Weekly Horoscope: February 26 – March 3

Risks are taken with confidence as action planet Mars clashes with Jupiter on Tuesday, February 27, at 3:29 AM. Be cautious of biting off more than you can chew.

Messenger Mercury meets with the sun on Wednesday, February 28, at 3:42 AM, revealing information. News is shared! Topics are serious as Mercury meets Saturn at 10:07 AM. Then the sun meets Saturn at 4:25 PM, revealing responsibilities and showing us the smoothest way to accomplish tasks.

Messenger Mercury connects with Jupiter on February 29 at 4:53 AM, encouraging positive thinking.

Peaceful relationships and friendships flow as the sun connects with optimistic Jupiter at 7:14 AM on Friday, March 1. There’s a vision for peace, but insecurity and instability still shake the table as Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Sunday, March 3, at 8:17 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Your drive and focus are ignited as your planetary ruler, Mars, clashes with Jupiter. You could be called to action if you’re connected to what you believe. When you’re fighting for a cause, you’re able to work toward your goals in a way that goes beyond the material world. The reward is greater than paying your bills. You’re taking yourself seriously as Mercury, the sun, and Saturn all align, bringing emotional breakthroughs and insights into your psychological world as secrets are revealed and shared. Avoid punishing yourself. You’re able to figure out financial matters as Mercury, the planet of trade, connects with lucky Jupiter. There are safety nets and ways to keep yourself protected.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Have faith in yourself and your future as the sun connects with Jupiter, giving you confidence in your ability to connect with your friends and community. This is a good omen for your social life. Making new friends or connecting to the people in your network goes super well under this aspect. This can also represent a moment of realizing your own success. You’re willing to take a risk as your planetary ruler, Venus, clashes with Uranus. You may be willing to make yourself stand out, and unafraid to make a fool of yourself in the name of being yourself. This could ruffle feathers, but to the right people, your behavior is endearing.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Important information about your career and responsibilities is revealed as Mercury meets with the sun and Saturn. While you might feel melancholic, you’re able to be more realistic than perfectionistic. The sun and Saturn together show you how to get organized and clearheaded about what is necessary, and what is not. There is a sense that things are going right for you when the sun connects with Jupiter. This brings optimism and faith in the unknown. You might have an ability to see positive potential that other people can’t. You have a magical air as Mercury connects with Jupiter. Tap into your X factor, and give the crowd what they want.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You’re sharing news far and wide as Mercury meets with the sun and Saturn, revealing some pretty serious information. Details about secrets or things that normally don’t get discussed are coming to light. Hopeful discussions about the future are easy to tap into as Mercury connects with Jupiter. A positive mindset and outlook is accessible and friendly conversations are explored. You can believe in your future and your alliances. Friendships and social connections are going smoothly, and sharing your ideas with your community serves you well. You’re sharing your knowledge with the world! Relationships can feel a little shaky as love planet Venus clashes with Uranus; a change can be made in order to feel more certain and secure, on both ends of a relationship.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Deep conversations unfold as Mercury meets with the sun and Saturn, revealing private information. Look out for dirty money or other people’s dirty laundry that you’re somehow getting pulled into. This can represent ironing out your tax documents or trying to make the most out of your financial situation. You’re figuring out where you fit into the equation as your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with Saturn, showing you how to deal with this issue responsibly, with compassion for yourself and others. You’re being extra resourceful. Positive financial and professional conversations are underway as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter. You’ll be amazed by what you can get when you simply ask for what you want.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

News is shared as Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information about your work or health. Reports are presented, data is organized, and now you have to figure out what to do with it! Your discernment skills are pragmatic, but a lot weighs on the other person in this situation. It will take time—and you can see just how much—with Mercury and the sun both on Saturn, the planet of time! You can tap into a positive mental attitude as Mercury connects with optimistic Jupiter, a good aspect for friendship and sharing a message of peace. You can also have a better time with relationships and feeling understood by people on this day.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

News about your work and health arrives as Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information about your daily habits. You have to discuss your own limitations, fears, and responsibilities as Mercury meets with serious Saturn, also on this day. You’re making sacrifices for others, but that’s a source of your own power and authority as the sun meets with Saturn, showing you exactly how you’re dedicating your time and labor. Once all of the hard stuff is discussed, there’s a lot of hope for the work that you’re doing and the support that you provide for others. You’re feeling compelled to break out of what’s expected of you or to rebel against social norms as your planetary ruler, Venus, clashes with Uranus.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You’re taking a big step forward as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Jupiter. Your relationships, especially those that are romantic or intimate, call you to make a change—this is a turning point in your life’s direction. Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter, providing a sense of relief and joy. This is a positive aspect for connecting with people, making peace, and enjoying your friendships. You may be willing to talk about things that are weighing on you when Mercury meets serious Saturn. You’re eager to break out of your typical patterns in relationships, and reacting to any peer pressure as love planet Venus clashes with Uranus, encouraging rebellion and experimentation in your interpersonal life.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re getting gassed up as Mars clashes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter: You have extra motivation, confidence, and determination to make your work happen! Pace and hydrate yourself—while the energy is high, you might end up overextending yourself or overstretching. News about your home and family arrives when Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information. You might feel like holding your cards close to your chest on this day since Mercury also mingles with serious Saturn, signifying secrets, disclosures, and private details. Although there are taboos being discussed at home, you’re approaching them with honesty, integrity, and respect as the sun meets with Saturn. You’re tapping into your silly side as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter, bringing friendship and comedic relief.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re willing to invest in something that you can believe in as Mars clashes with Jupiter. You’re sharing your thoughts with clarity as Mercury meets the sun, revealing information. Conversations are becoming more defined. Look out for ultimatums as Mercury meets serious Saturn that same day. You might be sharing your boundaries or illuminating your own personal wisdom and experience. The sun also meets Saturn on that day, which brings a moment of pure honesty—you might be feeling vulnerable and having a real discussion at this time. You’re optimistic about the conversation that’s unfolding, and there’s levity and humor despite any sobering moments as Mercury and the sun connect with hopeful Jupiter.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Ambitions are high as action planet Mars clashes with optimistic Jupiter. You’re making moves that represent your truth. You’re willing to make changes if that means you’ll have more freedom and space for yourself. You have news to share as messenger Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information. An important conversation unfolds, one that defines your financial situation. You’re tapping into a sense of prudence, not making any fast or grandiose financial moves as Mercury meets serious Saturn, signifying restraint and patience. You’re redefining yourself as the sun meets your planetary ruler, Saturn, marking a new cycle in your finances or a big self-esteem boost! You’re seeking to fix instabilities and uncertainties in your relationships and finances as Venus clashes with Uranus.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Something that’s weighing on you compels you to act in a way that claims your freedom as Mars clashes with Jupiter. This can represent a moment of getting fired up about what you think is righteous. Secrets and personal news are revealed when Mercury meets with the sun in your sign! You’re able to share what’s on your mind in an open way. You’re able to discuss your challenges, fears, and personal limitations as Mercury meets Saturn. A new cycle in how you rule over yourself begins as the sun meets Saturn, redefining your sense of authority and paternal instinct. You don’t lose sight of the bigger picture or your sense of happiness as Mercury and the sun connect with hopeful Jupiter.