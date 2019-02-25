Weekly Horoscope: February 25 – March 3

The week begins quietly, but we are on the brink of something big. With shocking Uranus, messenger Mercury, and sweet Venus all on the cusp of their respective signs, there is a sense of urgency to push forward. Mercury, however, is about to station retrograde, so not too fast!

You can find help from a friend when it comes to achieving your vision on or near Wednesday, February 27, as the sun in Pisces gently harmonizes with action planet Mars in sensual Taurus at 9:33 PM. Lunch plans—or breakfast plans the following day—would make a great setting for a conversation that helps move you along your way.

Videos by VICE

The week’s biggest moment comes towards the weekend: On Friday, March 1, love and money planet Venus in hardworking Capricorn squares off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 7:31 AM. On or near Friday, action is taken to instate independence and take charge. We are owning up to our past as we take a step into the future.

This week, Uranus is at the very final degrees of Aries, finishing up its job as the inventive and rebellious planet prepares to switch signs for the first time in seven years. We had a sample of Uranus in Taurus from May 15 to November 16 of 2018, which gave us a preview of the innovations in fashion and art we’ll be seeing during the next seven years.

Also on Friday, March 1, sweet Venus will change signs, leaving Capricorn for Aquarius just a few hours after its square to Venus at 11:45 AM. While Venus is in Aquarius, strangeness in love and aesthetics is appreciated. Affections require communication and rational thought. Similar to Venus in Capricorn, we are committed to our relationships. Venus is also the planet of money, and with Venus in future-thinking, Saturn-ruled Aquarius, we can start putting our spare change in a savings account.

Although Mercury retrograde technically doesn’t begin until next week, we are in the middle of what’s known as Mercury’s pre-retrograde shadow. Pay attention to the conversations, commutes, and—because Mercury is in an intuitive water sign—emotional impressions, that are before you right now. They are especially strong on Sunday, March 3, as Mercury reaches the degree at which it will station retrograde as the messenger planet begins to slow down and create confusion. From February 19 to March 5, Mercury will travel over this path for the first of three times. The second time will be during Mercury retrograde from March 5 to March 28. Your third and last chance to tighten up loose ends will be from March 28 through April 16. Mercury retrograde is actually good, because it gives us the opportunity to triple check our work—keep this in mind when you’re ready to complain about it!

All times EST

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A meeting of the minds is in order midweek. A conversation with a friend helps guide you and direct your attention to the things you should be researching on or near Wednesday evening, as the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars. It’s a great time to get assistance with the heavy lifting on paperwork. You will certainly need it; the details are starting to get extra hazy with Mercury slowing down in your sign. A community-funded project sees a surprise shift on or near Friday morning as money planet Venus squares off with planet of the unexpected, Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re spending a lot of money until the end of this month as your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, wreaks havoc on your house of personal resources. Clothes, art supplies, and things to make you feel good about yourself, are all easy to impulse buy. A much needed pep talk with a friend on or near Wednesday evening will have you feeling empowered as you both devise efficient and dignified ways to direct your income. A surprising career shift comes on or near Friday as love and money planet Venus squares off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Venus’s stay in Aquarius, which begins Friday, brings beauty to your community.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Get creative with collaborative ideas on or around Wednesday evening as the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars, which is in your sign until March 31. Brainstorms are imaginative, and you, Taurus, currently have the willpower to see the biggest ideas into existence. Your planetary ruler Venus squares off with rebellious Uranus on Friday morning, creating a compulsive, intellectual shift in your philosophy. Shortly after on Friday afternoon, Venus will enter intellectual Aquarius, in your career sector, making you appealing to your bosses. Lean into your quirks and reclaim them as leadership qualities. This can impress eccentric millionaires and offbeat startup owners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

When it comes to your career skillset, you’re a jack of all trades, Gemini. With your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, fluctuating in fluid Pisces (your career sector) it’s a challenge to find stable ground to stand on, so go with the flow. Responsibilities waver through mid-April. As the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars, a conversation with a boss on or near Wednesday keeps you up at night as you think about ways to do and be everything. Doing everything is impossible, but you’re flexible! Surprise paychecks and connections occur on or near Friday morning, as love and money planet Venus squares off with rebellious Uranus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Sharing your beliefs online inspires a new course of action on or around Wednesday evening, as the sun in spiritual Pisces gently harmonizes with action planet Mars. Until March 31, you will be driven to be more active in your community—online and off—as Mars transits through headstrong Taurus. This weekend creates shifts in your relationships, as sweet Venus makes its final adjustments before leaving your partnership sector for Aquarius. The first adjustment is inspired by an unexpected conflict between work and friendship, as Uranus, the planet of surprises, squares off with Venus. With the love and beauty planet in Aquarius, you will be intuitively processing intimacy issues.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Call upon owed favors on or around Wednesday night as the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars in gentle Taurus. With the warrior planet in your house of reputation through March 31, you boldly command respect. As the sun connects with Mars, tap into this subtle machismo. As the week comes to a close, love and money planet Venus pushes you through final beauty regiments and work tasks as you prepare for the sweet planet to enter your house of partnerships. With Venus in Aquarius from March 1 through March 26, you will be more attracted to relationships, as you look for lovers and friends who stand out in a crowd.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Pisces season has you thinking about your relationships. On or around Wednesday evening, a conversation with a partner helps you clarify and process the age old question, “what are we?” as the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars. This talk helps you move forward as you discuss what your ideal relationship looks like. As the weekend draws near, a surprise encounter with your crush rocks your world as sweet Venus squares off with rebellious Uranus on Friday morning. Get it while you can! With Venus moving into your house of routine and ritual Friday morning, you’re going to find more pleasure at work from March 1 through March 26.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a good week to work on your tax return, Libra! As the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars on Wednesday, midweek allows you to find the right assistance to get your money back. Your planetary ruler, sweet Venus, squares off with shocking Uranus on Friday morning before changing signs. This brings a change in the dynamics of your living situation towards the end of the week, followed by a period of creativity and pleasure. With Venus in Aquarius from March 1 to March 26, you will enjoy having your friends over for game nights or movie nights.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Invigorating encounters with your friends and crushes alike arrive around midweek as the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars. This is a kinetic, communicative energy. Collaborate with a partner on creative pursuits on or near Wednesday. Surprising news comes Friday morning as love planet Venus squares off with rebellious Uranus, forcing you to make some tweaks to your studies as you make space to address something that pops up. Later that morning Venus will move into Aquarius, attracting beauty and organization to your home. Venus will be in Aquarius from March 1 to March 26, inspiring you to Konmari to your heart’s content.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You can have a productive week getting things organized around the house in preparation for spring, especially if you ask a buddy to help with the workload. The sun gently harmonizes with Mars on Wednesday evening, encouraging a collaboration to accomplish domestic bliss. Surprise resources arrive near Friday morning as planet of love and money, Venus, squares off with shocking Uranus, creating an unexpected change in cash flow. A couple of hours later Venus changes signs to enter rational Aquarius, which finds you taking pleasure in reading and writing from March 1 to March 26, a beneficial planet to have here during tax season.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

This is the final week of love and money planet Venus in Capricorn, so take some selfies while the power of this sweet planet’s presence lasts! It’s recommended you get your hair done before Venus changes signs on Friday morning. If you can’t get squeezed in before then, don’t stress: Venus in Aquarius from March 1 to March 26 will help you find the resources you need to maintain a sexy look! Wednesday evening sees an opportunity to collaborate on a creative project as the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars. There are surprise changes to your appearance on or around Friday morning, as Venus squares off with rebellious Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Invite company over for a dinner party on or around Wednesday evening: As the sun gently harmonizes with action planet Mars, you will find that sharing food is socially and materially efficient. There are some surprise shifts in your research on or near Friday morning as love and money planet Venus squares off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Just a few hours later, Venus will enter Aquarius—with Venus in your sign from March 1 to March 26, you can attract accessories and styles that compliment your eccentric taste. It’s a lovely period of beauty and swag.

What’s in the stars for you in February? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.