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your sensitive side is showing. Pisces season puts you in touch with pretty tender feelings, dear Leo. You’re exploring paths that usually stay closed off. You might need someone to guide you down these roads; going in alone could cause damage to your ego. The new moon gives you space to wonder about reciprocity. While you, the solar sign, have infinite light to give, who can you trust to carry the torch? Also, it’s time to get your taxes together. Abrupt conversations can happen as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with disruptive Uranus. A partner or collaborator might be asking for something out of the blue. Mercury harmonizes with Mars, which could mean addressing plans for parties or gatherings.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Other people are endlessly fascinating. When was the last time you held eye contact? Intentionally holding eye contact, as an exercise, can lead us to interesting places. Theater kid exercises aside, the new moon gives you space to wonder about others, and all of the worlds that exist within them. This marks a moment of renewal in your current relationships, or maybe a new one just walked into your life. Abrupt conversations can happen as your planetary ruler, Mercury, clashes with disruptive Uranus. This can bring some shake-ups to your routine as you’re coming up against an international or legal discrepancies. Will you be motivated to challenge things, or lazily accept things as they are as Mercury harmonizes with action planet Mars?

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The new moon offers a pause to wonder about work. There may be moral or philosophical debates about who you serve, or the people who serve you. Your relationship to work, both your work and the proverbial “workers of the world,” is up for renewal with this mystical new moon. It’s very likely that what you’re most dedicated to is immaterial and idealistic. Take time to consider your vision, and how your daily habits and lifestyle serve it. A new chapter in relationships (and your role within them) begins as your planetary ruler, Venus, enters your chart’s partnerships sector. Venus’s transit through Aries can mark a period in time when you are feeling more in the moment, incisive, and forward.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Get your creative juices flowing! The new moon in fellow water sign Pisces falls in a place in your chart that not only tells us about creativity, but also sex, progeny, and intimate friendships. This lunation offers a moment of silence for you to wonder, fantasize, and dream about what you pour your creative juices into. Pisces season is not a time for you to restrict your vision with logic, but to liberate it with miracles! Sudden revelations or a change in perception can occur as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with disruptive Uranus. Mercury also harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, which can make it easier to let go of certain ideas, or to direct the blame elsewhere.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Pisces season can be deeply restful for you, dear Sagittarius. As the sun moves through the most personal and private sector of your chart, this is a time when you, too, can find yourself in a hibernation. As you look toward your belly button, digging deeply into your roots, new questions and mysteries can be conceived. This mystical new moon gives you space to wonder about your origin, and its expansiveness. You can explore your origin in a way that transcends bloodlines, borders, and details. The vastness of history, of everyone that came before you, is as much your origin story as a documented birth place. Crawl back into the womb; we’ll still be here when you get out.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

It’s OK to not have all of the answers right now, Capricorn. There’s extra space for your mind to wander, especially during the beginning of the week when the moon is in its new phase. New moons require trust in what you know, but maybe you have more questions at this moment. These questions will lead to enriching conversations. As Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprise, you can make some unexpected discoveries. The planet of love, Venus, moves into your chart’s house of home and family, beginning a new chapter in the relationships in this area of your life. You might find more unity and harmony in your private life as feelings open up a fresh start.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your relationship to money and the material world is highlighted with this new moon in your chart’s house of personal resources. New moons can mark moments when things seem unclear and all we have is hope. You can have a new philosophy about money and the material world right now. I am not sure how someone can have a metaphysical or spiritual take on money, but I’ll leave that job to Aquarius: This new moon gives you space to wonder about money’s philosophical value. Abrupt conversations can occur as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with disruptive Uranus. You may feel compelled to express strong, unconventional opinions. If so, use humor to get your point across without aggression.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Now can be a new beginning! Pisces season always offers you a fresh start with your annual solar return, your birthday. The new moon in Pisces adds to this sense of renewal or rebirth. A new moon in your sign marks the time to renew your relationship with yourself. How you treat and regard yourself affects all of your relationships. Take time to wonder about you: your identity, your vitality, your personal history. Ask yourself questions. Make ginormous wishes. No idea is too galaxy-brained for you, dear fish. Your relationship with money and the material world starts a new chapter as Venus takes its first steps into your chart’s financial sector. Feelings about hustling or shopping may be intensified.