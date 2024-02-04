Weekly Horoscope: February 5 – 11

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters air sign Aquarius on Monday, February 5, at 12:10 AM: During this transit, thoughts and conversations are more conceptual and socially aware. Mercury also meets with power planet Pluto on this day at 7:57 AM, and new conversations about taboos begin.

Unexpected fun arrives when Venus harmonizes with Pluto on Wednesday, February 7, at 4:25 PM—look out for spontaneity and breaking out of the usual routine! Improvisation and inspired motion comes as Mars connects with Neptune on February 7 at 7:19 PM.

The sun clashes with revolutionary Uranus on Thursday, February 8, at 5:45 AM. Dynamic new ideas and inventions emerge from unusual circumstances, or a new way of viewing the world. The new moon in Aquarius on February 9 at 5:59 PM represents a new social or political perspective.

We’re thinking about things uniquely as different beliefs and philosophies are encountered when Mercury clashes with Jupiter on Saturday, February 10, at 8:25 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re thinking about your future and dreaming big as the sun moves through your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You’re able to go with the flow and improvise as your planetary ruler, Mars, connects with dreamy Neptune. You’re tapped into something psychic and otherworldly. During the Aquarius new moon, you can dream about things you never even thought were possible. There are radical new possibilities—anything can happen, and this might bring up feelings of insecurity. Or maybe this fresh start is exciting, and taking risks feels worthwhile to you! You’re taking a chance on something that you wish for. What would you trade in order to keep what matters most to you?

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

New conversations about your career and public reputation begin as messenger Mercury enters your chart’s most public-facing sector. Your own power and authority is discussed as Mercury meets with Pluto. You can feel more comfortable with being yourself as your planetary ruler, Venus, harmonizes with Uranus. This aspect makes it easy for you to embrace what makes you stand out. Your special circumstances or uniqueness is recognized as the sun clashes with Uranus. How you show up in the world is changing. During the new moon there’s an antsy feeling that anything can happen. You’re able to break the mold and create a path that is custom suited to your own experience and personal history.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Things start to lighten up as your planetary ruler, Mercury, enters fellow air sign Aquarius. The coming weeks of this transit bring your focus to travel, foreign affairs, and higher education. Mercury meets with Pluto, and conversations can get carried away or words can take on double meaning, so try to say exactly what you mean. This could also be a time of working through bureaucracy and legal issues. You’re finding a way to smooth over shared money matters as Mars connects with Neptune. You and a colleague can work toward something easy for you both. You can invent new ways of seeing the world, new philosophies, and new itineraries during the new moon. A search for certainty can create more questions and open you up to new discoveries.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Relationships give you a sense that anything is possible as love planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. Love can take you on a detour, and bring you toward a future that you didn’t even realize was possible. Pleasant surprises await you! Conversations in your partnerships can smooth over any shared stress as Mars connects with Neptune—a healing transit. The new moon represents a reset. You’re working out the boundaries that make trust and intimacy possible. The future is constantly changing, and as an answer to instability or uncertainty, you may feel compelled to start a new collaboration, apply for funding, or merge resources with another person in some way.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re getting to know your partners more in-depth as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your chart’s interpersonal sector. New conversations are beginning, and you’re getting more details and definition from others. You may be entrusted with someone’s secrets as Mercury meets Pluto. Relationships are developing in your work and day-to-day life in a way that you wouldn’t have expected—but are happy with—as Venus harmonizes with Uranus. You’re attacking anxieties with order and rationality as the sun clashes with Uranus. During the new moon, new partnerships or interpersonal dynamics could present exciting possibilities, which can change the direction of your life. Try not to overthink things.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

More information about your work, health, and lifestyle comes as your planetary ruler, Mercury, enters your chart’s house of chores and daily habits. This is a good time to take a rational look at your data and stats concerning your productivity and vitality. New insights can transform your work and habits as Mercury meets with Pluto, the planet of transformation. You can feel called to romantic pursuits as Mars connects with dreamy Neptune. You and a partner can sync up with dance moves, or coordinate together very well. This new moon represents a radical new beginning in your lifestyle: new job titles, new tasks, or new habits, all in the context of modern life and technology.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re finding resolution and peace in ways that you never would have expected as your planetary ruler, Venus, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. You’re more comfortable with the unknown, or with things coming to an end, because the possibilities are exciting and refreshing. Find ways to deal with distractions as Mars connects with Neptune. During the new moon, there’s an element of uncertainty in the air, and trust in your relationships is necessary in order to find stability. Your own dreams and goals for the future will act as a guide. You might not be able to predict other people or their feelings, but you can remember your hopes and be grateful for everything you have.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Conversations about your home and domestic life gain fresh insight as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your chart’s house of home and family. This can also be a time when you connect with your personal and family history. What you learn may transform your understanding of who you are as Mercury meets with power plant Pluto. Relationships have a unique flair as Venus harmonizes with Uranus, bringing interesting people and conversations into your world. You’re addressing relationship anxieties as the sun clashes with Uranus. Go where your intuition takes you as your planetary ruler, Mars, connects with idealistic and dreamy Neptune. You might be in the mood to lay low and rest during the new moon.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Figure out where your money is going as Mars connects with Neptune. Aquarius season can bring a lot of letters and emails into your hands, like bills and utilities. You might find it easier to burn through money right now. You’re chasing after a goal, putting your money where your mouth is! You might be moving forward with your dream home. You’re finding ways to bring order to disruptions in your health and lifestyle during the new moon. You can try a different, experimental approach to forces that can’t be tamed, or the unknown. You’re coming up with inventive or offbeat ideas to combat the unexpected!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re in the mood for something special as Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. You have a particular charisma and way of expressing your feelings, creativity, and aesthetic values. You have an interesting and creative approach to communicating what you want as Mars connects with Neptune. Be careful not to give mixed messages. The new moon falls in your chart’s financial sector, signifying uncertainty or new beginnings with money matters. You’re looking at new technology, the modern world, and the uncontrolled direction that things are heading. There are some unexpected changes unfolding in the world—like new technology, revolutions—and you need to find stability or security in spite of them.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Your mind is sharper and you’re able to express your thoughts with clarity as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign, giving you the gift of expression and translation! You can be more detail-oriented over the coming weeks of this transit. You get a deeper look at your personalized relationship to the collective as Mercury meets with power planet Pluto. You’re making some unexpected changes as the sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. The new moon in Aquarius is an annual new beginning: Try to find your own stability and strength so that whatever the future brings, you’ll be ready. This foundation comes from the present moment, since the future is only so predictable!

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You can find happiness and pleasure in unexpected places. You have a charming way of working the party as Mars connects with Neptune. This can also bring a sparkly, charismatic energy to your online presence and how you want to participate in your social life. You’re able to perform some social shapeshifting, like an actor. Your determination to accomplish your goals inspires you to adapt to your surroundings. You may be catching up on rest, or in the mood to hide away as the new moon in Aquarius falls in your chart’s house of solitude and seclusion. Finding a sense of self care, routine, or duty can help you find stability during moments of uncertainty.