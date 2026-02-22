Weekly Horoscope: February 22-February 28

This week doesn’t tiptoe in. It grabs your collar and asks what you’re actually doing with your life. Mercury stations retrograde, Mars squares Uranus, and feelings swing fast under a Gemini half moon. You can blame the planets, stargazer, but some of this is your own unfinished business knocking again. Old texts resurface. Impulses spike. Desires you tried to ignore start pacing around your apartment at 2 a.m.

Venus and Jupiter soften the edges, offering moments of sweetness, connection, and very tempting distractions. Still, the real work sits in how you respond when plans shift or egos flare. This is a week for bold conversations, strategic silence, and knowing when to log off before you say something that lives forever in a screenshot. Passion runs high. So does pride. Handle both like they’re expensive.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You wake up this week ready to push something forward, but the Moon squares your ruling planet on the 23rd pokes at your patience. Someone moves slower than you’d like. Someone hesitates. Someone questions your plan. Aries, that irritation? It’s information. It’s showing you where you’ve outgrown playing nice just to keep the peace. By the 25th, the Moon trine Mars gives you your spark back. Your confidence feels clean again, not reactive, not defensive.

Then Mars squares Uranus, and suddenly the urge to flip the table becomes very real. Before you send the text or quit the thing or call someone out, pause. Shake-ups can be productive, but they don’t need to be reckless. Redirect the heat into something bold and strategic. You’re here to lead, not detonate.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Romance, money, attention — you want it to feel good and make sense. The Moon sextile to Venus early in the week delivers exactly that: ease, sweetness, someone reaching back when you reach first. Then the Moon squares Venus shifts the temperature. Taurus, you clock where effort feels uneven, or appreciation feels implied instead of spoken. That sting? It’s useful. It reveals what you genuinely require, not what you’ve been politely accepting.

By the end of the week, the Moon trine to Venus, and Mercury conjunct Venus, soften the edges while sharpening your voice. Words carry charm and intention. Flirting has substance. Even financial decisions benefit from instinct paired with logic. Say what you want without disguising it. People respond differently when you stop pretending you’re low-maintenance.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You start the week sharp. The Moon in sextile to Mercury gives you timing, wit, and that satisfying moment when someone says, “Wait, that’s actually a great point.” Then the square hits, and suddenly wires cross. A text reads wrong. A joke doesn’t translate. Gemini, your ruling planet stations retrograde, and you feel it instantly. Old conversations resurface in your head like unfinished business. Resist the urge to rewrite history in real time.

By the 27th, the Moon trine Mercury restores your rhythm, but it’s different now. Slower. More intentional. Mercury conjunct Venus at the end of the week sweetens your words in a way that feels deliberate instead of impulsive. Say the thing you meant to say months ago. You’re not spiraling backward. You’re correcting the narrative.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re riding every wave this week, and the surf is not gentle. The Sun sextile your ruling Moon gives you alignment early on, like you’re finally synced with your own instincts. Then the squares roll in. Pluto, Mars, Venus, Mercury, everyone seems to have an opinion. Cancer, you can feel when a situation is shifting before anyone else admits it. That doesn’t mean you have to react immediately. Let people show their hand.

By the time the Moon returns to your sign, everything intensifies. Your needs feel bigger. Your reactions sharper. There’s a moment midweek where you realize you’ve been absorbing too much. Stop. You are not a sponge for other people’s drama. The trines later in the week remind you that support exists. Ask for it. Demand it. You don’t have to carry the entire emotional ecosystem.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You enter this week with your head high, and the Sun in sextile to the Moon backs you up. There’s alignment between what you want and how you show up, which feels rare lately. Then the Half Moon in Gemini stirs your social world. Invitations. Group chats. Opinions flying. Leo, not every room deserves your energy. Choose spaces that reflect who you are right now, not ones that simply inflate your ego.

By the 26th, the Sun trine Moon smooths things out again. You feel centered, steady in your own priorities instead of chasing validation. There’s something magnetic about pulling your energy inward and letting people lean toward you. Notice who makes the effort. Attention carries weight when it’s intentional. You don’t have to prove your value this week. Act like you already know it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re not confused. You’re reconsidering. The Moon in sextile to Mercury gives you a clean read on what’s being said and what’s being implied. Then the square rolls in, and something you thought was settled suddenly feels questionable. Virgo, Mercury turns retrograde and the past doesn’t knock politely. It slides into your DMs, your thoughts, your memory at inconvenient hours. Don’t panic. Revisions are not regressions.

Later in the week, the Moon trine Mercury steadies your voice, but it’s softer around the edges. Mercury meeting Venus adds heat to words you usually ration. Say the risky thing. Admit the preference. Drop the “I’m fine” script. Precision is your strength, but vulnerability might surprise you. Not everything has to be optimized to be worth keeping.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet is swimming through Pisces, and everything feels heightened in a cinematic way. The Moon in sextile to Venus opens the week with sweetness and possibility. Then the square hits and someone’s vibe shifts, or maybe yours does. Libra, you notice when affection feels uneven, even if you pretend not to. You don’t have to keep smoothing things over just to maintain aesthetics. Balance includes you.

As the week unfolds, the Moon trine Venus and Mercury conjunct Venus give you charm with intention. Your words carry weight now. Say what you want without dressing it up as a suggestion. You can be diplomatic and direct at the same time. Romance benefits from honesty. So do friendships. Stop performing harmony. Real connection can handle a little truth.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The week opens with the Moon squaring Pluto and something hits a nerve fast. A comment lingers. A look lands differently. Scorpio, you sense shifts before anyone admits they happened. Your instinct may be to clamp down or test someone’s loyalty just to confirm your read. Pause. Not every surge needs to turn into a confrontation. Sometimes the power move is restraint.

By the 24th, the Moon trine Pluto steadies you. Your composure returns, and you remember you don’t need to prove anything. Then the opposition at week’s end brings a revealing moment. Someone shows their hand without realizing it. Watch closely. You don’t have to expose them or call it out immediately. Control feels strongest when you choose your timing instead of reacting on impulse.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You walk into this week feeling lucky and a little reckless about it. Venus trine Jupiter opens doors without you even knocking. Invitations show up. Compliments land. Sagittarius, your instinct is to say yes to everything and trust the universe to sort it out later. With Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, though, this glow hits differently. It’s not about chasing the next high. It’s about noticing what already feels nourishing.

By the 27th, the Moon conjunct Jupiter amplifies whatever mood you’re in. Optimism can tip into overpromising if you’re not careful. You don’t have to inflate the story to make it exciting. What’s real is impressive enough. Keep the generosity, keep the humor, but check the fine print before committing your time or money. Expansion works best when it’s rooted, not impulsive.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn in Aries pushes you to move faster than your usual pace, and that can feel strange. You like a plan. You like control. Early in the week, a Moon in sextile to Saturn helps you handle responsibility like a pro. Capricorn, you’re steady under pressure, even when no one else is. People notice who shows up when it counts, and you’re often the one holding it together.

Midweek brings a Moon square to Saturn that tests your patience. Someone may question your authority or your timeline. Instead of clamping down, try adjusting. By the weekend, a Moon trine Saturn restores your footing and reminds you why discipline pays off. You don’t have to prove your strength by carrying everything alone. Delegating doesn’t weaken your position. It protects your energy for the long game.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon meets Uranus early in the week, and something clicks in your system. A realization hits fast. Aquarius, you’ve been pretending you’re fine with a situation that actually irritates you. You don’t need to torch it, but you do need to admit what’s off. When your ruling planet gets activated, you can’t fake contentment for long.

By the end of the week, Mars squares Uranus and dares you to act on that realization. Impulsive moves feel tempting, especially around work or shared money. Pause before you hit send or make a dramatic exit. A late-week Moon in sextile to Uranus gives you a smarter route. Shake things up, sure. Just do it on your terms, not out of spite. Change works best when it serves your long-range vision.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s a restless spark under your skin this week, Pisces, like you can feel something new forming before anyone else does. Neptune in Aries fuels that instinct to act on a dream instead of just romanticizing it. When the Moon flows easily with your ruling planet, inspiration hits fast. You might blurt out a truth, send the risky text, or admit what you actually want instead of pretending you don’t.

Midweek brings a Moon square Neptune moment that tests your rose-colored glasses. Someone’s behavior may not match the fantasy, and that sting lingers longer than you’d like. Still, by the weekend, a supportive trine helps you recalibrate. Your imagination works best when it partners with self-respect. Let yourself believe in magic, Pisces, but keep your standards high while you do.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.