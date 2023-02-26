Weekly Horoscope: February 27 – March 5

Thursday, March 2, is the most astrologically eventful day of the week! Venus, the planet of harmony, meets with lucky Jupiter on Thursday at 12:35 AM, which begins a new cycle in love and happiness. Something brave, ambitious, and invigorating is starting.

Also on Thursday, Mercury, the planet of communication, meets with serious Saturn at 9:34 PM. This begins a new cycle in understanding and communicating limits. Discipline and rejection, or refusal, are themes.

We’re seeing the world through a more abstract or galaxy-brained viewpoint over the coming weeks as Mercury moves into metaphysical Pisces at 5:51 PM. Interpretations are filtered through a poetic wide angle lens.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Love planet Venus meets lucky Jupiter, gifting you with positive vibes. Your self esteem and relationship with yourself are supported by this aspect. You can show up in other people’s lives in a heroic and sweet way. Jupiter is in your sign, as it has been for a while (and will continue to be), which could help with your sense of confidence. It can also boost your stereotypical Aries beginner’s luck! Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into a mysterious, psychological sector of your chart, helping you think outside of the box to understand things that you can’t perceive. The next few weeks are auspicious for dream interpretation, psychological breakthroughs, and mystical moments.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Venus meets with lucky Jupiter, which could find you feeling comfortable with the unknown. This may gift you with a boost of faith as you feel like you’re divinely protected. Maybe you have a good feeling and you can’t totally explain, but you know intuitively that it will work out in your favor. Or maybe you have a juicy secret! Mercury, the planet of communication, meets with Saturn, which might bring you sobering career news. Or perhaps you’re deciding to grow up, in a way, and sign onto a very public responsibility. Mercury moves into a secretive, hidden place in your chart, giving you a new understanding of acceptance and surrender.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, meets with serious Saturn, which could give you sobering news about travel, education, or international affairs. Maybe you’re publicizing your limitations or responsibilities, or starting to tackle some really boring bureaucratic tasks. Either way, you’re likely doing some heavy mental lifting, so remember to be patient. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of career and public reputation, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to who you can possibly be. Your title and legacy take on many different shapes. You wear many hats! Your flexibility and adaptability are your strength, but maybe you could ask for a little help with editing and refining the point so that your message is clear.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You can only go up from here! Joy and hope are in the air. As Venus, the planet of harmony, meets with lucky Jupiter, you can tap into some positive feelings about your purpose. There’s optimism and a sense of endless possibility that can motivate you to take initiative from a happy place. Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into your chart’s house of higher thinking, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to your beliefs. This also points to a period of school work, publishing, and dealing with the bureaucracy of it all! Wether you’re planning a trip or reading about galaxies far away, you’re willing to ask questions and be open-minded about possibilities.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury, the planet of communication, meets with serious Saturn, which could mean sobering news surrounding your relationships. Commitments and agreements are up for renewal. This is a time when you can define what loyalty and devotion mean to you. Or maybe you can express disappointment or tell people what you don’t want. Talk about your fears, what you want to avoid. Explore your “no.” Mercury moves into your chart’s house of intimacy, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to sharing and letting people in. Generosity is in the air, so don’t be afraid to ask for what’s yours! Perhaps you’re able to come up with a new way to ask for what you want.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, meets with stern Saturn, which could bring you sobering news surrounding your lifestyle, habits, or job. This is a time to harness self discipline and strong boundaries. If you want, you can dedicate yourself to something small that you want to take on every day. With tiny steps you can endure the long haul! Mercury moves into your chart’s house of relationships, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to listening to others. Maybe it’s time to see other people through fresh eyes, or perhaps you’re feeling like you have more understanding for certain people. You have more empathy and understanding for others over the coming weeks, take advantage of it!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Big, passionate feelings are heating up! Your planetary ruler Venus meets with expansive Jupiter, gifting you with tremendous, positive vibes in your relationships. How you feel about other people can be amplified. You have a lot of love to share, and maybe you’ll find that it’s reciprocated gladly, playfully, ambitiously. Take a foolish, bold first step. Don’t be afraid of embarrassing yourself! The planet of communication, Mercury, moves into your chart’s house of work and routine, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to what it’s possible to accomplish in a day. Maybe you’re ready to hire someone—could it be a guru, nutritionist, or trainer? Or someone who makes your life flow more seamlessly? Welcome new insights on how to make it happen over the coming weeks.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury, the planet of communication, meets with serious Saturn, which could bring you sobering news about your home life. This might be a time when you’re ready to call it quits, announcing an ending—or maybe, in the same breath, you’re stating what you’re pledging to. Either way, it’s your business! Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to your own happiness. The coming weeks are auspicious for you to think creatively. Self expression takes on many different forms. Maybe this is the beginning of a period when you feel safe to speak candidly about your desires.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Love planet Venus meets with your planetary ruler Jupiter, gifting you with endlessly positive vibes! The alignment happens in a sector of your chart associated with pleasure and leisure. Consider what feels fun to you. What makes you feel like you can keep the spark? Now go chase after it, fast! Mercury moves into your chart’s house of home and family, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to your domestic affairs. Maybe you’re able to investigate your roots and ancestry, or perhaps it’s time to make a call to your landlord, or pay a plumbing bill. You’re working on a better definition of home and all the ways that it manifests in your life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Love planet Venus meets with lucky Jupiter, gifting you with positive vibes in your home life. You can be exploring new feelings about your family and living space. Maybe you’re thinking deeply about your origin story and having some moving feelings about it. Mercury, the planet of communication, meets with your planetary ruler Saturn, which could give you sobering news concerning your finances. This might be a time for you to reorganize your budget. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of communication, helping you think outside of the box. This can be a very busy few weeks of phone calls, short trips, writing, or coursework. You might need to ask people for patience while you formulate an answer—there’s a lot buzzing!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury, the planet of communication, meets with your planetary ruler Saturn, which could find you standing your ground. You’re stating your boundaries and standards. Look out for being too rigid in your thinking. Having high standards and rules works in many arenas, but sometimes flexibility is a strength. Know when to let it go. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of money and resources, helping you think outside of the box when it comes to how you define wealth. Make sure you’re being thoughtful about where you leave your keys, wallet, phone. If you need to keep receipts, try to have a designated spot. Ask or hire someone to help you stay organized with money, if you need.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Work on your abundance mindset! As Venus, the planet of values, meets with your planetary ruler Jupiter in your chart’s house of finances and resources, you can take on a new understanding of wealth. This is a time to start fresh with investments, budgets, and your paycheck. With a fresh attitude toward possessions and money, you can hit the ground running. Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into your sign, helping you think outside of the box! You may find it’s much easier to express your ideas and get your point across. This is great for combatting feelings of being misunderstood, and making your thoughts known. Over the coming weeks you can define yourself and your identity in a way that is spacious and breathable.