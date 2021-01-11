Weekly Horoscope: January 11 – 17

This week there’s a faith that everything will work out, which gives us the confidence to take risks and try things differently. On Monday, January 11, Mercury, the planet of communication, meets optimistic Jupiter at 12:19 AM. Soon after, at 9:59 AM the next day, Mercury clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention and rebellion. There are new ideas popping up, but this combination of aspects may also be accident prone. Keep yourself humble and don’t forget to double check your work….but also keep in mind that accidents can lead to discoveries and new experiments!

Mid-week seems exhausting: There’s a new moon in Capricorn on Wednesday, January 13, at 12:00 AM, and it has the potential to be deeply transformative or to plant the seeds for major changes, as it’s aligned with Pluto, the planet of secrets and all things hidden. This lunation is meant for people to deal with their feelings in private, and to take responsibility for their actions, which can be heavy. Check in on each other! This is especially true as Mars clashes with Saturn, the planet of the law, at 6:01 AM—if something isn’t working out, a change has to be made. Rejection just means that we’re not ready yet or that we aren’t meeting a certain standard that requires patience and time.

Also on Wednesday, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, harmonizes with unconventional Uranus: People are feeling restless when it comes to relationships, and are asking for more independence. This is also an interesting moment for fashion. Again, people aren’t afraid to take risks right now, but it’s wise to keep your future self in mind. You might want something back after you’ve made an abrupt, radical change, so sleep on it.

Uranus ends its retrograde at 3:35 AM on Thursday, January 14. Outer planets spend half of the year retrograde, so it’s not that significant when they are retrograde, however, the days they change motion are worth paying attention to! As Uranus slows down and resumes forward motion, there’s an awareness of the collective consciousness, an easier understanding of why someone may be an “enfant terrible.”

Also on Thursday, the sun meets with power planet Pluto at 9:18 AM, and something that has been hidden is revealed! This may be something dredged up in governmental structures, or it can literally mean finding a crack in your building’s foundations, so to speak. This is a good time to do a deep clean.

But wait, there’s more: On Friday, January 17, the planet of luck and expansion, Jupiter, clashes with quirky Uranus, at 5:49 PM! Aspects between outer planets Jupiter and Uranus are quite rare, bringing about surprise luck and fun. While it’s good to be cautious this week, there’s also a whimsical spontaneity about the weekend, which will lighten the mood after dealing with some harsh realities. Or maybe things are just particularly unusual.

All times ET.

Aries

This week feels different, for the first time in a long time, and you’re answering to all the hard lessons you’ve learned over the past six months. A new chapter in your career and public life comes with the new moon in Capricorn. This is a time to reflect on how you want to share your gifts and talents with the world. You have forged connections with mentors and experienced people who can get your foot in the door; plant the seeds for something to unfold, but remember you’re not going to get there overnight! There are roadblocks to deal with as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Saturn. You need to adjust in order to meet your long-term goals. Rejection just means you’re not ready yet and need to keep working on getting stronger and more experienced.

Taurus

You’re getting a lot of news…like, an information overload, as messenger Mercury meets with Jupiter, the planet of abundance. You need to think about your career plans—map it out to the furthest extent to your imagination, whether it’s on paper or in your mind. You’re itching to do something unconventional, trying to shake things up, as Mercury clashes with Uranus—but don’t throw everything away at once; you might need it later! There is a new moon in Capricorn, which asks you to renew your relationship to traveling and learning: Think about the things you want to know more about before you jump ship. Mars clashes with Saturn, which finds you hitting a dynamic fork in the road with your career. This can inspire you to do something radical, but you’ll figure out a way to make everyone happy—you just have to think outside the box.

Gemini

You have plenty of good news to share with the world. You’re putting your ideas out there as your planetary ruler Mercury meets lucky Jupiter in your house of publishing and foreign affairs. This is a time for you to connect with your beliefs as well. You can enroll in a class or begin a religious study. You can drum up clever, slippery ways to protect yourself from bureaucracy, too. Technicalities may sneak up and bite you as Mercury clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. New information comes from a place where you least expect it, but you’re smart enough to deal with the curveballs, Gemini. The new moon in Capricorn casts a shadow in your house of shared resources and issues of taxes, debts, and inheritances are in focus. This is a strong time to end things with purpose and dignity.

Cancer

The new moon in Capricorn casts a shadow in your house of partnerships. This is reflective of a time to begin or end a relationship, and can also find you more sensitive to what your relationships need in order to be more stable. Capricorn season shows you the truth about your interpersonal commitments, and this new moon puts you in the place to provide others with what they need from you. Sometimes this means you need to take more space for yourself. Independence in relationships is a theme as love planet Venus harmonizes with rebellious Uranus, which ends its retrograde. You are able to see the undercurrents of your committed relationships (platonic, familial, or romantic, it doesn’t matter!) as the sun meets power planet Pluto. Do you always find yourself in the same dynamics? Spot the pattern now.

Leo

The new year will be marked by you redefining your relationship to relationships, and how much time you have for them, realistically. You’re generously sharing your thoughts and feelings, and conversations about the bigger picture flow as messenger Mercury meets Jupiter in your house of partnerships. This leads to some erratic changes and hyperactive conversations as Mercury clashes with Uranus—try to stay logical, and respect your nervous system. The new moon falls in your house of work and routine, which is a powerful time to initiate a new habit that you want to keep. You’re thinking about your reputation and how your relationships can affect it as Mars clashes with Saturn. There is a lot of nervous energy and uncertainty circling your career, but these are “uncertain times,” so try to find peace in the things that you can control. The sun meets power planet Pluto, showing you what you can do every day in order to have the upper hand.

Virgo

You are getting down to business as your planetary ruler Mercury moves through your house of routine, health, work, and lifestyle. There is a lot that you want to get done and your optimistic attitude can be the source of overcommitting as your planetary ruler Mercury meets with generous Jupiter. There are only so many hours in a day, and even then, unexpected things can happen. Mercury clashes with Uranus, planet of surprises, and there are some pop-ups that you can’t schedule, so make sure to pencil in some breathing room. Caring for your mental health ultimately boosts productivity and the quality of your work. You are opening yourself up to new styles of friendships, dating, and creativity as Venus harmonizes with eccentric Uranus. This is a time for you to connect with what gives you pleasure, and to take it seriously.

Libra

You have positive thoughts and feelings that you want to express as Mercury meets with Jupiter in fellow air sign Aquarius, and you’re thinking about the bigger picture when it comes to your social life and creative outlets. The new moon in your house of home and family brings a new start to your domestic affairs. A home improvement project finally comes to completion, or you reach a vantage point that allows you to invite new energy into your home. There is some frustration with matters of sex, friendships, and intimacy as Mars clashes with Saturn; you’re dealing with boundaries and feelings of not getting what you want. This brings you to deep reflection as the sun meets power planet Pluto, dredging up your shadow.

Scorpio

There’s a lot of information to be learned about your family and childhood as messenger Mercury meets with Jupiter, two planets that correspond with knowledge and learning. This can also be a time that you make your home a place where you can study and build your mind. This could mean finding a designated place to sit and read or getting your bookshelf organized! The new moon in Capricorn casts a shadow in your house of communication, which often marks an ideal time to pick up a new skill. There can be frustrations with the people that you reside with as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Saturn. People are being stubborn and hard to understand, so be patient. When things seem like they’re not working out, a radically different avenue opens up.

Sagittarius

You have novel ideas as Mercury meets with your planetary ruler, optimistic Jupiter, and clashes with inventive Uranus. A lot of conversations need to take place, and you’re gathering so much information…keep your notebook handy! This can be a time when you are learning—reading, writing, and sharpening your skillset. There’s some sense of uncertainty and instability in your work and heath, and it’s creating a lot of sparks in your brain. Ingenuity often comes from accidents or needing to solve problems when confronted with the unexpected. The new moon in Capricorn casts a shadow in your house of personal resources and finances, and it’s a great time to make new goals with regards to money. A rare spark comes as Jupiter clashes with quirky Uranus, inviting strange excitement and unexpected opportunities to your day-to-day life.

Capricorn

There is a new moon in your sign this week, Capricorn! New moons are prime time to plant seeds for the things that you want to grow—and this time it’s personal! This is the moment to start something new or call it quits. There is a sense of frustration, or like you’re hitting a wall, as action planet Mars clashes with your planetary ruler, Saturn, stirring up issues of insecurity, whether material or self-esteem related. Venus harmonizes with Uranus and you’re more open-minded about what you value in love and friendships, allowing for more freedom and experimentation. You’re reflecting on how uncertain times have affected your social and dating life as Uranus ends its retrograde, and there is a chance to break through as the sun meets Pluto, the planet of secrets, revealing something about your own psychology. Accept these hidden parts of yourself as a light shines on your shadow.

Aquarius

Your mind cannot be beat right now—keep a journal or voice recorder handy at all times! Mercury, the planet of communication, meets lucky Jupiter in your sign. Not only are these planets associated with knowledge, but Mercury also clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention, generating a lot of mental restlessness that can better be channeled on to a page. You might want to take some time for yourself as the new moon casts a shadow in your house of rehabilitation and privacy. A quiet retreat where you can organize your thoughts could be in the cards. Frustrations at home stir you to act as Mars clashes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. You are able to find overarching solutions as Jupiter clashes with rebellious Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk.

Pisces

There is plenty of inspiration to go around in your community and extended circle of friends as Mercury meets your planetary ruler, Jupiter. You are connected to people who have a lot to give and to teach, and this is a time when you can be clued into how to get your boss or other authorities to be more generous with their money and resources. Capricorn season always reveals truths about your friendships and larger community, Pisces. It’s also a time when you can focus on your social media presence. The Capricorn new moon is appropriate for a social media rebrand or to delete or archive some old posts. This is also a good time to join a club or group that makes you feel like a VIP. Your planetary ruler Jupiter clashes with Uranus (one of the big events of 2021!), bringing a lot of surprising connections and fun information for you to play with. You are a source of endless entertainment!

