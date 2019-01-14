Weekly Horoscope: January 14 – 20

We are one week away from a total full moon eclipse in Leo, the theatrical conclusion to a series of eclipses that began in 2017. Early Monday morning, emotional conflict will turn us towards the climax of next Monday’s eclipse, during the first quarter moon at 1:45 AM.

We’re hungover from overdoing it this weekend, when Jupiter, the planet of excess, squared off with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, which compelled us to get drunk and carried away; lost in our own little worlds. On Monday morning, communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with Neptune at 8:19 AM, helping us approach the wildness of the last few days from a productive perspective. At least we can draw creative inspiration from whatever mess happened over the weekend!

There’s more creative power to harness on Friday, when aesthetic Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars at 11:50 AM, enabling our creative choices to be carried out with ease. Later in the afternoon, our words carry heavy weight and we get things off of our chest when Mercury meets power planet Pluto at 3:01 PM—this is a check-in and follow-up to help us process the deep revelations that happened last Friday when the sun met Pluto! Later that evening, we hit a rebellious stride as the sun squares off with unconventional Uranus at 8:30 PM. We can stand up for ourselves and make well-informed upgrades after a weekend of poor choices and heavy realizations.

On Sunday, Aquarius season kicks off at 4:00 AM as the sun enters the forward-thinking sign—a great energy to have for Monday’s dramatic eclipse. Later in the evening, love and money planet Venus squares off with dreamy Neptune, creating changes in aesthetics based on otherworldly intuition.

All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Begin your week by daydreaming and inventing new worlds—flashes of otherworldly insight and creative inspiration arrive Monday morning when communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with dreamy Neptune. As the week draws to a close, your sense of homemaking gets intuitive direction as Mars harmonizes with Venus on Friday morning, helping you do some redecorating. You begin your weekend with breakthroughs about whatever is holding you back, and take action to rebel against whatever has power over you, as communication planet Mercury meets power planet Pluto and the sun squares off with rebellious Uranus. Later this weekend, you feel the pressure to finish up a personal project as the sun reaches the final degrees of Capricorn, creating a sense of urgency.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Pay attention to what your dreams are telling you on or around Monday, as communication planet Mercury—which is in your house of the subconscious—will gently harmonize with dreamy Neptune, connecting you to psychic insights. This Friday finds you in excellent, altruistic company, with love and money planet Venus harmonizing with action planet Mars—but people outside of your perception are likely talking shit about you, as communication planet Mercury meets power planet Pluto in your house of hidden enemies. They’re just jealous of how inventive and creative you are—qualities of yours that shine Friday night, when the sun squares off with unconventional Uranus. And you’ll be able to outshine them as the sun enters Aquarius early Sunday morning, giving you an extra energy boost.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Early this week you have the opportunity to get in touch with the right people, networking with professionals who’ll enrich your spiritual beliefs and contribute to your creative development, as messenger Mercury gently harmonizes with dreamy Neptune on Monday morning. You are properly compensated for your work on or around Friday, as love and money planet Venus—currently in your house of career—harmonizes with warrior Mars in your house of finance. Having Mars in your financial sector doesn’t exactly help with your cash flow, but some relief is offered when it connects with Venus. Also on Friday, Mercury will meet powerful Pluto, putting you in touch with powerful, wealthy people as your bank account sees some unexpected changes as the sun squares off with Uranus, the planet of surprise.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Strange conversations about your responsibilities at work occur on Monday morning as messenger Mercury gently harmonizes with shapeshifting Neptune, causing you to put on a different hat and try a new position at work. Creativity flows on Friday morning as love and money Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, helping you make far-reaching and heavy-hitting aesthetic choices—which will come in handy as more conversations about career changes occur on Friday when Mercury meets Pluto, the planet of transformation, and the sun squares off with unconventional Uranus, inspiring you to invent a new job title for yourself.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Engagement with your social networks arrives on Monday morning as messenger planet Mercury gently harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, giving you a boost in creativity and the ability to contact with people in far away places. Developments in your deep commitments occur midday Friday when your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with warrior planet Mars. Changes in your course of study (or travel plans) happen as Mercury meets transformation planet Pluto. You prepare for next week by putting your best foot forward when the sun enters forward-thinking Aquarius early Sunday morning. Late Sunday evening, there is conflict due to some misunderstandings in your interpersonal commitments, as Venus squares off with Neptune, the planet of illusions.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

There is space to have conversations about another person’s capacity to financially support your dream job on Monday morning when your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, gently harmonizes with dreamy Neptune. Friday is a perfect day to go out on a lunch date and get networking done as Venus, the planet of beauty, harmonizes with action planet Mars. Powerful transformations arrive Friday afternoon as Mercury meets Pluto, the planet of transformation, which also has implications for your ability to tap into a deep well of financial support. After the changes brought on by Capricorn season, you can finally catch a break and start focusing on your future as the sun enters forward-thinking Aquarius on Sunday morning.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Dreamy, romantic conversations about growing old and seeing the world together are supported on Monday morning by the gentle connection between messenger planet Mercury and Neptune, the planet of fantasy. Your long-term career goals and your short-term day job are synchronized on Friday when love and money planet Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars, leading to developments in your job description. If last Friday’s vulnerability wasn’t life-changing enough, there will be more follow-up conversation about your partner’s deepest secrets when Mercury meets power planet Pluto. This leads to some unconventional changes in your mutual understanding, as the sun squares off with rebellious Uranus. There is a push to wrap up your current relationship chapter late Saturday night as the sun covers the final stretch of your partnerships sector.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re on the brink of some powerful realizations this week as we lead up to a total full moon eclipse next Monday. Try to keep a flexible schedule as this week comes to a close, since messenger planet Mercury will meet Pluto, the planet of transformation, on Friday, which could mean a change of plans. Friday evening, you break out of your conventional routine and take the final steps towards claiming your individuality, as the sun squares off with rebellious Uranus. All of your appointments and busywork get one final push when the sun reaches the final moments of Capricorn season before moving into Aquarius on Sunday, lighting up your partnerships sector and beginning a period of being more focused on your commitments to other people.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Sending playful texts to your circle on Monday morning can lead to interesting, creative—and potentially romantic!—developments as your planetary ruler, messenger planet Mercury, gently harmonizes with dreamy Neptune. On Friday, you feel like a brand new person: With love and money planet Venus harmonizing with action planet Mars, you’ll feel at peace with your past, as you understand the ways it built the foundations for the best possible version of yourself. Also on Friday, Mercury will meet with Pluto, the planet of transformation, helping you gain a deeper understanding of your minimum requirements for experiencing joy. This inspires you to take a leap of faith, as the sun squares off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected—risks seem especially appealing to you at this time.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The work week begins with creative brainstorming conversations about productivity as messenger Mercury harmonizes with dreamy Neptune. Expressions of affection and your commitment to others flow easily as we approach Friday, when your lovely planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars. Friday afternoon, there is contemplation about your past and the ways it shapes your current behavioral patterns, as messenger Mercury meets with Pluto, the planet of secrets. Unexpected changes to your relationships occur on Friday evening as the sun squares off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, creating a new approach to how you relate to others based on your past experiences. Being a homebody is cancelled on Sunday morning when the sun leaves your domestic sector and enters your creativity sector, putting you in an ideal position to go out and socialize with your friends.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Lean into your creative process on or around Monday morning, as messenger Mercury gently harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, allowing you to tap into your imagination. The hard work that you do every day finally pays off on Friday when love and money planet Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler, action planet Mars. An unexpected change in contractual agreements occurs Friday evening, allowing you to be free of any overbearing commitments, as the sun squares off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, and messenger Mercury meets with Pluto, the planet of power and transformation, giving your words extra impact. Early Sunday morning, you start to pay more attention to your home and family life as the sun enters Aquarius, illuminating the domestic sector of your chart.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Conversations had in an attempt to ground yourself are most productive on Monday morning as messenger planet Mercury—currently in your house of personal resources—gently harmonizes with illusive Neptune in your house of domesticity. These conversations help you brainstorm the details of your dream home. Towards the end of the week, you have fun as love and money planet Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars on Friday morning, getting you excited for the things that you’re passionate about. Conversations about changes in your financial resources occur Friday afternoon as messenger Mercury meets Pluto, the planet of transformation—but you find a way to invent a new source of income on Friday evening when the sun squares off with inventive, rebellious Uranus.

