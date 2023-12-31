Weekly Horoscope: January 1 – 7

Happy new year! Read about what 2024 has in store for your sign here.

The new year begins with a serious and responsible mood as Venus clashes with Saturn on Monday, January 1 at 10:26 AM. Communications and commutes are slowed down or delayed as Mercury retrograde ends at 10:07 PM, also on Monday.

Determination and focus are enhanced as action planet Mars enters Capricorn on Thursday, January 4, at 9:58 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

The past few weeks of Mercury retrograde have represented a time of reflecting on your life path and worldview. As Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of higher knowledge and distant travel, you might need a second to sit still and question your plans concerning travel and education. Be sure to give yourself extra time and patience if traveling. This Mercury station can also bring up spiritual or ethical questions as you ponder things that are beyond your comprehension. Your planter ruler, Mars, enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, motivating you to take initiative and climb to new heights.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re moving forward with lasting changes as your planetary ruler, Venus, clashes with serious Saturn. This is an intuitive step toward a speculative future. You might be more sensitive to what other people need or expect from you, which can cause you to draw boundaries or admit your own limits. This Mercury retrograde period has been wobbly as people needed more space to think and more time to pay, slowing down exchanges and leaving things open-ended at the end of the year. Mercury retrograde ends in your heart’s house of shared resources, which might spell delays or miscommunications in finances.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You’re feeling the weight of responsibilities in relationships as love planet Venus clashes with serious Saturn. Interpersonal dynamics that typically feel lighthearted or carefree are being met with restrictions, regulations, and moral or spiritual authority. There’s a buzzkill vibe going on! Communication with your partners is slowed as your planetary ruler, Mercury, ends its retrograde. People are asking questions that you don’t have the answers to just yet. Put them on hold, if you can. You probably aren’t moving as quickly this week.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Capricorn season finds you focused on your partnerships and interpersonal dynamics, and it’s just getting started. This Mercury retrograde brought up conversations from the past, reminding you of past friends, associates, and partners. As Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of routine and rituals on New Year’s Day, you might be wondering the reasons why past habits didn’t stick, and coming up with new ways to engage with your routine moving forward. Your relationships (platonic and otherwise) become a source of motivation and determination as Mars enters your chart’s house of partnerships—you’re in high demand!

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

This past Mercury retrograde brought a reevaluation of your daily habits, as well as an attempt to balance time for leisure. Trying to get to the bottom of your health and chores required reconsideration—and you’ll get to task more smoothly in the coming month now that Mercury retrograde is over! Mercury retrograde ends in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, connecting you to how you express yourself, your sense of humor, and your relationships to friends and children. An important conversation about your schedule and habits emerges during the last quarter moon phase midweek.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Capricorn season shows you how to enjoy yourself as the sun transits your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure. There is a sense of guilty pleasure, though, as Venus clashes with Saturn. It’s more difficult to just enjoy things—with Venus in hard aspect to Saturn, you’re well aware of other people’s morals, fears, and hard limits, which might keep you from feeling fully free-spirited or mischievous. You’re slowing down as your planetary ruler, Mercury, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family. This can find you answering to delays or questions in your private life.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Capricorn season is a time for you to touch grass, recharge, and remember who you are and where you come from. You’re honoring your past and your roots. You can be more aware of your responsibilities and take an oath to your lifestyle and habits as your planetary ruler, Venus, clashes with serious Saturn. You might experience difficulty expressing your feelings if you are afraid of the consequences. Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of communication, which can be a good moment to focus on processing repeating thoughts or conversations. Mars enters Capricorn, encouraging you to carve out a home for yourself.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Capricorn season is a busy time as the sun moves through your chart’s house of communication and commuting. This is a moment to journal, make calls, read books, and gain a better understanding of your own ideas. Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of personal resources, which might stall financial exchanges. Hold onto your receipts and stay patient! Your planter ruler, Mars, enters Capricorn, where it will ramp up your mental faculties; this is an opportunity to confront your own thoughts. Talking about what’s on your mind can make your ideas come to life in a way that is empowering and transformative.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

During Capricorn season the sun illuminates your chart’s house of personal resources, which can find you looking at your budget over the upcoming year, or at least the upcoming fiscal quarter. Venus, the planet of love and money, clashes with Saturn, which represents a moment to invite some structures, rules, and boundaries into your life. This can be through budgeting, though it’s possible this can also manifest as asking for your privacy and personal space. Getting some time to clear your thoughts and connect with yourself is helpful as Mercury retrograde ends in your sign, signifying a time to pause and reflect.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in your sign brings you life force and energy to focus on what is most important to you! This can spell happiness and clarity into your relationships, because it allows you pay closer attention to yourself and your story. Difficult conversations about fears or insecurities come up as Venus clashes with Saturn, putting you in the position to address difficult thoughts or feelings. Some silence and reflection on your own mental wellness is necessary as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of mental health. You’re feeling more driven and ready to take on your vision as Mars enters your sign.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Capricorn season is a time of solitude and reclusion as the sun moves through a secretive sector of your chart. You might want to take better care of your mental health or spend time alone to catch up with yourself and tie up loose ends. You may not feel social or outgoing as Venus clashes with Saturn, which can find you more sensitive about your community and social life. This past Mercury retrograde was a period of reckoning with your position in the world, your politics, and your vision for the future. As Mercury retrograde ends, take a moment to name your top priorities moving forward.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Capricorn season finds you thinking about the future as the sun moves through your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You may be more motivated to chase your goals. There’s pressure concerning your career as Venus clashes with Saturn: This is an aspect for you to make a promise to yourself, to think in time scales that exceed the short-term, if not your own lifetime. There’s pressure to do what you think is good, but your opinion of yourself is what matters most. You’re sensitive to what other people might think as Mercury ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of public reputation.