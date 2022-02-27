Weekly Horoscope: February 28 – March 6

The sun connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday, March 2, at 12:05 AM. Organizations and laws are able to work collaboratively to bring order to things that are unstable. There can be a heavy mental energy as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets Saturn, the planet of responsibilities and weight, at 11:32 AM, also on Wednesday. There is a lot of focus, determination, and mental discipline to harness under this sky.

The Pisces new moon arrives on Wednesday at 12:34 PM, allowing space to hope, dream, and pray for a miraculous future. This lunation is lighthearted and full of exciting opportunity as it meets with lucky Jupiter and connects with Uranus.

There is reckless and ruthless willpower to harness as Mars, the planet of action, meets with power planet Pluto, on Thursday, March 3, at 3:43 AM. Where there is a will there is a way, which can cut through any boundaries or laws! Relationships are transformed as romantic Venus meets powerful Pluto shortly after at 12:56 PM. Issues concerning jealousy, love triangles, or power imbalances are given the attention they need in order to heal.

The sun meets Jupiter on Saturday, March 5, at 9:06 AM: These planets both represent justice and righteousness. This begins a new cycle in freedom and order.

Mars enters Aquarius at 12:22 AM and Venus at 12:29 AM on Sunday, March 6. Mars in Aquarius’s strategies consider future consequences and the underdogs. Venus in Aquarius prefers romantic relationships that can survive as friendships, and is attracted to things that are idiosyncratic or unique. Mars and Venus meet at 2:12 AM, continuing their passionate conjunction, but this time in a new sign! Rather than taking initiative based on what is, we’re also making moves with “what could be” in mind.

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for February 28 – March 6

Take time to rest, meditate, or have some solid alone time as the new moon falls in a secretive sector of your chart. This can bring your focus to things that have been pushed to the corners of your mind and need some care. This can help you find inner peace. You are breaking through in whatever way you can as your planetary ruler Mars meets power planet Pluto, and willing to do whatever is in your power and go the extra mile to assert yourself. Be mindful of your grip and how it affects your happiness. It might feel better to lose control, or to allow someone else to take over while you relax with your phone off. With Mars moving into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, you begin a new chapter concerning your goals.

Taurus horoscope for February 28 – March 6

Invite new objectives or goals into your life with the new moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. This is a wonderful time to brainstorm! Even silly ideas have their time and place, and should be welcome, especially because everything seems so serious and heavy with Mercury, the planet of the mind, conjunct grave Saturn. The alignment of Mercury and Saturn can reflect responsibilities or contracts happening in your public life and career. Your planetary ruler Venus meets with power planet Pluto, which can bring psychological reflection on your desires in relationship and how certain patterns appear in all of your relationships. Any relationships that are unfair, manipulative, or jealous can be worked through with grace and harmony. Venus moves into your chart’s career sector, bringing a positive vibe to your reputation for the coming weeks.

Gemini horoscope for February 28 – March 6

A new cycle begins in your public life under the new moon. Since the sky is dark without the light of the moon, there might be uncertainty about what direction things are headed. This uncertainty can be exciting and inspiring, since anything can happen. Opportunities to break ground and do something never-before-seen are available through your connections. You’re reaching new heights as your planetary ruler Mercury meets with grave Saturn, which can have you taking ideas and their consequences extremely seriously. Try to not be weighed down by what-ifs. This is a time when you are taking your thoughts, words, and self seriously. Commit to something that you believe in, and reject the things that you do not.

Cancer horoscope for February 28 – March 6

Reconnect to your faith and beliefs with this hopeful new moon, which falls in your chart’s house of education and worldview. This is a time to question everything—yourself, authority, and tradition—and come out of the other side of your search for knowledge wiser and more worldly. Relationships get intense as action planet Mars meets power planet Pluto, which can blow things out of proportion. You might be questioning other people’s motivations, reading between the lines. Venus meets with Pluto as well, which can help you work through any feelings of suspicion in your relationships with others. This is a key moment to understand what or why you want certain connections, and get to know what makes other people tick.

Leo horoscope for February 28 – March 6

Seek trust during this new moon, which falls in your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources. This could also be a useful moment to settle any bills. This lunation connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises and there may be an opportunity for you to apply for grants, funding, or even a raise that could lead you somewhere unexpected. The sun meets with generous Jupiter, which could begin a new cycle concerning debts and loans. This is also an excellent opportunity to ask for help, materially or spiritually! People want to provide for you and are open to your ideas. Action planet Mars and Venus, the planet of love, enter and then meet in your chart’s house of relationships, empowering you to chase after your interpersonal desires.

Virgo horoscope for February 28 – March 6

Relationships find a fresh start during this new moon in your chart’s house of partnerships. This could have implications for those in your life who are closest to you, too. This can be a quiet moment, where you have faith in your relationships and hope that your relationships are heading in the right direction. The sun meets with generous Jupiter in your chart’s house of partnerships, providing an honest look at the way things are growing and empowering you to make a conscious effort toward building something great with another person. Try to keep any pessimism under control as you planetary ruler Mercury meets with serious Saturn. You have made up your entire lifestyle, and you can decide what you do or don’t want to commit to.

Libra horoscope for February 28 – March 6

Invite new habits into your life with the new moon, which falls in your chart’s house of work and health. Routines get a new life. There is an opportunity for you to seize unconventional, but profitable work relationships as this new moon connects with Uranus. Big things (or at least they seem major to you) are happening in your home and family life as your planetary ruler Venus meets power planet Pluto in your chart’s domestic sector. This is a time when you are understanding your relationship to your childhood and family, and how it affects all relationships on a psychological level. Venus enters fellow air sign Aquarius, beginning a period of harmony in your creative and social lives.

Scorpio horoscope for February 28 – March 6

A new cycle begins in your social and dating life with the new moon in fellow water sign Pisces. There is inspiration and electricity at your fingertips as this lunation meets with transcendental Jupiter and gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention. Be inspired by the strangeness of others! Big changes are underway as you take on something that seems greater than yourself as your planetary ruler Mars meets power planet Pluto, ramping you up. Your mind is on fire. Find someone you can talk to, or a journal to full with your ideas. Mars enters a very private and restful sector of your chart, encouraging you to find a shady place to lay low for a few weeks.

Sagittarius horoscope for February 28 – March 6

Reconnect with your limitless roots during this new moon in Pisces, which falls in your chart’s house of home and family. Especially for Sagittarius, home or ancestry is not limited by bloodline or land ownership. This is about every soul that came before you, making you who you are today. It’s about your position in history. The new moon connects with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, and Uranus, which can reflect an unconventional expansion in how you define home. The sun meets with your planetary ruler Jupiter, beginning a new cycle in your personal understanding of the truth and your relationship to freedom. You have so much to think about when it comes to defining and creating your home and family.

Capricorn horoscope for February 28 – March 6

This new moon marks a fantastic time to clear your mind through meditation, writing, or having a conversation that you’ve been meaning to have. As this new moon connects with limitless Jupiter, it might be a good time to practice forgiveness, either of yourself or others. The new moon also connects with Uranus, inviting you to get weird and creative in your social and artistic lives alike, breaking out of your comfort zone or inviting others to step outside of theirs. Action planet Mars and Venus, planet of relationships, meet with Pluto in your sign. This brings up psychological questions of why you act the way you do, or want what you desire, which are not for the faint of heart! Get a closer look at your behavioral loops and treat yourself with kindness.

Aquarius horoscope for February 28 – March 6

A new cycle begins that defines your relationship to money and the material world, starting with this new moon! Use this moment to free yourself and your spirit from feeling confined by material things as the new moon meets with Jupiter and connects with Uranus, two planets that deal with liberation and freedom. Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with your planetary ruler, cool Saturn, which could have you taking your ideas extremely seriously. This has positive implications for commitment, focus, and self-discipline, but be sure you aren’t too hard on yourself or placing arbitrary limits on yourself. Mars and Venus enter and then meet in your sign, giving you the drive and determination to chase after your desires.

Pisces horoscope for February 28 – March 6

The new moon in your sign marks a personal new beginning. This is a blank slate, a beginning and an end, but specifically related to you and how you want to achieve your vision. Reach out to people who can help you bring harmony and order into your life in the face of uncertainty as this new moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises. Unexpected opportunities to materialize your ideals come through. There is a lot to be understood about what makes you feel free as the sun meets your planetary ruler Jupiter. This begins a new cycle concerning your beliefs, ideals, and how you want to connect with things greater than yourself.

